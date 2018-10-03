10 Best Hunting Headlamps: Your Buyers Guide (2018)

Here's an effective and affordable hunting headlamp from Browning. The Nitro Headlamp is a great option for hunters who don't require a TON of light output but still want a high quality headlamp that's built to last.

At 255 Lumens on it's brightest setting, the Nitro is still pretty dam bright. Field dressing a deer or setting decoys in the dark is made easy with this much illumination. There's of course higher powered hunting headlamps on the market but for regular hunting purposes this level of brightness should be more than enough.

The Nitro has a twist dial for cycling through the different light modes which include red and green options for maintaining night vision. It's an easy to operate headlamp that doesn't include a learning curve when you first familiarize yourself with it.

The runtime is pretty impressive at about two hours on the brightest setting. Browning claims a 24 hour battery life on the lowest setting which means you can shed light on the situation for prolonged periods. The Nitro furthermore only runs on one CR123A Lithium battery which is small in size so you can easily pack one or several on those longer trips and multi-day expeditions.

It's shock proof, water resistant and built to stand up to the elements. There are a few customer complaints about the function of the on/off button in the extreme cold, but that's not unreasonable for a hunting headlamp at this cost.

For a built to last, reliable choice of hunting headlamp, the Nitro is without a doubt one of the top reviewed and most trusted models.