10 Best Hunting Headlamps: Your Buyers Guide (2018)

Trekking out to the treestand, field dressing an animal or setting up duck decoys without any daylight requires a reliable light source. A hunting headlamp is a pivotal item for the before-sunrise or after-dark sportsman.
Our top list of hunting headlamps has tracked down the best quality and value options on the market. If you’ve ever gutted a deer in the backcountry with a cheapo flashlight held in your mouth not expecting to be out there after dark, you know dam well why you might need a hunting headlamp.
We’ve compiled a list of the ultimate headlamps for factors like battery life, durability and of course, brightness. Consider your specific needs as a hunter and shed some light on this year’s hunting season with a righteous hunting headlamp from our top ten list!
-
Browning Nitro HeadlampPrice: $43.82Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Green and red light settings for maintaining night vision
- Provides good long distance lighting
- Impressive 100,000 hour bulb life
- Positive customer reviews praising the quality of the headband
- Water Resistant
- Impressive run time
- Waterresistant but not submergable in water
- Battery life is only around two hours on the highest setting
- Some customer complaints about the function of the on/off button in extreme cold
Here's an effective and affordable hunting headlamp from Browning. The Nitro Headlamp is a great option for hunters who don't require a TON of light output but still want a high quality headlamp that's built to last.
At 255 Lumens on it's brightest setting, the Nitro is still pretty dam bright. Field dressing a deer or setting decoys in the dark is made easy with this much illumination. There's of course higher powered hunting headlamps on the market but for regular hunting purposes this level of brightness should be more than enough.
The Nitro has a twist dial for cycling through the different light modes which include red and green options for maintaining night vision. It's an easy to operate headlamp that doesn't include a learning curve when you first familiarize yourself with it.
The runtime is pretty impressive at about two hours on the brightest setting. Browning claims a 24 hour battery life on the lowest setting which means you can shed light on the situation for prolonged periods. The Nitro furthermore only runs on one CR123A Lithium battery which is small in size so you can easily pack one or several on those longer trips and multi-day expeditions.
It's shock proof, water resistant and built to stand up to the elements. There are a few customer complaints about the function of the on/off button in the extreme cold, but that's not unreasonable for a hunting headlamp at this cost.
For a built to last, reliable choice of hunting headlamp, the Nitro is without a doubt one of the top reviewed and most trusted models.
Find more Browning Nitro Headlamp information and reviews here.
-
Browning Hell’s Canyon Speed Epic 3V HeadlampPrice: $39.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Nice array of light output settings for every scenario
- Super durable polymer body
- Green LED light modes for maintaing night vision
- Just 3 ounces!
- Includes an SOS/distress strobe light setting
- Soft elastomer head plate is well reviewed for comfort
- Silent angle adjustment
- Battery life on lowest setting is not very impressive at just 8 hours
- This headlamp is water resistant, not waterproof
- Beam shape is not very adjustable
Here's a seriously cool hunting headlamp from renowned sportsmen outfitter, Browning. Just the look of the Hell's Canyon Headlamp screams tactical, game-slaying badass - this is a unit that's been mindfully designed for hunters of all kinds.
At just 3 ounces this is a very lightweight headlamp. Great for trekking longer distances before first light or after sunset, the Hell's Canyon Headlamp won't weigh you down.
There's a nice array of different brightness modes as well as a green light mode for maintaining night vision. The lower light setting are designed for camp chores and regular use while the brighter mode is meant for longer range visibility.
The runtime of this hunting headlamp is unfortunately not terribly impressive. It provides light on the highest setting (225 Lumens) for two hours which is pretty standard, but only 8 hours on the lowest light setting (8 Lumens). Fortunately, it only takes one small sized CR123A lithium battery which are easy to pack if you know you'll need your headlamp for prolonged use.
the soft elastomer head plate is well reviewed for comfort and the elastic band is built durable. The polymer body of the lamp itself is also tough as nails and built to be highly water resistant. Browning has not cut any corners in terms of ruggedness and life span with this one.
For an affordable choice of hunting headlamp that you'll own for many seasons, the Hell' Canyon is a great go-to.
Find more Browning Hell's Canyon Speed Epic 3V Headlamp information and reviews here.
-
Black Diamond Storm HeadlampPrice: $45.29Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 85 meter light range - great for hiking in or out of the wilderness
- A quad power LED and double power white LED add up to a impressive 350 lumens
- Red, green and blue single power LEDs for maintaining night vision
- Provides great peripheral light for close-range tasks like cooking or field dressing game
- 120 hours of run time
- Memory mode can store brightness settings
- A bit on the expensive end, but you get what you pay for with Black Diamond
- Some user complaints that this headlamp emits a buzzing sound
- Requires a little patience when learning how to use because of all the fine-tune light settings - take your time
Here's a top quality headlamp that's up for anything from renowned outfitter, Black Diamond. The Storm Headlamp is a 350 Lumen, waterproof and dustproof headlamp that's built to take a beating. If you're interested in owning a hunting headlamp built by one of the top industry leaders, the Storm is absolutely a unit you should consider.
