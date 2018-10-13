5 Best Waterproof Fishing Backpacks (2018)

This Waterproof Backpack by Orvis is a top of the line fly fishing backpack that you will own and beat on for many seasons. It’s a little on the expensive side, but for good reason - this pack is a killer fishing companion.

There are 21 liters of internal storage with this backpack, so there’s no shortage of space for packing everything you need for a day on the water. The main compartment is surprisingly spacious and furthermore has a flip-out panel of zippered pockets and mesh pockets that's flush against the back for keeping all your smaller tools and items organized.

The front, water-resistant pocket provides a space for stowing the gear you want easy access to while hiking or on the water. The front storage pocket is not totally waterproof like the main compartment, but your gear will still stay dry in there through even a heavy rain - just don't put your camera or electronics in there if you plan on high wading or potentially submerging the pack.

There are two pouches with corresponding lash loops for securing rod tubes or water bottles on either side of the pack. These two spaces can be utilized for all sorts of storage adding some major versatility to this pack. Orvis has made it easy to load up two rods, reels, a ton of tackle, some layers, lunch and a camera with room to spare!

The shoulder strapping is contoured and padded for some serious comfort while on the move and also creates a tight, low profile fit while trekking or actively fishing. There's even a space for tool attachment on the shoulder strap that's perfect for your forceps.

The waist and chest straps also allow you to comfortably carry a lot more weight with this waterproof backpack that you normally would with a 21-liter unit. Feel free to use this as a high capacity daypack or overnight pack - you can handle the weight.

The way this backpack wears makes it a great companion on the water that’s honestly not much more cumbersome than wearing a vest. Orvis has designed their waterproof backpack to cooperate with your body motion while hiking, wading and casting and has left the pack mostly bare on the exterior to avoid line snags.

If you have the fishing funds to shell out for this waterproof backpack then you’ll be impressed by its longterm performance.