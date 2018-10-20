8 Best Hunting Jackets: The Ultimate List (2018)

If you’re an upland game hunter this is a jacket you really oughta check out. This unit by Browning is a seriously bad ass jacket that has truly covered all the bases. There’s not really a better option for pheasant, dove or quail hunting if you ask me — and the price is right too! The quality of the design and build make this jacket a great performer in the field that should hold up to many seasons of hunting.

This jacket is built from a polyester/fabric material and has been treated to be water proof. There’s over 400 square inches of acrylic applied blaze orange between the chest and back that won’t fade over time. Hunter reviews insist this jacket is pretty warm despite its lack of any real insulation — with a base thermal layer or two you can absolutely hunt comfortably in sub zero temperatures.

Alternatively, the cuffs are adjustable and will roll up if you want to allow a breeze into the jacket.

The two lower external pockets have flip out shell sleeves built into the pocket. It’s a pretty awesome feature that allows you to safely and comfortably stash ammunition right on hand that will really come in handy when temps get cold and you want to keep your hunting gloves on! Even with the decreased dexterity of shooting gloves you can simply flip the shell ‘rack’ out of the front pockets and reload on the go.

Several D-rings are also incorporated into the design for hanging items like dog training gear or binoculars. There’s a large, blood proof game bag also incorporated into the front of the jacket that has some impressive capacity. You can fit up to four or five pheasants into this jacket — eliminating the need for a hunting backpack in a lot of scenarios.

There’s a ton of additional storage against the back of this jacket as well for stashing items like additional layers, dog food or your own lunch. There’s even an innovative strapping system that comes around your chest and waist that assists in carrying heavier loads when the jacket is really geared up and full of birds.

The idea here is to provide adequate storage for everything you need built in to a hunting jacket that will keep you warm, dry and recognizable to other hunters in the field. This jacket and your shotgun are all you should need to get after some upland game this season!