10 Best Tackle Boxes: Your Buyer’s Guide (2018)

Here’s a top quality tackle bag from Wild River that any serious angler will go crazy over. This bag has a TON of really cool features that set it apart from most other tackle systems. Wild River has designed this unit to cover all your potential needs and more as an angler — this is a masterfully crafted product that will be your best friend on the water. The price tag is a bit high on this one, but after reading through all the included features and checking out the attached video below you’ll understand this is still a GREAT value tackle bag.

This bag has a pretty large capacity for gear. The main internal compartment has space for five 3700 style tackle trays (included with this purchase) and there’s also a pocket that’s built into the backside of the bag that will accommodate for one more. There’s also two spacious side pockets on either side of the bag, one of which can house an additional 3600 style tackle tray. This is perhaps the best tackle box available for organization loving anglers.

One of the side pockets has a built in, removable pouch for stowing your pliers and also a molded sunglasses compartment for safely stashing your fishing sunglasses. There’s a lot of potential for personal customization of the side pockets making this a highly versatile option for tackle and gear storage.

The top compartment under the main top zipper is quite spacious in itself — it’s deep enough to accommodate for some extra spinning reels, a GPS unit, sunglasses or other cumbersome gear. There’s even a clear zippered sleeve on the topside of the top pocket that’s perfect for stashing water sensitive items like your phone, wallet or fishing license.

All together, the various storage spaces included both internally and externally on the Tackle Tek Frontier make it quite the work horse in terms of bringing along everything you need to. If you like this style bag but are looking for something just a bit smaller, check out this slightly more compact LED lighted unit also from Wild River.

Perhaps the top feature worth mentioning is the innovative LED light built into the handle of the bag. It’s located on a rotating grip so you can either point the light into the bag itself when trying to locate gear or orient it forward for use as a flashlight while walking in low light conditions.

You’re never in the dark with this bag — something you’ll be grateful for when the bite turns on as the sun sets and tying on your secret weapon is no problem. There’s an incorporated retractable steel cable for securing smaller tools like forceps and clippers and a zippered pocket on the backside of the bag (previously mentioned) that has a ton of potential uses.

The padded shoulder strap is built to be both durable and comfortable and the LED lighted handle is also a kick-ass carry option. Wild River has thought of everything with this unit — it’s a built to last, 10/10 tackle system for any style of fishing that will turn heads everywhere you go! Make sure to check out the attached video for a closer look at the Tackle Tek Frontier’s features!

Bottom Line: Although this is an expensive tackle system, it’s designed with some seriously righteous features and built to last through many seasons of fishing. This is a high capacity tackle bag with a super thoughtful schematic that allows for a high degree of organization for the serious angler.