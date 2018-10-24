9 Best Snowshoes for Sale: Compare, Buy & Save (2018)

Here’s a higher quality, top reviewed snowshoe from MSR. If you have some experience snowshoeing or just want to purchase something of superior quality as an introduction, MSR is a great brand to check out. These almost futuristic looking snowshoes are one of the most popular models on the market — and for good reason.

These are one of the top performing snowshoes for rolling terrain; if you’re interested in short or multi-day treks across vast, expansive landscapes then look no further. For steep, more mountainous terrain, you might want to check out the Ascents also by MSR. At only three and a half pounds, (total) it’s the plastic base material employed in the design of these snowshoes that makes them so lightweight. The flexibility of the material also allows these snowshoes to shed snow really effectively.

MSR has crafted this model to perform using unibody traction — it’s a system where steel traction rails and brake bars are molded directly into the snowshoe decks. Customer reviews insist the system makes this model seriously solid underfoot even over sketchy, frozen terrain. The duofit bindings compliment the traction control of the Evos beautifully — they provide a snug fit for men’s boot sizes five to fifteen! The bindings are further designed to be easily adjustable while wearing your gloves so you can keep your hands toasty in the field.

Perhaps the coolest feature of these snowshoes is that you can attach separately sold modular flotation tails to the back for all condition adaptability! The flotation tails allow you to easily attach a larger foot bed for increased mobility and maneuverability in deeper snow conditions. You can even attach and detach the tails without removing the snowshoes! It’s a really neat innovation that makes this pair of snowshoes far more versatile than even higher priced competitors.

The tails sell for about $40 on their own, or you can purchase them as a bundle when selecting your Evo Snowshoe. As far as affordable snowshoes go, the Evos by MSR provide the best quality unit without entering too steep a price range. If you want a real and true, versatile snowshoeing experience that won’t limit you as you gain proficiency – start here.