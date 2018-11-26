15 Best Cyber Monday Outdoor Deals on Amazon (2018)

This year there are some seriously awesome Cyber Monday outdoor deals on Amazon! We’ve tracked down some of the best savings on some great gear so you can check all the boxes on your holiday gift list and do some shopping for yourself!
25% Off Morakniv Kansbol Fixed Blade Knife with Sandvik Stainless Steel Blade & MOLLE Mount System
One of our favorite outdoor Cyber Monday deals currently on Amazon is this killer Swedish-made knife by Morakniv. The Kansbol Fixed-Blade Knife is a 4.7 ounce, 8.9 inches long stainless steel knife that's designed for use in the outdoors. Grab it now at 25% off!
This is already a great value knife before the price drop, so this is an awesome opportunity to purchase one for a total steal! The blade is 4.3 inches long and crafted from 12C27 Swedish stainless steel while the handle is built from a tough polyamide plastic. The overall design is impressively rugged and built to last for the cost.
A razor sharp, tough as nails knife with exceptional corrosion resistance and versatility of function, the Kansbol Knife from Morakniv is a great item to add to any outdoor gear locker!
Up to 36% Off Terramar Thermasilk Glove Liners
Glove Liners. A boring, but highly appreciated gift if you're shopping for family or friends or an almost always needed present to yourself (at least come winter time). These 100% silk glove liners from Terramar are currently up to 36% off depending on your choice of color and size.
These are some seriously soft glove liners that are also exceptionally lightweight. They employ Climasense thermoregulation technology that is meant to keep your hands comfortable in a wide range of conditions. These will operate as a great pair of gloves when temps start to get chilly and even better as liners when the mercury really drops.
They're furthermore machine washable which is a big bonus when you're buying less utilized fabrics like silk. The reasoning behind the material used here is that silk as a liner slides in and out of gloves easily as opposed to getting hung up.
Another solid Cyber Monday outdoor deal for anyone looking to purchase or gift some winter gear!
Save Big On Life Vests, Floatables, Pumps and Boating Supplies!
If you're shopping for anyone who loves to spend time boating, don't miss Amazon's savings on countless boating supplies! Most of what's here is meant for having fun under the sun, so think summer and grab some gear for getting wet and wild!
Some of the best deals include $218 off of SportsStuff's Inflatable Cabana Islander, 20% off of Airhead's 4 Rider Tube Rope, and $165 off of Airhead's unique Disc-Go Inflatable Towable!
If you're part of a family that loves to get rowdy on the water (or shopping for someone who is) then this is the group of outdoor deals for you!
Big Savings on EcoVessel Bottles, Mugs and Accessories
There are some great Cyber Monday outdoor deals on Amazon currently running on all sorts of awesome products by EcoVessel. This brand builds advanced drinking vessels and accessories that serve a wide variety of special purposes - don't miss this opportunity to grab some of their coolest products marked way down!
There are many different deals being offered, most of them ranging between 20 and 30 percent off. Act fast - a lot of these deals have been running over the weekend and selling out quick!
There are some thoughtfully designed insulated water bottles as well as some glass options, but don't look past some of EcoVessel's more interesting products - especially if you're Christmas shopping. There are some awesome deals running on a stainless steel wine bottle with silicone funnel, triple insulated vacuum bottle with a built-in tea/fruit infuser and even a vacuum insulated stainless steel wine glass!
It's a great chance to stock up your own drink ware, set of camping supplies or travel accessories or an even better opportunity to grab some thoughtful gifts for the outdoorsmen and women in your life!
20% Off Wahoo RPM Speed & Cadence Bicycle Sensors
- Here's an awesome gift for a cyclist from Wahoo that's currently 20% off! This pair of sensors attaches to a bicycle and then accurately tracks cycling speed and cadence data! Installation and operation are super easy, so this is a great gift for anyone who enjoys cycling!
You can closely track your speed and cadence data using your smartphone with a number of different apps compatible with the sensor. It's a great device for fitness fanatics, competitive cyclists and also for people who are simply intrigued with tech! At this cost, this is a no-brainer gift for the right person!
Save up to 23% on Bike Lights, Pumps and Tires
Don't miss out on Amazon's savings surrounding bicycle tires, pumps and lights if there's a cyclist on your gift list! There's a solid array of quality tires from Continental, some great pumps by Selle Royal and some awesome front and rear lighting from KNOG. Deals range for each product, but most items listed here are about 20% off.
If you want to support the cyclist in your life (or yourself) with some great equipment for bicycle maintenance and safety - here's your chance!
25% Off Schwinn Rascal Pet Trailer
Shopping for someone who LOVES their pets? Shopping for your own furry friends? Either way, the Rascal Pet Trailer from Schwinn is 25% off for Cyber Monday and ready to roll!
This is a top-notch unit with all sorts of thoughtful included features. The coupler attaches to almost any bicycle - it's versatile and easy to operate. The tires are filled with a standard bicycle pump and the aluminum rims are built durable. The frame even folds down and the wheels are quick-release for easy storage!
Schwinn built the Rascal Pet Trailer with a spacious 16-inch doggy door and an internal adjustable leash to keep pets from running out. There is good ventilation and plenty of room for pets up to about 50 pounds and the safety flag and bug screen are also included!
Up to 31% Off Carhartt Trade Series Backpack
Here's an affordable but thoughtful gift idea perfect for just about anyone this holiday season! Amazon has deals running on the Trade Series Backpack from Carhartt - a simple but effective smaller sized backpack great for school, work or for the outdoors. It's rugged, compact and is available in a variety of color choices!
