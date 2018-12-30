Best Cold Weather Fishing Gear for Winter 2019

If fishing is your passion, you don’t let the cold stop you. Getting a line in whether you’re shore fishing, boating or wading can be a hell of an endeavor once winter temperatures begin to drop, but with the right gear and apparel, you can keep comfortable on the water!
Our list of the best cold weather fishing gear has tracked down some serious game changers for persisting through even the gnarliest of winter conditions. When the bite is good but temps are staggeringly low, you’re going to need some tools to keep your body warm and your gear operational – this goes double for all you fly fishermen out there.
If you’re a die-hard angler but just can’t seem to handle colder conditions, this list of gear is for you too. With some of our top picks, you can stay on the water all winter this season and make sure not to miss any of the action! Tight lines, stable stones and warm hands from all of us here at Heavy!
Loon Outdoors Stanley’s Ice Off Paste
Ever have your guides freeze shut while you're fishing in below freezing temperatures? What about a thin coating of ice on your fly line? There's nothing more maddening than when the fishing is good, but your guides and fishing line are constantly freezing, fortunately, Loon Outdoors has you covered.
This eco-friendly compound keeps ice from building up and therefore keeps your hands in their gloves. Ice build-up is furthermore not good for the integrity and lifespan of your gear, so using an ice-off paste is not only convenient, it's an important part of proper gear maintenance.
Loon Outdoors Reel Lube
Here's something you ought to have in your tackle box if you don't already. Reel lube is a wise tool to own when fishing through freezing conditions. It ensures the moving parts of your reel and drag system are properly lubricated when extreme cold stars to tamper with your hardware.
The expansion and contraction of metal parts due to rapid temperature changes, (aka getting out of your heated vehicle and out into the cold) and the build-up of ice can really jam up your reel - owning a quality lubricant is a cheap and easy way to combat these effects of the cold. This product from Loon Outdoors is geared towards fly fishing reels, but it will perform just fine for any angling equipment.
This is an affordable and well reviewed brand with a focus on environmentally safe products, so Loon is our go-to for reel lubricant. I purchased this product for myself a few months back in order to endure the cold temps of my native Massachusetts and for general gear maintenance and I have not been disappointed!
Palmyth Flexible Water Repellent Fishing Gloves
Your hands are of course the most important thing to focus on keeping warm while fishing. Without your dexterity, you cant fish - simple as that! These synthetic, water repellent gloves from Palmyth are well reviewed for comfort and warmth, and furthermore, have the option to go fingerless.
These are great for fly fishermen and women who need to be able to use their fingers on the water. The option to utilize the fingerless design also allows for knot-tying without having to take your gloves off no matter what kind of angler you are. The antiskid design of the palms furthermore makes gripping a fishing rod of any kind and actively casting feel like normal. If you do need to pop these gloves off, the velcro closure makes it easy.
These are plush-fleece lined, so they're quite warm on the inside. These gloves are fine to get wet, but don't plan on soaking them, they are not waterproof. Check out the next glove option for something more suitable for handling fish and for submerging.
Glacier Glove Ice Bay Fishing Glove
The Ice Bay Fishing Glove by Glacier Glove is one of the ultimate cold weather fishing gloves, and it's quite reasonably priced. This is a 2mm fleece-lined neoprene, totally waterproof option that also provides some solid dexterity. It might not be the most suitable for fly fisherman due to its lack of finger holes, but for spin fishers this should be the go-to option.
The seamless palm design and shark-skin texture combine for a nice fitting glove with solid gripping ability. Although this is a dam warm option, you can handle and unhook fish, bait hooks and complete all sorts of other fishing tasks without having to pop these bad boys off.
Celestron Elements Thermotank Hand Warmer
Here's a different approach to the hand warmer that is brilliantly designed. The Thermotank Hand Warmer by Celestron is a rechargeable, aluminum housed, silicone capped handheld warming device that is easy to carry and operate.
This is a 4400 mAH lithium battery powered device that can also be used as a power bank for your other devices (we're talking about heat here, but still a cool feature!) It charges by USB and can give up to 6 hours of continuous heat. If you only turn the device on when you need it, the battery life can be greatly extended.
This unit is not HOT, but it's definitely a fairly powerful warmer that packs a punch. It's a great little device that's there in your pocket when you need it in order to get some blood back in your hands and keep casting!
