10 Best Black Friday Outdoor Deals on Amazon (2018)

Our Review

Here's a rugged duffel bag from Carharrt that's perfect for outdoor excursions, travel or even work. This will make a great gift for anyone active or an awesome addition to your own collection of luggage.

Carhartt is of course known for the toughness of their apparel and gear, and this bag is no exception! The polyester fabric is water repellent and has a sharp, yet rugged look. The bottom of the bag is furthermore built with a heavy-duty Duravax abrasion resistant base. Strong side haul and top handles will last a lifetime while the removable shoulder strap is also built to last. All the zippers and hardware are of high quality too, Carhartt has not cut any corners with this one.

The bag dimensions are 23 by 11 by 11.5 inches and the total weight is 1.5 pounds. It's not a huge duffel by any means, but it's a great size for all sorts of activities and endeavors. Absolutely a solid Christmas gift for yourself or the go-getter in your life!