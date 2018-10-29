20 Best Gifts for Outdoorsmen: The Ultimate List (2018)

Our Review

Is the outdoorsman or woman you’re shopping an angler who appreciates a good pair of sunglasses? Every experienced fisherman knows that a quality pair of polarized shades is a MUST while on the water. The improved visibility a nice pair of fishing sunglasses provides gives you a huge edge when trying to sight underwater structure and of course, fish.

There is also of course the added benefits of UV protection and eye strain relief that a pair of polarized sunglasses will provide. Extended periods on the open water can really do damage to your eyes if they’re not properly protected. Sunglasses while fishing are not just a tool to enhance visibility, they are important for maintaining long term eye health as well.

If who you’re shopping for uses a junky pair of sunglasses while fishing or is just due for a new pair, then definitely check out this affordable unit from Suncloud as well as our list on the best value sunglasses for fishing.

I’m a huge fan of these shades by Suncloud — they are no doubt one of the best value pair of fishing sunglasses around. Suncloud is a quality, yet affordable brand that offers a lot of different model sunglasses at surprisingly low costs. I purchased a pair of the Vouchers this past fall while on a fly fishing trip in southern Colorado. I couldn’t track down any high end sunglasses by Costa or Smith, but I did find a selection of fishing sunglasses by Suncloud at the local fly shop. For a pair in the $50 range, these perform seriously awesome!

I purchased the pair of Vouchers with the rose lenses and have been very impressed with their performance on the river. They absolutely exceeded my expectations for the cost and have served me just fine for all sorts of fishing. Although the rose lenses were great on the stream, I’ve found them to be slightly too dark in overcast conditions. On cloudier days I was certainly at a disadvantage regarding visibility to my friends who were wearing green mirrored Costas.

Fishing with even just partly sunny skies makes a big difference with Suncloud’s rose lenses. I’ve found that Suncloud’s rose lenses perform even better fishing saltwater than on the stream. It’s definitely partially preference, but I’ve owned top quality shades for saltwater fishing in the past, and this model absolutely contends at far less than half the cost.

The blue mirror lenses are the best suited for fishing saltwater, but if who you’re shopping for does a bit of both salt and freshwater angling I can personally recommend the rose lenses. Apart from their great clarity and eye protection, these shades have a really nice feel too. The Vouchers are super light weight and feel nice and secure on your face.

Mine never fog up on me and have a pretty laid back, stylish look as well. All in all, Suncloud is a great budget option worth buying if you like the idea of gifting a pair of fishing sunglasses to your favorite fisherman.