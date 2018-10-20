10 Best Fly Fishing Vests: Compare & Save (2018)

Here’s a seriously cool approach to a fly fishing vest by Maxcatch. This vest/backpack combination is an innovative and effective design that solves the issue of needing just a bit more storage than a vest provides. This is essentially an effective, normal fly fishing vest that’s capable of being loaded up for those longer treks out to the stream. There are two main molded pockets on the front for stashing your flies and three expandable zippered pockets for the rest of your gear located on the back.

The front of the vest is fully functionable — there’s space for flies, forceps, clippers, tippet and whatever else you might need. There’s an attachment point for a net on the side of the pack as well as several other D-rings and loops.

Essentially, this is a nice quality fly fishing vest with some added storage on the back for bringing along more gear. The fabric is water resistant and lined with mesh for breathability and the vest itself is highly adjustable for a good fit. This unit has a pretty bad ass, low profile look that’s bound to turn heads.

Overall, this is a versatile and effective vest that comes at an affordable price!