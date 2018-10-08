5 Best Waterproof Waist Packs For Fishing (2018)

Everyone has their own style of bringing tackle and fishing gear out on the water. Fishing vests, traditional tackle boxes and specialized backpacks are all effective choices, but what about when you’re planning on a wet day of fishing?
For those of us anglers that wade high water, take on a lot of splash while boating or that simply fish rain or shine, a waterproof waist pack is a great piece of fishing gear to own.
A waterproof pack of any kind keeps your lunch, electronics, and other important items safe while fishing and also better maintains the condition of your fishing gear. One slip and resulting dunk in the stream with your regular fishing pack or vest on could mean all your tackle or flies get wet — that equals potential hook rusting in the near future. This goes double for all you saltwater fishermen out there.
A waterproof, or better yet, submersible fishing pack allows you to wade or boat in confidence that your water sensitive gear is safe from the wetness and that your flies or tackle won’t acquire any short or long-term rust.
Out top list has tracked down the best waterproof waist pack systems for anglers — consider what you bring along on the water and select the best option for you! Tight lines and fair skies from all of us here at Heavy!
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $218.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $169.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $229.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $99.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $35.93 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
Orvis Waterproof Hip PackPrice: $218.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Gear station on pack front for securing zinger, nippers, and forceps
- Internal zippered and stash pocket have great organization potential
- TPU coated 500D nylon
- Padded, adjustable waist belt
- Shoulder strap for supporting heavier loads
- External tippet bar loops
- Water bottle stasah space is tuked underneath the pack to avoid line snags
- Clean, professional look
- Excellent customer service from Orvis so you can buy in confidence
- One of the more expensive options
- Zipper takes some strength to use
- Some might not like the size of the Orvis logo
Here's a seriously tough TPU coated 500D nylon waterproof waist pack from Orvis meant for ambitious anglers who wade high without hesitation. This submersible pack is low profile and minimalist on the outside but has some righteous internal storage potential.
This waist pack will definitely cost you more than a lot of the competition, but it's an Orvis product so you can count on quality. I've had great experiences with all of Orvis's nylon waterproof packs and have yet to see one leak. This is a reliable construction style and material choice, not to mention Orvis is renowned for their excellent customer service in the event your pack leaks.
External tippet bar loops and a space to stash nippers and forceps is all you really need on the outside of your pack - especially if you're high-wading and exposing your pack to water. The design of this unit is meant to keep you low profile in order to avoid line snags and provide you with full freedom of motion.
There's a unique placement of the water bottle holder on this pack that's oriented on the underside rather than the side. This style more evenly displaces the weight of your water bottle and also keeps it away from your fly line.
The internal of this waterproof waist pack is quite impressive. It's an awesome schematic that provides you with huge organization potential without creating a cluttered interior. Several zippered and mesh pockets allow you to customize this pack however you'd like.
Orvis has conveniently included a removable shoulder strap to this pack for some assistance carrying heavier loads. It's nice to have a little extra support on the hike out to the fishing grounds when your water bottle is still full and you haven't had your lunch yet.
All in all, Orvis has designed a kick-ass waterproof waist pack with their TPU coated 500D nylon model suitable for any style angler. If you have the fishing funds to spring for this one you won't be disappointed!
Find more Orvis Orvis Waterproof Hip Pack information and reviews here.
-
Umpqua Tongass Waterproof Waist PackPrice: $169.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Higher capacity (11 liters) waist pack for gear intensive days that you want to ditch the backpack
- Front pocket is highly water resistant and great for stashing lighter gear like leaders/tippet
- TPU welded 420D nylon waterproof fabric is tough yet supple and not too stiff
- Huge potential for different gear storage methods - this is a highly customizable waist pack
- Internal key clip
- Waist belt pockets also work as back-up rod holder
- Two large water bottle pockets
- Removable shoulder strap
- The higher capacity of this pack might be a bit large for some minamalist fishermen looking for low profile waist pack
- The price although very fair for the quality here is still pretty high
- Roll top closure of the waterproof compartment although very secure is a bit more cumbersome than a zippered closure
Here's a seriously advanced waterproof waist pack from kick-ass outfitter, Umpqua. This is a brand renowned for its quality of craftsmanship and attention to angling specific features - the Tongass waterproof waist pack is the perfect example of why Umpqua has the reputation it does.
