10 Best Fishing Bags to Pack for a Trip (2018)

Wild River has designed a killer fishing backpack with the Nomad that employs a thoughtful schematic you’ll learn to master and utilize no matter what style of fishing you’re into. Once you’ve set up a pack like this, it becomes your personal gear locker — your tackle, lunch and fishing accessories all mindfully arranged into a compact, portable unit.

This is a great one for everyday use or for honestly any kind of fishing trip — just grab it and go! There’s all sorts of storage with this bad boy. A large upper compartment containing removable dividers as well as a lower tray compartment stores up to four large tackle trays. Wild River offers this pack alone, or includes four #3600 style tackle trays for only a small additional cost.

The two larger pockets provide an almost excessive amount of storage capacity here — if space is what you’re most interested in with this style pack then this is a great option. In addition to the main backpack compartments, there’s a large array of external pockets and places to secure and mount fishing gear. Between the mesh pockets and exterior loops there’s tons of ways to customize where and how you want to mount your clippers, forceps and whatever else you might want to have on hand.

The bottom of this pack has been built flat and reinforced with base pads so the backpack can stand upright and remain dry when placed on wet ground. Furthermore, there’s a waterproof pouch deeper within the pack perfect for tucking away your paper fishing license or wet-sensitive electronics. This is a large, but mindfully compact work station that will go wherever you go. The materials used in the design as well as the flat, waterproof backpack bottom make this a winner for use traveling — it’s built tough and should stay dry.

Even the strapping is built with careful consideration — it’s not the best feature of this pack by any means but the quality is certainly adequate for handling heavy loads comfortably. Padded shoulder straps and an added sternum strap assist with weight support when you really want to load this unit up. For a fishing backpack at this price this is a highly versatile option with a lot of potential.

The Nomad LED Camo Pack also employs an LED light system into the design. The light runs on two AAA batteries and provides top-down illumination when things get dark so you can fish on! It’s a useful innovation that makes a lot of sense for inclusion on a fishing backpack. You also get a steel cable fishing zinger with this purchase for securing clippers or forceps to the exterior of the pack. A full coverage rain cover is also included so your gear will remain dry no matter what the weather throws your way. If you have the funds to spring for an upgraded version of this pack, you’ll want to check out the Nomad XP LED Lighted Backpack with USB Charging System. It’s the ultimate version of this backpack series by Wild River that can charge your electronic devices directly from an incorporated power bank within the pack. It even comes with four separate power adapter tips (Apple lightening, Apple 30-pin and micro/mini USB) so you can juice up your phone, camera, GPS or whatever else! The purchase also includes two tackle trays — no doubt a kick ass deal from Wild River.

Check out the video below for a look at the Wild River Nomad XP and don’t forget it’s the same backpack base as the regular Nomad.