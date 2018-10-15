9 Best Ultralight Backpacking Tents: Your Buyer’s Guide (2018)

I can personally attest that this tent by Weanas is a righteous choice for a two man tent that’s going to be heavily used and abused. I purchased this tent for myself in the fall of 2016 for a two month cross country road trip and it’s still going strong. This unit was set up and broken down from the Great Lakes to Death Valley and back almost every single night for 60 days without a single issue.

For the cost, this tent performed exceptionally well and has persisted through a TON of heavy camping and backpacking. All the components from the aluminum poles to the polyester rain fly have held up beautifully — I’ve had no issues with my model through years of use and would absolutely purchase again.

I’ve been using the two man version of this unit for myself as a solo camper because it still packs quite small and light at 4.6 pounds. This is my go to tent for all sorts of camping scenarios — backpacking treks included.

There’s lots of space for someone my height (five feet ten inches) to sprawl out in this tent, but backpackers much taller than six feet might consider a tent with a bit more length on the footprint. The sidewalls are fairly steep on this tent as well so particularly thick sleeping pads might bring you a bit higher off the ground than you want to be — consider pairing this tent with an ultralight backpacking pad option.

I really enjoy that this tent has two doors and also that the rain fly has two different configurations for each zippered door. One of the sides unzips to be modified into an awning while the other simply unzips through the center and rolls up to expose the door — it’s nice having a choice of entry style.

This is a three season tent, but I stayed more than warm enough in temperatures as low as 10 degrees F. This unit fares well in high winds too — I’ve endured a few particularly gusty nights in this tent without issue. The magnetic-connecting aluminum poles can stand up to quite a bit of force.

The high density mesh that makes up the tent walls and ceiling ensure you have a pleasant breeze and and insect free environment when the weather is warm out, and the 201T polyester with PU coating rain fly protects against the heaviest of rains.

When the fly is secured and outside conditions are not in your favor, this tent does tend to accumulate some condensation — make sure to keep the incorporated vents open to minimize this issue. I’ve never experienced any real wetness as a result of this condensation, but I’ve been as mindful as possible to keep it at bay.

Assembly of this tent is laughably simple, in just two or three minutes you can erect the two pole frame and snap on the main tent body — wha-lah! Weanas has crafted a reliable and super underrated tent that can endure heavy backpacking use through almost any climate with this one.

Bottom Line: Another highly versatile and affordable option that performs great in all weather conditions. The rain fly effectively keeps the weather out and stands up to high winds while the tent body is still spacious enough for those backpackers who prefer some extra space. This is a tough as nails design that sets up SUPER easily.