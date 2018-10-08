5 Best Waterproof Waist Packs For Fishing (2018)

Everyone has their own style of bringing tackle and fishing gear out on the water. Fishing vests, traditional tackle boxes and specialized backpacks are all effective choices, but what about when you’re planning on a wet day of fishing?

For those of us anglers that wade high water, take on a lot of splash while boating or that simply fish rain or shine, a waterproof waist pack is a great piece of fishing gear to own.

A waterproof pack of any kind keeps your lunch, electronics, and other important items safe while fishing and also better maintains the condition of your fishing gear. One slip and resulting dunk in the stream with your regular fishing pack or vest on could mean all your tackle or flies get wet — that equals potential hook rusting in the near future. This goes double for all you saltwater fishermen out there.

A waterproof, or better yet, submersible fishing pack allows you to wade or boat in confidence that your water sensitive gear is safe from the wetness and that your flies or tackle won’t acquire any short or long-term rust.

Out top list has tracked down the best waterproof waist pack systems for anglers — consider what you bring along on the water and select the best option for you! Tight lines and fair skies from all of us here at Heavy!