SITKA Gear Fanatic Vest
Here's a remarkably warm and cozy outdoor vest from Sitka Gear. The Fanatic Vest is a hunting garment designed for long, motionless sits in a tree stand or hunting blind. This bad boy features body-mapped insulation utilizing Primaloft as well as a GORE windstopper exterior. This thing is seriously warm, if you're looking for a piece of outerwear or something to layer under a waterproof shell, you can't go wrong with Sitka.
Having your warmest layer be a vest rather than a jacket or sweater is also very conducive to actively fishing, especially if you're a fly fisherman. A vest allows for much better range of motion by keeping your arms free and focuses all of its insulating power on your core.
The best part of this vest (aside from the fact that you're invincible to the cold in it) is the hand warming pocket and zippered storage pocket in front of it. The Fanatic Vest has a super soft and toasty kangaroo pocket with some stellar organization potential within the zippered opening. It's meant for stashing duck calls, ammunition or a range finder, but it's perfect for nippers, small tackle boxes or a snack!
Orvis Men’s Ultralight Wading Jacket
A waterproof shell might be the most important thing you bring with you on the water to keep warm in the winter time. It's game over if you get wet out there, so owning a nice quality wading or fishing jacket is a must. Although it's not cheap, the Ultralight Wading Jacket by Orvis is one of our top picks from our list of the Best Wading Jackets for Fly Fishing.
This is a 100% nylon shell with a PU lamination and fully taped seams. The Ultralight has a solid array of both external and internal pockets, all of which are mesh lined for reducing overall bulk. The exterior pockets feature YKK ‘AquaGuard’ water-resistant zippers so your water sensitive gear stays safe if things get wet. The bottom hand pockets are great for warming your hands or for stashing more cumbersome gear. There is also a highly adjustable storm hood with a laminated brim for shedding water out and away from your face in heavier rain.
The “Dolphin Skin’ neoprene cuffs around the wrists are no doubt what makes this the ultimate cold weather wading jacket. This feature reduces wetness in and around your sleeves during wet weather or when handling fish. Tight closure around the wrists is crucial for retaining dexterity and keeping moisture from creeping up your arms. The waist also cinches tight and the front zip extends nice and high above the neck - Orvis has made sure there's no wetness invading this jacket.
The XL is just 20 ounces - Orvis didn’t call this one the Ultralight for nothing! The fit is streamlined and low profile. so buy a size up if you want to comfortably add some heavier layers underneath.
ScentLok Baseslayers AMP Heavy Weight Pant
While your outerwear is critical to enduring the elements, your defense against the cold starts with your underwear. Here's a pair of hunting long-johns from ScentLok that's designed to keep you super toasty in the field from the inside out. There are less expensive options out there that are almost as good for the sole purpose of warmth, but this is a performance garment that is much more than just long underwear.
These long-johns employ SentLok's Fusix technology for sweat and odor absorption as well as comfort stretch. The Base Slayers also feature an antimicrobial treatment so you can get a lot of wears on one wash. They are super low profile and suitable for fast-paced activity, yet provide some killer warmth. Perfect for layering under waders, snow pants or regular outerwear.
An inner thigh gusset, elastic waist band, and horizontal fly are also great features that set the Base Slayers apart from the competition. These long-johns of course also feature ScentLok's renowned Carbon Alloy technology for trapping your scent. It's a feature meant for hunting rather than fishing, but if you're the type of outdoorsman or woman who does both then all the more reason to go with ScentLok on this one!
Buff Lightweight Merino Wool Multifunctional Headwear
A buff is a great way to protect your ears, neck and face from the elements. These highly packable, simple garments are traditionally used as a defense against the sun and insects, but they make a great cold weather tool as well.
This Buff is made from breathable merino wool rather than the more typical polyester ones you might be used to seeing. The wool construction is still super lightweight but insulates your head, face, and neck much better than microfiber polyester. For breezy winter days when you need to lock down all your outerwear openings, this is a great way to eliminate drafts and give your ears some coverage.
Minus33 Merino Wool Ridge Cuff Beanie
A beanie is always a power-move when trying to keep warm. Your body heat is best contained with a hat, and Australian merino wool is one of the best insulators out there that also packs lightweight and compact. Tuck your wool buff under a hat like this and you're in good shape for some freezing temps! We wanted to turn you onto this beanie from Minus33 because of the materials used, price and sharp color selection. Enough said!
