10 Best Double Sleeping Bags: Compare, Buy & Save (2019)

Here's a really neat double sleeping bag for camping partners that is built with down rather than heavy synthetic insulation and is therefore very reasonably portable. The Backcountry Bed by Sierra Designs is an innovative, zipperless down sleeping bag with an array of practical features that is trail ready!

This unit is built with 700 fill DriDown insulation and is rated down to 20 degrees. There is also a 35 degree version of the Backcountry Bed if you expect to camp in warmer conditions and want to drop even more weight.

This sleeping bag provides plenty of space for even larger sized campers up to six feet four inches so this is a great unit for sharing or for campers who prefer extra sprawl space. The Backcountry Bed is an impressive 84 by 107 inches!

There is a stretch cord closure system that makes the zipperless design so warm and also built in hand and arm pockets that will keep you and your partner truly toasty in there. A sleeping pad sleeve is also underneath both sides so you can stay on your sleeping pads effectively. Sierra Designs has hit almost all the bases with the backcountry Bed on features that keep you toasty.

Surprisingly, this sleeping bag is just 4.4 ounces despite its larger size. The 35 degree option is just 3 pounds! This double bag is not cheap, but considering the quality and craftsmanship here it's still a great value buy.