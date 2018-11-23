10 Best Black Friday Outdoor Deals on Amazon (2018)

Shopping for an avid outdoorsman or woman this holiday season? We’ve tracked down the best Black Friday outdoor deals on Amazon so you can score some serious savings!
Save 20% on Carhartt Legacy Gear Bag
Here's a rugged duffel bag from Carharrt that's perfect for outdoor excursions, travel or even work. This will make a great gift for anyone active or an awesome addition to your own collection of luggage.
Carhartt is of course known for the toughness of their apparel and gear, and this bag is no exception! The polyester fabric is water repellent and has a sharp, yet rugged look. The bottom of the bag is furthermore built with a heavy-duty Duravax abrasion resistant base. Strong side haul and top handles will last a lifetime while the removable shoulder strap is also built to last. All the zippers and hardware are of high quality too, Carhartt has not cut any corners with this one.
The bag dimensions are 23 by 11 by 11.5 inches and the total weight is 1.5 pounds. It's not a huge duffel by any means, but it's a great size for all sorts of activities and endeavors. Absolutely a solid Christmas gift for yourself or the go-getter in your life!
Save Up To 31% Off Carhartt Trade Series Backpack
Here's a great little gift idea that's super affordable for this holiday season! Amazon is offering Black Friday deals on the Trade Series Backpack from Carhartt - a simple but effective backpack great for use at school, work or in the outdoors. It's tough, compact and comes in a variety of color choices!
This 600D polyester pack is 12 by 17.5 by 6 inches and just 0.7 pounds! It's relatively small but offers vast interior space for its size. Organization potential is not staggering, but there is a zippered front pocket in addition to the main compartment. There's also a mesh water bottle holder present on the side of the pack.
The fabric is built with Carhartt's Rain Defender water repellent so it does well in the elements and the strapping is both adjustable and padded.
Save 20% on Carhartt Legacy Women’s Cross Body Carry All
How about the gift of a new bag for the women in your life that appreciate rugged outdoor gear? The Legacy Women's Cross Body Carry All is a seriously bad-ass hand bag that will make for a thoughtful and affordable gift!
Like the other Carhartt bags listed here, this unit is built from 600D ripstop Polyester with Carhartt's incorporated Rain Defender water repellent. This bag is both a rugged transport option for your belongings and a fashion statement. It has the signature Carhartt aesthetic that says "I'm tough as nails" while providing ample organized storage.
There are four interior pockets within the main compartment for keeping track of all your essentials. The main pocket features flap and snap closure, so this is a secure handbag that's great for more active women. The strapping can be worn in a variety of ways and is both durable and comfortable.
A unique look for a unique woman in your life, another great Amazon deal from Carhartt!
Save up to 25% on Select Dynacraft Bikes
Does it get any more classic than giving the gift of a shiny new bicycle on Christmas day? Amazon is running some killer deals on Dynacraft bicycles if you've got an up and coming youngster who's ready for an upgrade or their first ever bicycle.
Dynacraft bicycles are some of the most highly reviewed on Amazon for children. They are built with quality materials and craftsmanship and even offer a lifetime warranty on the frame and fork. Their bicycles are very reasonably priced and already a great value, so this is your chance to buy one at a seriously low price!
Consider the Gravel Blaster Boys BMX Bike if you're looking to purchase a youngster's first bicycle or the Magna Throttle Boys BMX Bike for a young man who's already learned to ride and is ready for an upgrade
For the girls, start em' off with the Magna Girls Sweet Heart Bike or upgrade to the Monster High Girls BMX Bike.
Save 20% on Kask Protone Helmets
A new bicycle helmet is a great Christmas gift, especially if you're considering purchasing a Dynacraft bicycle already listed here for a kiddo! These helmets are a bit on the pricey end, but we're talking about the safety of your cranium here! A quality built, safe helmet is a great value investment no matter how you cut it!
Amazon is offering a Black Friday deal on two different models from Kask, the Protone helmet and the Limited Edition Protone Helmet. There is a far wider color selection available for the Protone helmet, and they are essentially the same unit.
