5 Best Camping Toilets: Your Buyer’s Guide (2018)

Alright, we admit an actual flush toilet might be a bit excessive for camping, but this unit from Thetford really impressed us. Camping is not about having a luxury experience, it’s about enjoying the outdoors, but that doesn’t mean you can’t bring along some of the comforts of home. This camping toilet is quite comfortable, employs an actual water-flush system and is both surprisingly affordable and portable. I’m personally a fan of simplicity when camping, but when it comes down to it, this is in fact a pretty dam simple and easy alternative to using a traditional camp toilet. Check out the attached video below for a full run through of the Porta Potti Curve.

This flush toilet has a four gallon fresh water tank and a five and a half gallon waste water tank. The flush mechanism is battery powered and reviewed for operating reliably. It’s a two piece design that has the clean water reservoir on top, and the waste water on bottom. Taking apart the toilet is super simple and when your camping trip is over this unit is emptied and cleaned super easily (just dump the waste into a toilet). For camping scenarios where you’re in a wilderness refuge or reserve that enforces a strict “leave no trace” policy, this toilet is a great option.

This is a very sanitary and odorless camp toilet — there’s even a sealed valve incorporated into the design for total odor containment. When it’s time to empty the Porta Potti Curve the rotating pour-out spout ensures you wont have any backsplash. This toilet also conveniently has a tank indicator so there’s no guessing about water/waste levels. Some users prefer to apply some liquid deodorant for the waste tank in order to reduce odor when emptying, but that’s a personal choice that doesn’t have anything to do with the effectiveness of the toilet while in use. There’s some chemical treatment product included with the purchase so you can get a chance to try using the toilet with and without a detergent. Most impressive in my book is that there’s an estimated 56 flushes with a full tank!

Although it seems like a lot to bring camping, this unit is quite portable and easy to operate. It’s only about 17 by 18 by 15 inches and includes an easy carry handle. There’s even a “hold-down” kit to secure the toilet to the floor/ground so you can pair this portable toilet with your RV, truck or even boat. The toilet paper holder is also a nice touch that ensures you have everything you need wherever you set this bad boy up! All in all, this is a slightly over the top yet totally awesome camp toilet option suitable for all sorts of alternative scenarios.