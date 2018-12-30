Best Cold Weather Fishing Gear for Winter 2019

If fishing is your passion, you don’t let the cold stop you. Getting a line in whether you’re shore fishing, boating or wading can be a hell of an endeavor once winter temperatures begin to drop, but with the right gear and apparel, you can keep comfortable on the water!

Our list of the best cold weather fishing gear has tracked down some serious game changers for persisting through even the gnarliest of winter conditions. When the bite is good but temps are staggeringly low, you’re going to need some tools to keep your body warm and your gear operational – this goes double for all you fly fishermen out there.

If you’re a die-hard angler but just can’t seem to handle colder conditions, this list of gear is for you too. With some of our top picks, you can stay on the water all winter this season and make sure not to miss any of the action! Tight lines, stable stones and warm hands from all of us here at Heavy!