This is a lightweight, tough as nails option that you'll own for years of hunting. It's super low profile, bright as hell (85 meter range) and includes red, green and blue single power LEDs for maintaining your night vision.
Black Diamonds 'Power Tap Technology' allows you to switch between dimmed and full power instantly and there's furthermore a strobe setting as well. If you're hunting in the backcountry or anywhere that could be even potentially dangerous it's wise to have a strobe/SOS setting on your headlamp in case you need rescuing.
The Storm is waterproof for up to 30 minutes in one meter of water and also impervious to dust which gives it major points for use on hunting trips. It's been designed to provide better than average peripheral lighting as well which makes it great for close-range tasks like field dressing game or cooking.
Black Diamond claims you can get 120 hours of runtime with the Storm on just four AA batteries which is quite impressive.
It's a bit on the expensive end for a hunting headlamp, yes, but considering its light output, variety of settings, runtime, durability, and waterproof design this is still an excellent value buy. No doubt one of the best of the best from Black Diamond
Find more Black Diamond Storm Headlamp information and reviews here.
-
Streamlight Buckmasters Trident Series FlashlightPrice: $28.42Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Water and shock resistant - this is a durable head lamp
- Up to 63 hours continous run time
- Two different green light settings won't ruin your night vision
- Includes an elastic head strap and a rubber hard hat strap
- Not impressively bright at its highest setting at just 80 lumens
- Fairly expensive considering the light output compared to some other models
- No SOS or distress call setting
Here's a well reviewed headlamp from Streamlight that a lot of hunters swear by. The Buckmaster Trident Series Flashlight might not be the brightest hunting headlamp, but it's praised by sportsmen for its green light settings, long battery life, and durability.
This is Amazon's Choice of hunting headlamp because of its price point and function. It's only 80 Lumens which is not ideal for use trekking in the dark, but it's a good light for field dressing animals or for regular camp chores.
The battery life is 5 hours on the brightest setting which is quite impressive considering it runs on regular AAA batteries and up to 63 hours on the lowest light intensity setting. This is a great hunting headlamp for those multi-day trips where you need a lot of light on one set of batteries.
This is furthermore a dam durable hunting headlamp. It's shock and water resistant and even includes a second rubber head strap. This is a light that should hold up for years of heavy hunting.
Affordable, reliable and well reviewed - you can't go wrong with the Buckmaster Trident Series unless you have a need for a super bright hunting headlamp.
Find more Streamlight Buckmasters Trident Series Flashlight information and reviews here.
-
UCO Vapor 300 Lumen LED HeadlampPrice: $49.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Hybrid power source (with the rechargeable model)
- Ability to really fine tune brightness with the micro adjustable dial
- Higher quality head lamp at a very reasonable cost
- Red LED mode for maintaing night vision
- Water resistant
- Lightweight (3.7 ounces) and low profile - great for longer treks through the landscape
- Neoprene head strap won't wear out or contrict you
- Battery life is not very impressive at just 48 minutes on the high setting (however the Vapor will run at 5 Lumens for 40 hours)
- Some hunters might not like the feel of the neoprene head strap but its durable and well reviewed for function
- No SOS setting
Here's a lightweight and affordable headlamp from UCO that's great for hunting purposes. The Vapor Headlamp is a 300 Lumens unit with a red LED light mode and neoprene head strap. This is a light that's been designed for comfort, packability and ease of use.
The dial control on this headlamp allows you to really fine tune the light output from 1 to 300 Lumens. Having precise control over the light intensity means you can conserve battery and also easily find the perfect level of lighting for any hunting, hiking or camping task. The battery life of the Vapor is not very impressive when on full power (just 48 minutes) so you'll want to utilize the dial control to ensure you don't blow through the battery.
There's a rechargeable option of the Vapor offered through the same link that runs on a Lithium battery and AAA battery hybrid power source. the battery pack is furthermore well balanced so this unit doesn't feel heavy on the head. It's just 3.7 ounces and super compact so this is a great hunting headlamp for stashing into a jacket, pants pocket or backpack.
Customer reviews praise the neoprene construction of the headband for comfortability and tension retention. It's a somewhat unique feature that I expect to see more of on the market soon.
