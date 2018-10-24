9 Best Hunting Backpacks: The Ultimate List (2018)

Packing all your gear for a hunt can be a challenging task. Owning a quality hunting backpack that supports you while pursuing game can make a world of difference for your hunting experience. A good fitting pack that has the storage for all your essential gear and that won’t influence the way you move while stalking is a definite game changer.

Our top list of hunting backpacks includes something for every type of hunt. Whether you’re looking for an expedition pack to bring on multiple day hunts, a lightweight day pack for highly active treks in the woods or a waterproof backpack for trudging through the marsh or swamp — we’ve got you covered. If the hunting you do requires you to wear blaze orange, then you might consider attaching a hunter orange glow panel to your backpack.

Find the right pack for your hunting style and choose the perfect companion for this season’s upcoming trips.