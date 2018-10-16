10 Best Water Bottles: Your Easy Buying Guide

Whether you’re spending the day hitting your favorite trails for a hike or going from one meeting to the next at work, you’ll need to stay hydrated. Reusable water bottles are a handy solution, providing easy access to your drink of choice in an eco-friendly way.
If your goal is to purify drinking water or remove impurities, consider a filtered water bottle.
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $11.08 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $18.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $9.26 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $12.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $14.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $7.69 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $11.37 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $19.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $59.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $12.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
1. Nalgene Tritan Narrow Mouth Water BottlePrice: $11.08Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- BPA-free
- Durable material
- Narrow mouth helps minimize spills
- Narrow opening can't fit ice
- May crack in freezer if completely full
- Can be tricky to clean
If you’re looking for the best water bottle for spill-free drinking, consider the Nalgene Tritan Narrow Mouth Water Bottle. While the narrow opening makes it a bit harder to add ice and even clean the interior, it means less water will come rushing out when you go to take a sip.
As with the wide mouth version, this water bottle is made with a durable BPA-free polycarbonate material, so you can bring it along when hiking, bike riding or just spending time outdoors. The bottle can withstand a wide temperature range and is available in both 16 and 32 ounces. A carrying loop lets you easily carry the bottle wherever you go.
Find more Nalgene Tritan Narrow Mouth Water Bottle information and reviews here.
-
2. MIRA Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Water BottlePrice: $18.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Available in many different sizes and colors
- Food grade stainless steel material
- Ideal for water, coffee and milk
- Finish scratches easily
- Some wish there were more color choices
- Can be hard to fit ice cubes through the opening
The MIRA is vacuum insulated to keep your beverages hot or cold. In fact, it can help keep your drinks chilled up to 12 hours at a time. The material is a durable 18/8 stainless steel, while the cap is both BPA and phthalate-free. With a range of 12 to 27-ounce sizes available, the water bottle is compact enough for easy transportation yet large enough to hold your favorite drinks. The bottle won’t sweat even if it’s filled with ice.
Find more MIRA Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Water Bottle information and reviews here.
-
3. Thermos Hydration Bottle with Intake MeterPrice: $9.26Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- BPA-free material
- Ergonomic design
- Push button sip lid
- Could use more insulation
- Rubber lid insert is easy to lose
- Some issues with the rotating meter moving on its own
This water bottle is made with an impact-resistant BPA-free material. Its unique ergonomic design makes the bottle comfortable to grip, while a convenient rotating meter makes it easy to keep track of your daily consumption. This Thermos bottle comes with a push button sip lid that’s easy to open as well as hygienic. A flip up carrying loop lets you bring the bottle wherever you go.
Find more Thermos Hydration Bottle information and reviews here.
-
4. Great Gear Infuser Water BottlePrice: $12.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Locking flip-top lid
- BPA-free material
- User-friendly design
- Large amounts of fruit can slow down water flow
- Some find the flip top to be confusing
- Material feels a bit flimsy
If you cringe at the thought of sipping plain water all day, consider this fruit infuser water bottle. All you need to do is slice up your favorite fruit, put the pieces in the infusion basket, and shake the bottle. Then simply wait a few minutes and you can enjoy delicious flavored water. The locking flip-top lid holds contents secure so you don’t have to worry about leaks and spills. The water bottle is made from a sturdy BPA-free material.
Find more Great Gear Infuser Water Bottle information and reviews here.
-
5. CamelBak Eddy Water BottlePrice: $14.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Spill-proof design
- Faster water flow
- Integrated carry handle
- Some find the bite-to-open top inconvenient
- Can be tough to thoroughly clean
- Straw can be a bit awkward
Take this spill-proof CamelBak water bottle with you wherever you go thanks to an integrated handle that is just as easy to carry with a finger as it is to transport with a backpack or a waist belt. The water bottle is made with a durable BPA-free material that also holds up well in the dishwasher. A redesigned cap and innovative valve ensures a faster flow into your mouth.