Darn Tough Merino Wool Full Cushion Boot Socks
Good socks are a no brainer when temperatures drop, especially if you're wade fishing. We know you know, but we still wanted to include these killer merino wool socks from Darn Tough for you to consider.
These are full cushioned hiking boot socks so they are comfortable, breathable and will cooperate nicely with stocking-foot or boot-foot waders. Built in Vermont, this model sock, in particular, is well reviewed for not bunching or slipping - perfect for compatibility with a wide range of fishing and wading footwear. The fine gauge merino wool used is furthermore naturally antimicrobial and antibacterial so you can get a few wears out of these before washing - don't worry, we won't tell anyone!
Mossy Oak Deluxe Neoprene Hand Warmer
Here’s a great muff for hands that are in and out of the water. This neoprene unit from Mossy Oak is not technically waterproof (you won't want to submerge it) but it can handle a whole lot of wetness. If you struggle to keep your hands warm on the water then there's no shame in wearing a waist unit like this to take the occasional break and get some blood back in your mitts!
The snap on clips and adjustable carry strap offer a few different options for mounting this hand warmer so you can ensure it’s both out of the way but there when you need it. It's quite lightweight and once you get the hang of mounting it, you'll forget it's even there (until your fingers turn purple).
There’s even a zippered pocket and an internal pouch meant for stashing shotgun choke tubes that is perfect for hiding away a few fishing tools or a snack. All in all, this is a very versatile and practical hand warmer perfectly suited for wet, winter fishing excursions.
Mr. Heater 4,000-9,000-BTU Portable Radiant Heater
When it’s downright too brutally cold outside to enjoy yourself, there's no shame in using a radiant heater like this to come back to life. This outdoor heating unit is a remarkable innovation in portable heat, and the price is right! It's designed for use in a tent, but go ahead and bring it on board your boat or to the water's edge so you can take breaks as needed to get some warmth back in your bones!
The Mr. Heater unit puts out 4,000 to 9,000 BTUs for spaces up to 225 square feet. That's quite a bit of warmth. It detects low oxygen and has an auto shut-off feature which is of course a crucial feature if you plan on using this within an ice fishing shelter or tent. The technology associated with this device should be taken seriously in terms of safety - fortunately, this heater has been mindfully designed to remain safe at all times. Not only does it detect oxygen levels, but it will also auto-shut off if the pilot light goes out or if it tips over.
All you have to do is connect the Mr. Heater to a propane tank and you've got some powerhouse radiant heat! It might not be suitable for every winter fishing scenario, but for those that it is, say goodbye to the shivers once and for all!
Thermos 61 Ounce Vacuum Insulated Beverage Bottle
A thermos full of piping hot coffee, cocoa, cider or perhaps a potent adult beverage is in my opinion, one of the best ways to keep warm in the field while winter-time fishing. There's something about a hot drink going down your pipes that revitalizes you and puts the pep back in your step just when you think the cold has defeated you.
This is a larger thermos intended for group use, but it keeps beverages hot for up to 24 hours so you might be able to drink the entire 61 ounces if you're out there all day on your own! It's of course vacuum insulated and built with 18/8 stainless steel on both sides to preserve flavor. This is also a tough as nails thermos option, so go ahead and beat on this one, it won't mind.
There is a detachable a carry strap and a stainless steel cup built into the lid so you don't have to pack a camp mug if you don't want to. Check out our list of the best thermoses if you like the idea of bringing a hot beverage out fishing but this unit isn't the one for you - there are all sorts of different sized and priced options there!
KingCamp Camping Chair with Cooler Bag and Side Table
This might not seem like a cold weather fishing tool, but if you're shore fishing or bait fishing you're going to need somewhere to sit that insulates better than the ground or a fallen log! Direct contact between you and the ground is one of the fastest ways to have your body heat pulled from you - a chair like this ensures your bottom stays toasty and keeps you comfortable between fish. Consider buying a heated pad like the Arctic Zone LavaSeat for some enhanced warmth while sitting!
This unit from KingCamp is a great fishing chair, cold weather aside. There's a side table with a built-in cup holder for your piping hot camp mug to sit and an insulated cooler bag on the opposite side. The cooler bag is not only for keeping beers cold during warmer weather - it's great for stashing hot food as well if you like to bring some sustenance out there with you.
This chair might not be terribly lightweight or easy to bring down to the water depending on who you are, but it's a comfortable and highly functional option great for long sits in the cold! No doubt a versatile piece of outdoor gear in general that will see all sorts of use aside from winter time fishing!