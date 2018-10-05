10 Best Handheld Water Running Water Bottles

Handheld water bottles are a convenient choice for many runners. Unlike a hydration belt, which can feel cumbersome and heavy for running, a handheld bottle is lightweight and easy to carry. There isn’t a huge difference in cost between most handheld water bottles, but there is quite a bit of variation in terms of size and features.

Most handheld water bottles on the market today hold between 10 and 20 ounces, but some offer more or less storage space for your favorite sports drink. Smaller capacity bottles tend to be better for shorter runs or for those who are able to refill along the way. Whether you’re training for a marathon or just prefer the simplicity of a handheld water bottle, check out the best handheld running water bottles in our list below.