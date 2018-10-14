10 Best Packable Rain Jackets: The Ultimate List (2018)

Here’s another top notch option from Orvis for persisting through the rain. The Men’s Ultralight Wading Jacket is designed for use wade fishing, but will make a great packable rain jacket under any circumstances. This is definitely a pricey option, but the quality and craftsmenship you get with Orvis is almost unmatched.

This jacket is designed to be the perfect companion for a fly fishermen while on the water, if you’re someone who fishes through inclement weather you’ll absolutely want to check this one out. There’s a nice array of both external and internal pockets, all of which are mesh lined for enhanced ventilation and in order to reduce bulk.

The exterior pockets employ YKK ‘AquaGuard’ water resistant zippers, so your phone and other water sensitive gear are safe when things get wet. There’s not much space within the upper chest pockets for gear, but the lower hand pockets are ideal for warming your hands or for stuffing some slightly larger gear.

The highly adjustable storm hood is not removable nor collapsible, but it’s built exceptionally ultra-light and features a laminated brim for effectively shedding water away from your face. “Dolphin Skin’ cuffs around the wrists are a super cool added feature for reducing wetness in your sleeves when the rain’s really coming down or when you’re handling fish while on the water. The waist cinches tight effectively and the front zip extends nice and high above the neck — Orvis has really hit all the bases in order to keep any and all wetness out no matter the conditions.

The material is 100% nylon with a PU lamination and fully taped seams. This unit is not letting any water in. Orvis has built this bad boy to be supremely repellent to both wind and rain so you’re covered under any conditions. Customer reviews, including my own, praise this jacket’s ability to remain breathable despite its absolute resilience to wind and water.

The design of this product is an impressive feat considering its light weight and awesome array of features. The XL is a mere 20 ounces, not much at all for all the included components here. The price tag is certainly high, but it’s the attention to detail and expert design that you’re paying for.

The fit is fairly streamlined like most of Orvis’s products, so if you want to comfortably add some layers underneath this one consider buying a size up. This unit is designed for casting and moving while fishing, so it will perform great on the trail if you need something to actively hike in.

If you’re interested in this packable rain jacket for it’s intended purpose of fishing, then you’ll love the set up and added features meant specifically for angling. The water tight wrist cuffs, water resistant chest and waist pockets and additional internal storage make this unit the ultimate wading jacket.

The rubberized tabs are perfect for attaching forceps, clippers, tippet loops or whatever else you might want to have directly on hand. There’s of course a D-ring on the back of the neck for net attachment so you can throw this jacket right over your vest when things get wet. The sporty, but non-restrictive fit makes it ideal for both spin and fly casting and the laminated hood keeps your vision at its best when the rain tries to cramp your style.

A serious wading jacket for the serious fishermen, or an all around killer rain jacket for outdoorsmen of any kind, the Ultralight Wading Jacket from Orvis is one of the best highly packable options out there.