Find more CamelBak Eddy Water Bottle information and reviews here.
-
6. Polar Bottle Insulated Water BottlePrice: $7.69Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Thermal barrier maintains temperature
- Wide mouth
- Fits into most bike water bottle cages
- A few complaints about the water tasting like plastic
- Can get moldy if it isn’t cleaned right away
- Some wish the insulation was better
If you’re looking for an insulated water bottle that keeps drinks cold for extended periods of time, this Polar Bottle is worth a close look. A double wall construction, combined with a thermal barrier, helps to hold the cold in while keeping the heat at bay. The durable material is free from BPA and phthalates. This water bottle features a wide mouth that lets you easily add ice cubes. As an added bonus it also fits into most standard bike water bottle cages.
Find more Polar Bottle Insulated Water Bottle information and reviews here.
-
7. Nalgene On The Fly Water BottlePrice: $11.37Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Fits into standard and bike cage cup holders
- 24-ounce capacity
- Locking bale keeps contents from spilling
- Top can be tough to close
- Rubber lip can get dirty very quickly
- Awkwardly positioned spout cover
This Nalgene bottle works just as well for outdoor activities as it does for indoor ones. Carrying it around is easy as the water bottle fits into standard cup holders and bike water bottle cages. The dishwasher-safe material is durable and BPA-free. A generous 24-ounce capacity lets you fill up the bottle with your favorite beverage and sip it throughout the day. A locking bale ensures that the bottle’s contents won’t spill on the go.
Find more Nalgene On The Fly Water Bottle information and reviews here.
-
8. Embrava Sports Water BottlePrice: $19.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Ideal for athletes
- Side carrying strap
- Durable impact-resistant material
- Not dishwasher safe
- Can’t fit into some bike bottle cages
- Lacks insulation
While you don’t have to use this water bottle for sports and other activities, it has a number of features that athletes and active individuals will appreciate. For example, it just takes one click to open the bottle. A convenient carrying strap means that you simply have to slide your hand in and begin drinking, taking the water bottle with you wherever you go. The 18-ounce bottle is made from an impact-resistant material that’s free from potentially harmful materials such as BPA and other toxins.
Find more Embrava Sports Water Bottle information and reviews here.
-
9. Hydro Flask Insulated Water BottlePrice: $59.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Comes in many colors and sizes
- Durable 18/8 stainless steel material
- Won’t sweat
- Too big for most standard cup holders
- A bit heavy
- Material scratches easily
This Hydro Flask water bottle features a 40-ounce capacity and a wide mouth that makes it easy to add in ice cubes or even a sliver of lemon. Double-walled vacuum insulation helps to keep drinks cold up to 24 hours and hot up to 12 hours, regardless of the temperature outside. The material is a durable BPA-free premium grade 18/8 stainless steel. The powder-coated matte finish not only gives this water bottle a stylish appearance, it also ensures you keep a firm grip. Available sizes range from 18 to 64 ounces.
Find more Hydro Flask Insulated Water Bottle information and reviews here.
-
10. Contigo Autospout Addison Water BottlePrice: $12.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Available in many colors
- BPA-free material won’t stain
- Wide mouth opening
- Not ideal for hot beverages
- Lacks insulation
- Rubber lid gasket falls out easily
This Contigo bottle is available in a wide range of fun colors. The BPA-free material is highly impact resistant and won’t retain odors or stain. If you don’t want to deal with time-consuming cleanup, you’ll appreciate that this water bottle is top-rack dishwasher safe. The bottle’s slender design allows it to fit nicely into most standard car cup holders. A wide opening conveniently fits ice cubes while the spout shield protects the drinking spout.
Find more Contigo Autospout Addison Water Bottle information and reviews here.
See Also:
10 Best Filtered Water Bottles
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.