This is a pretty high capacity unit (11 liters) that allows you to bring a lot of gear on the water. If you're looking for an expedition type system of gear storage for more involved days on the water, this is a great choice. You can pack your lunch, several fly boxes, a few water bottles and a wide array of tools. There's of course also room for leader material some personal items like your keys, wallet, and phone.
The capacity of the Tongass makes it a good carry system for cameras as well.
If you spend long days wading the tidal flats, drifting western streams or hiking deep into the wilderness to your favorite fishing hole, you'll appreciate all the space this TPU welded 420D nylon waterproof waist pack provides you with.
The main waterproof compartment employs a roll-top closure - it's a super secure and watertight system but a bit more cumbersome than a waterproof zipper is. The front compartment although not water-tight is highly weather-proof so it's a great spot to stash leaders/tippet and other gear that doesn't necessarily need to stay BONE dry.
An internal key clip for securing to your keys (or floatant, tippet bar, etc.) as well as an included external fly patch add even more versatility and function to this fishing pack.
The exterior of the Tongass is exceptionally righteous as a fishing station. This is a very well thought out schematic with all sorts of awesome external attachment points for nippers, forceps, tippet bars and whatever else you might want on hand. The customization potential is huge with this waist pack which is perhaps the most important feature of a tackle system in general!
The waist pad and back panel are fully padded for all-day comfort and Umpqua has also included a removable shoulder strap with a "stay-in-place" silicone screen. If you're carrying a heavy load, you can easily modify the Tongass to more effectively carry weight.
For those that like to pack a big lunch, a camera for taking photos of the gang or just gear heavy anglers in general, the Tongass Waterproof Waist Pack from Umpqua is right up your alley.
Find more Umpqua Tongass Waterproof Waist Pack information and reviews here.
-
Fishpond Thunderhead Submersible Lumbar PackPrice: $229.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Main waterproof compartment utilizes a zippered closure rather than roll top
- 1680D TPU coated recycled nylon
- Padded shoulder strap includes tool/accesory attachment points
- Lots of external tabs for external tool attachment
- Integrated net slot
- Lightweight foam used for the backpanel and hipbelt
- Fairly expensive
- No space for securing a water bottle
- Exterior of this pack has some huge potential as a work station but requires some customization
Here's a highly customizable waterproof waist pack that's a crowd favorite amongst fly fishermen. The Thunderhead Submersible Lumbar Pack from Fishpond is a super tough, built to last waterproof tackle system that's built with a zippered rather than roll-top closure to be particularly low profile.
The Thunderhead is crafted from 1680D TPU coated recycled nylon and includes padded/adjustable shoulder strapping. There is a main zippered compartment and a smaller sized front pocket (also zippered) totaling to 10 liters of capacity. This bag has an unassuming amount of space for such a streamlined, low profile unit.
The external of this pack is studded with attachment points and loops for customizing your tool and accessory assemblage. This is a professional status waist pack for serious anglers so most of the set up is left up to you - both a pro and a con if you ask me. This is a waterproof waist pack that can be utilized however matches your fishing style best.
One of the best features of this pack is the tool attachment built into the shoulder strapping. It makes sense to have a tackle system that's functional on all fronts - why not put the shoulder strapping to good use as well? Forceps, in particular, have a secure and easily accessible home when fastened to the shoulder strap.
The Thunderhead has also incorporated an integrated net slot to the backside of the pack so you can both hike and wade with your net secure and on hand. It won't be practical when wearing this lumbar pack frontwards, but when facing backward it's an effective carry system for your net that positions it nicely for a quick-draw. If you're planning on leaving the vest behind then you'll need a carry system for your net - Fishpond has thought of this.
The back panel and hip belt are padded with lightweight foam ensuring this waist pack is not at all heavy despite its higher capacity. All day adventures with your gear on your waist/hip means you need to stay light on your feet.