The Trade Series Backpack is built from 600D polyester ripstop and is 12 by 17.5 by 6 inches and just 0.7 pounds! It's a relatively small unit yet it offers impressive interior space for its size. Organization potential is not superb, but there's at least a zippered front pocket in addition to the main compartment for stashing some smaller items. There is also a mesh water bottle holder present on the side of the backpack.
The fabric is equipped with Carhartt's Rain Defender water repellent so it stands up to the elements well. The strapping is furthermore both adjustable and padded - Carhartt has come up with an already great value pack with this one, now's your chance to grab one even cheaper!
Up To 23% Off Carhartt Legacy Women’s Cross Body Carry All
Any women in your life that appreciate rugged outdoor gear? The Legacy Women's Cross Body Carry All by Carhartt is a seriously tough handbag that's both a thoughtful and affordable gift!
Like the Carhartt backpack listed here, the Crossbody is crafted from 600D ripstop Polyester with Carhartt's applied Rain Defender water repellent. This is both a rugged transport option for your belongings and a fashion statement.
It has the classic Carhartt look that says "I'm rough tough Tonka stuff" while providing some solid organized storage.
The main pocket features flap and snap closure, so this is a particularly secure handbag great for more active women. There are furthermore four interior pockets in the main compartment for effectively storing smaller items. The strapping can conveniently be worn in a variety of ways and is impressively durable and comfortable for the cost - especially with these awesome savings!
25% Off Outdoor Products Arrowhead Internal Frame Technical Backpack
Here's an outrageous outdoor deal you won't want to miss out on! This 46 liter internal-frame backpack from Outdoor Products is a seriously awesome value buy that comes very highly reviewed!
This backpack has it all! It's a fully inclusive unit with all the features and accessories you would expect out of a high-end hiking backpack. Long-term durability might not compare to more expensive packs, but the Arrowhead should hold up fine if you're not too hard on it.
This is a drawstring closure backpack topped with a dual-buckled flap. There are two large zippered side pockets, an easy access compartment on the top of the bag and a hydration bladder compatible sleeve. The fabric used is tough polyester ripstop fabric and the internal stay is aluminum. The hip belt is padded and there are furthermore four compression straps and a sternum strap present for enhanced support carrying heavy loads.
At this super low cost the Arrowhead by Outdoor Products is a no-brainer gift idea!
30% Off Teton Sports Oasis 1100 2 Liter Hydration Backpack
Here's one more backpack being offered at a steal this Cyber Monday! The Oasis Hydration Backpack from Teton Sports is a killer smaller sized unit that's great for day hikes and less intense wilderness excursions!
This pack is loaded with features - it includes a bungee system for stowing gear, a rain cover, butterfly opening for easy access to your pack contents and a hydration bladder!
Customer reviews insist that the included two liter bladder, sip tube and cushioned bite valve are all of good quality. This pack is built with a low profile athletic cut and is adjustable for all frames including men women and children.
The Oasis is a great companion while trekking the most gnarly terrain that provides you with the light gear storage you need, absolutely a solid holiday gift or treat-yourself item!
34% Off Outdoor Products Medium Mountain Duffle Bag
Here's a big Cyber Monday outdoor deal on a nice quality duffel bag from Outdoor Products. The Mountain Duffel Bag is a 56 liter, straightforward unit that offers quite a bit of storage capacity at a super reasonable cost.
This duffel measures 12 by 12 by 24 inches, so it's not enormous by any means yet it's still plenty big enough for use on camping trips, packing gear for the gym or for travel.
The 600 denier polyester ripstop fabric employed in the design makes this bag a tough option for the outdoors. Solid shoulder straps and carry handles add even more durability to this bag. Outdoor Products furthermore backs their gear with their Plain + Simple Lifetime Guarantee.
A well reviewed duffel at a can't-be-beat price, no doubt one of the best Cyber Monday outdoor deals on Amazon currently running.
20% Off Camco Portable Propane Outdoor Campfire
A portable propane campfire unit is easy to use, safer than flame and can be utilized in all sorts of places! It's a super underrated piece of equipment that will make for a great outdoor gift or addition to your own gear! This unit from Camco is in our opinion one of the best outdoor Cyber Monday deals on Amazon currently running!
This portable campfire is 20% off and no doubt the perfect gift for campers, picnickers, beach bums and backyard barbequers! Operation of a unit like this involves no ash, no smoke, and no need to buy, split or transport firewood! It's the perfect device for campgrounds with open-fire restrictions and for times when you just want a bit of radiant heat!
Foldable legs make this campfire even more portable and compact so it can truly go anywhere. Camco even includes an eight-foot fuel hose, adjustable regulator, lava rocks and a storage bag with this purchase so you or whoever you're shopping for is ready to get fired up right out of the box!
40% Off Beardski Ski Mask
Here's an outdoors Cyber Monday deal on Amazon you won't want to miss! If you're shopping for a skier or snowboarder or love to get on the mountain yourself, this is a hysterical (and warm) winter snow sport accessory that will totally turn some heads!
The Beardski Ski Mask is a 50% cotton, 50% polyester face mask that covers your ears, nose face and neck. There are a ton of different "beards" to choose from so you can really customize your look. You and your family and friends can finally all shred together looking like Father Winter himself!
24% Off Outdoor Products Ultimate Dry Sack Set
Here's an outrageous deal on a set of watertight, roll-top dry bags. For under $10 you can't go wrong with this three-piece set!
The three polyurethane-coated rip-stop bags are double stitched and built with tape-sealed seams to ensure they're watertight. The three bags are two, four and eight liters, so they're not for storing larger items. These bags are perfect for safely stashing things like electronics, jewelry, and other valuables while on the water or trekking though rainy wilderness.
It's a great device to have on hand in any situation where wetness might be a factor. The perfect affordable gift idea that can even be split between three different people on your shopping list!