This is no doubt a higher quality headlamp yet it's offered at quite a reasonable price. UCO has hit all the bases with the Vapor (other than battery life) and managed to maintain a more than affordable price point. Absolutely a solid choice that you'll hunt with for years.
Find more UCO Vapor 300 Lumen LED Headlamp information and reviews here.
-
UCO Air 150 Lumen Lightweight Rechargeable LED HeadlampPrice: $34.73Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Super lightweight and compact at just 1.6 ounces
- Infinity dial allows for fine tuned light output adjustments
- Head band is highly reviewed for comfort
- Red LED light mode for maintaining night vision
- 154 foot beam projection on high makes this a great headlamp for the trail
- Not a very impressive battery life at just 48 minute on the brightest light setting
- Standard micro USB required for charging not included
- No SOS mode
Here's another headlamp from UCO that's geared towards outdoorsmen looking for an ultralight headlamp option. The Air is very comparable to the Vapor previously listed, but built to be lighter and sporting a 150 Lumens light output as opposed to 300.
This light employs UCO's crowd favorite neoprene headband and is meant to feel light as air on your head (hence the name). The headlamp weighs a total of 1.6 ounces and is super compact. This is a sweet little unit for tucking into your hunting jacket or pants if you don't carry a pack into the field.
If you trek into the hunting grounds before first light or return to camp after sundown but are a minimalist hunter then you'll appreciate how packable the Air is.
UCO has built this headlamp with their Infinity Dial which allows for super fine-tuned light output adjustments from 1 to 150. The battery life is just 48 minutes on the highest setting so utilizing the dial to find the level of light you need is crucial for prolonged use. There's also a red LED light mode for maintaining your night vision.
For an ultralight hunting headlamp option you'll be hard pressed to find anything at this level of quality and price point. No doubt a kick ass headlamp for the recon hunter who packs light.
Find more UCO Air 150 Lumen Lightweight Rechargeable LED Headlamp information and reviews here.
-
SureFire Maximus Rechargeable Variable-Output LED HeadlampPrice: $239.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Virtually indestructible (waterproof, dustproof, shockproof etc.)
- On-hand output adjustment allows for super precise brightness control from 1 to 1000 Lumens
- No-chafe headband featuring a moisture-wicking Breath-O-Prene forehead pad
- Wide, smooth beam
- Built in SOS beacon can run for days!
- Just 5.1 ounces
- Very expensive for a headlamp, SureFire is the gold standard in LED headlamps
- Runtime is difficult to gauge because of the wide spectrum of the brightness adjustment - there is however a battery level indicator
- No colored light modes for maintaing night vision, however the light can operate on a super dim setting
Here is perhaps the gold standard in LED headlamps from industry leader, SureFire. The Maximus Rechargeable LED headlamp is one seriously impressive piece of gear.
This headlamp can range from 1 to 1000 Lumens with the simple one-hand adjustment dial. This style of light control gives you incredible precision when choosing your brightness intensity. There are no colored light modes for night vision purposes, but you can adjust your white light level to just the brightness you need.
This hunting headlamp is essentially indestructible - it's what you're paying for (along with the 1000 Lumens light) with SureFire. If you're a rugged sportsman who treks long and far over gnarly terrain, this is the sort of headlamp you should be interested in. You can drop, knock, scrape and even submerge this headlamp underwater - good luck stopping this beast of a light!
You only get 1.5 hours of light on the 1000 Lumens setting, but that's a TON of light. This light is still a whopping 500 Lumens on half power so battery life should not be an issue for you. This is a rechargeable headlamp so if you're going on a multi-day hunting expedition where you consistently need bright light you'll need to bring along a power source.
SureFire offers a lifetime warranty on the rechargeable battery so don't worry about the longterm lifespan of the power source - you're covered.
The headband is well reviewed for comfort featuring SureFire's Breathe-O-Prene forehead pad and the headlamp is low profile in general. There are a few reviews that claim its fairly heavy on the head but it's only 5.1 ounces so this is really a matter of personal preference.
Yes, this is an astronomically expensive headlamp, but good luck finding a unit this indestructible and BRIGHT. SureFire is renowned as the best of the best for a reason, you won't be disappointed with the Maximus if you can afford it.
Find more SureFire Maximus Rechargeable Variable-Output LED Headlamp information and reviews here.
-
Mossy Oak Tatical 200 Lumen LED HeadlampPrice: $19.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Very affordable without even taking the included 300 Lumen LED flashlight into consideration
- Headlamp has four different light modes and a high powered light at 200 Lumens
- Elastic band and headlamp body are camoflauged
- No mention of water resistance
- Runtime is not very impressive at about 2.5 hours on the brightest setting
- Runs on AAA batteries which will add up in cost over time paired with the shorter run time
Here's a righteous package deal from Mossy Oak on a hunting headlamp and high powered flashlight. This offer includes a 300 Lumen LED flashlight as well as a four mode, 200 lumen headlamp.