For backcountry go-getters scouting the wilderness for hidden trout holes and saltwater fanatics who crush miles on the tidal flats, the Thunderhead Submersible Lumbar Pack is likely one of the only options that can keep up!
Find more Fishpond Thunderhead Submersible Lumbar Pack information and reviews here.
-
Adamsbuilt Schell Creek Hip PackPrice: $99.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- TPU double laminated nylon fabric
- Highly affordable yet reliable option
- Zippered compartment on waist straps
- Low profile and lightweight
- Roll top closure is a bit more cumbersome than a waterproof zipper
- Lacks external attachment points
- No shoulder strapping included
Here's an affordable option of waterproof waist pack from Adamsbuilt that might suit your fishing needs just fine. If you solely have a need for dry gear storage and care less about external customization then the Schell Creek Hip Pack should definitely be on your radar.
This is a less inclusive unit that provides you with dry storage for your tackle and fishing gear, and not much else. Don't get me wrong, this pack can absolutely be set up as a highly effective angling companion, but the lack of external attachment points make it more of a tackle box and less of a work station.
That being said, the price is certainly right on this one. The TPU double laminated nylon fabric construction is super tough and will ensure your sensitive gear and tackle don't get exposed to any wetness.
Although the Schell Creek lacks external tabs/loops for securing gear like tippets, forceps and nippers, there's still a great internal schematic for stashing all your fishing essentials. The main, roll-top waterproof compartment is perfect for your fly boxes, lunch and electronics while the water-resistant front compartment contains a fly patch for your go-to bugs.
The hip belt and back panel are built with non-water absorbing aerated closed cell foam for both weight reduction and comfortability. The hip belt also contains a small, almost hidden zippered pocket for stashing tinier items - perfect for a fishing license or leaders.
All in all, there are definitely more inclusive, decked out waterproof waist packs out there, but for the cost, the Schell Creek is an excellent option that will serve you well on the water!
Find more Adamsbuilt Schell Creek Hip Pack information and reviews here.
-
Overboard Waterproof Waist PackPrice: $35.93Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Highly affordable
- Compact and low profile at 5.1 by 7.8 by 3.1 inches
- Comfortable, adjustable strapping
- Decent degree of internal organization for the cost
- Water bottle and tuck-away external zip pocket
- Removable waist belt so you can use this pack with your own belt or attach it to something
- Not designed specifically for angling
- Some complaints that the submersible compartent fails - I wouldn't trust electronics in there
- Roll top closure is more cumbersome than a waterproof zipper
Here's a budget option of waterproof waist pack that will work just fine for fishing purposes. This unit from Overboard has mixed reviews for level of complete waterproofness, but it's a great choice of affordable waist pack regardless.
If you need something that will absolutely, 100% keep your gear dry - look elsewhere. There are more than a few customer reviews that claim their Overboard waist pack failed upon submersion. That being said, there are also plenty of reviews praising this pack's ability to keep its contents bone dry. For the cost, I think it's totally worth giving a shot, maybe just refrain from putting any expensive valuables like your phone or camera in there. As far as your tackle boxes and fishing tools go, they will be just fine.
If you're looking for a waterproof waist pack to keep all your hooks from taking on moisture and rusting, this unit is up for the task.
Because it's not specifically designed for angling this waist pack does not include external attachment points for tippet loops, forceps, etc. This is more of a tackle box or gear transport than it is a mobile workstation like the other waist packs listed here. The waist belt does, however, have a tuck-away zippered compartment great for smaller sized tools and there's also a water bottle holder that could be utilized as is or modified to be compatible with fishing equipment.
The waist belt is effectively padded for comfort, but it's also removable if you would rather pair this pack with your own belt or secure it to something else entirely. The fact that you can detach this pack from its strapping definitely adds some versatility and makes it much more than just a waterproof waist pack for fishing.
For the budget angler who can't yet afford to spring for a top of the line waterproof waist pack, this unit from Overboard might be just what you're looking for!
Find more Overboard Waterproof Waist Pack information and reviews here.
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.
No Comments
Discuss on Facebook