15 Best Cyber Monday Outdoor Deals on Amazon (2018)

Our Review

One of our favorite outdoor Cyber Monday deals currently on Amazon is this killer Swedish-made knife by Morakniv. The Kansbol Fixed-Blade Knife is a 4.7 ounce, 8.9 inches long stainless steel knife that's designed for use in the outdoors. Grab it now at 25% off!

This is already a great value knife before the price drop, so this is an awesome opportunity to purchase one for a total steal! The blade is 4.3 inches long and crafted from 12C27 Swedish stainless steel while the handle is built from a tough polyamide plastic. The overall design is impressively rugged and built to last for the cost.

A razor sharp, tough as nails knife with exceptional corrosion resistance and versatility of function, the Kansbol Knife from Morakniv is a great item to add to any outdoor gear locker!