The headlamp has red and purple light modes for maintaining your night vision as well as high and low intensity settings for the main white LED light. This hunting headlamp is well reviewed for brightness and ease of use - it's not a super high end product by any means but it's praised by hunters and priced very reasonably.
The beam can reach up to 450 feet on a full battery which is pretty impressive for a hunting headlamp at this cost. This unit takes AAA batteries which unfortunately adds some long term cost because the runtime of this headlamp is only around 2.5 hours on the brightest setting.
The body and strapping are covered in camo print which is a nice touch but if you need a headlamp in the field then it's dark and camouflage likely is not an issue.
The body of the headlamp is exceptionally shock proof (drop test verified at 27 feet) but Mossy Oak has no mention of water resistance.
All in all, this is a totally adequate hunting headlamp for getting out to the stand or for field dressing an animal. For a truly rugged, long lasting expedition hunting headlamp you'll likely want to look towards a higher quality option, but for less intense regular day-hunts this unit from Mossy Oak is no doubt a great go-to
Find more Mossy Oak Tatical 200 Lumen LED Headlamp information and reviews here.
-
Vitchelo V800 HeadlampPrice: $14.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Great quality affordable option - this is a killer value headlamp!
- Very highly reviewed on Amazon
- Waterproof!
- Six different color options
- 60 day, money back satisfaction garuntee
- Headband has reflective accents as a safety measure which may not be good for your camouflage
- Only 168 Lumens
- Not super durable compared to higher quality headlamps - if you're hard on your gear then look elsewhere
Vitchelo has come up with an excellent value lower price point hunting headlamp with the V800, This unit has a ton of positive Amazon reviews and is rated 4.5 stars out of 5.
For the cost, it's tough to beat this value headlamp. There are several different working light modes including a red mode for maintaining your night vision and a total light output of up to 168 Lumens. It's not a super bright light, but for most hunting tasks it should be enough.
Surprisingly, this headlamp is waterproof which is impressive for a product at this price. This Vitchelo headlamp is however not well reviewed for durability and there are some customer complaints regarding damage when dropped. If you're an expedition type hunter then look elsewhere for something that can handle a beating.
The headband is well reviewed for comfort but has some reflective accents on the elastic band as a safety feature for use as a running headlamp. Make sure to cover up that reflective material if you want to remain hidden in the field come sun rise.
There are six different color options available, so you can choose your favorite color or whatever matches the landscape you hunt in best.
Lightweight, affordable and waterproof, the V800 is an under the radar hunting headlamp option that you very well might fall in love with
Find more Vitchelo V800 Headlamp information and reviews here.
-
IceFox 6000 Lumens Rechargeable HeadlampPrice: $16.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Exceptional light output at 6000 Lumens!
- Excellent price point
- Water resistant and heatproof
- Ability to mount to a helmet and light output makes this a great additional light when riding an ATV
- Includes USB cable, charger and rechargeable battery
- Defintely a bit heavy on the head - you won't want to wear this headlamp for prolonged use
- User reviews claim this light is not truly 6000 Lumens, but it's still well reviewed for impressive brightness
- 8 hour run time on a full charge is not very impressive
- No colored lightmodes to maintain night vision
This heavy duty unit from Icefox is a top reviewed, super high powered headlamp. With a 6000 Lumen output and four working modes of brightness, this 90 degree rotatable headlamp is pretty killer for hunting purposes.
It's a bit on the cumbersome side, but the brightness (6000 lumens) of this headlamp makes it worth its weight. There are customer reviews that claim this light is not truly 6000 Lumens but all reviews agree this is a seriously powerhouse headlamp.
It may be a bit heavy on the head for some, but as an adult outdoorsman this headlamp should not be overlooked for hunting purposes. It secures to a helmet easily so one useful application might be using this headlamp while operating an ATV or hunting vehicle. If you're riding out to your hunting grounds in the dark it's certainly nice to have your own light source that tracks your actual sightline in addition to headlights.
If portability and weight are not top criteria for you and you're simply looking for an affordable, high powered headlamp - look no further.
This unit is highly water resistant (you won't want to submerge it) and also pretty dam durable. It should last you years of hunting as long as you're not too hard on it. It's easy to tell this is a cheaper made product but it's still built with adequate craftsmanship.
Considering the higher weight of this hunting headlamp, you'll likely be using it for camp chores, driving and field dressing game rather than actually trekking with it anyway.
Find more IceFox 6000 Lumens Rechargeable Headlamp information and reviews here.