Kask builds these helmets with Aero Control Technology to create both an exceptionally aerodynamic and durable head protection. A polycarbonate layer covers the top shell, base ring and back for enhanced durability and a reinforced frame protects the shell from secondary impacts. Bottom line, this is about as safe and solid as a bicycle helmet gets!
Absolutely a solid opportunity to grab a top quality bicycle accessory at a not-so-top-quality price!
Save Up To 48% Off Delta Cycle Leonardo Da Vinci Single Bike Storage Rack
Own some bicycles? Need to maximize your storage space? This unique device from Delta Cycle will have your bikes hung up neatly and out of the way in no time!
This is a great gift idea for anyone who enjoys keeping their garage or gear locker organized. Installation is super simple and use of the rack is intuitive. It simply uses gravity to secure the front bike tire into the bracket where it then hangs snug against the wall. There's even a tire tray included! Pair this product with a new bicycle and helmet and you've got one hell of a Christmas gift!
The price is certainly right on this one, so grab a few while the savings last!
Save 25% on MSR Liquid Fuel Bottles
If you or anyone you're shopping for is a camping enthusiast, here's an awesome opportunity to save on a vessel for camp stove fuel! This 20 ounce aluminum fuel bottle from MSR is compatible with all their liquid fuel stoves and can also be used for storing spare fuel for a motorcycle, power tools or for emergency scenarios. This bottle is compatible with white gas, kerosene, automobile gas, diesel, mineral spirits, and even jet fuel!
This is an advanced device, not just a metal container. It's crafted from a single piece of aluminum in order to prevent leaks, preserve the quality of the fuel within and to handle the pressurization involved with using a liquid fuel stove. A child resistant cap is also built into this unit. MSR has included a 3 year warranty with this product so you can buy in confidence.
No doubt a great gift idea for any outdoorsman or woman's gear locker that's bound to see some use! Make sure to check out our list of the Best Backpacking Camp Stoves if you like the idea of pairing this gift with a cooking device!
Save Up To 30% on MSR Tent Stake Kits & Hammers
Amazon has you covered on some awesome gift ideas if you're shopping for anyone who loves to camp. Any or all items from this selection of tent accessories by MSR will make for a super appreciated and applicable gift! Pair some items from this Black Friday deal with the MSR fuel bottle and you've really got a kick-ass array of outdoor gifts!
There are staking kits and a nifty stake hammer being offered at special Black Friday prices until the 24th! All the available items are relatively low cost, but it's the sort of ger that's super convenient to have and therefore a great gift idea despite the lower cost.
A hammer specifically designed for banging in stakes - sweet! There's even a bottle opener built into the hammer so whoever you're shopping for can pop open a cold one after their record-time camp setup.
The four-piece Sand and Snow Staking Kit allows for far easier anchoring to softer substrates while the Groundhog Tent Stake Kit provides some extra robust stakes for all sorts of contexts.
Setting up camp is no longer a chore with tools like these - support the outdoorsmen or women in your life (or yourself) with an awesome camp accessory gift from MSR!
Save 33% on Frontiersman Bear Spray
We hope whoever you're shopping for never has a need for this gift idea, but it's a great opportunity to ensure that they stay as safe as possible in the wilderness. If there is anyone on your Christmas list who spends time in wilderness where there are bears present, they ought to be carrying bear spray.
If who you're shopping for likely already hikes with a canister, then still consider buying them a new bottle at this low cost because bear spray does expire. There's of course no guarantee that carrying mace will save your life, but it's wise to be as prepared as possible in landscapes that we share with bears - this is a great safety measure that should be taken seriously.
This is Amazon's Choice of bear spray that has been extensively field-tested and proven effective. It propels up to 30 feet of maximum strength mace and has a three-year shelf life.
Give the gift of heightened wilderness mindfulness and safety this year with this awesome Black Friday deal!
Big Savings on Hunting Gear from MOJO Outdoors
If you're shopping for a hunter then don't miss out on all the Amazon Black Friday deals from MOJO Outdoors! There are countless opportunities to save big on gear from motorized duck decoys to hunting packs to hand warmer muffs!
There are all sorts of deals on all sorts of gear, so poke around and find some equipment to support your favorite sportsman or woman in the field!