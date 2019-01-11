10 Best Double Sleeping Bags: Compare, Buy & Save (2019)

Double sleeping bags brilliantly solve the problem of being able to sleep with your significant other while camping. Fortunately, they are more available and affordable than ever before and are now offering all the features you would expect of a modern, regular sleeping bag.
Perfect for romantic getaways, family campouts with the kids and even for huddling up with friends on colder nights to double your body heat, a double sleeping bag is an awesome camping tool for all sorts of contexts. Furthermore, those who love to camp but struggle with the sleeping constraints of a regular sized sleeping bag will love the sprawl-space a double bag provides.
Consider upgrading to something ultra big and cozy from our top list whether you camp with a partner or not! Happy camping from all of us here at Heavy!
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $449.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $144.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $119.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $99.76 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $49.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $60.44 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $107.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $57.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $57.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $54.90 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
1. Sierra Designs Backcountry Bed Duo 700Price: $449.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Very packable for hiking pairs at just 4.4 pounds
- Zipperless system is rated down to 20 Degrees
- Incorporated sleeping pad sleeves
- Self sealing foot vent
- Expensive option
- Some might prefer the feel of a synthetic bag if car camping - this is a performance down that's geared towards packability
- Only one color option
Here's a really neat double sleeping bag for camping partners that is built with down rather than heavy synthetic insulation and is therefore very reasonably portable. The Backcountry Bed by Sierra Designs is an innovative, zipperless down sleeping bag with an array of practical features that is trail ready!
This unit is built with 700 fill DriDown insulation and is rated down to 20 degrees. There is also a 35 degree version of the Backcountry Bed if you expect to camp in warmer conditions and want to drop even more weight.
This sleeping bag provides plenty of space for even larger sized campers up to six feet four inches so this is a great unit for sharing or for campers who prefer extra sprawl space. The Backcountry Bed is an impressive 84 by 107 inches!
There is a stretch cord closure system that makes the zipperless design so warm and also built in hand and arm pockets that will keep you and your partner truly toasty in there. A sleeping pad sleeve is also underneath both sides so you can stay on your sleeping pads effectively. Sierra Designs has hit almost all the bases with the backcountry Bed on features that keep you toasty.
Surprisingly, this sleeping bag is just 4.4 ounces despite its larger size. The 35 degree option is just 3 pounds! This double bag is not cheap, but considering the quality and craftsmanship here it's still a great value buy.
Find more Sierra Designs Backcountry Bed Duo 700 information and reviews here.
-
2. Sierra Designs Frontcountry Bed: 35 Degree SyntheticPrice: $144.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Zipperless sleep system
- Insulated arm and hand pockets
- 50D ripstop polyester is super abrasion resistant
- Integrated sleeping pad sleeve
- Fairly expensive
- Not very packable
- Fairly heavy at 7 pounds 3 ounces (regular size)
Here is the heavier and less expensive version of the Backcountry Bed by Sierra Designs built with synthetic rather than down insulation. The Frontcountry Bed is a poly-fiber synthetic sleeping bag rated down to 35 degrees F - it's essentially the same as it's down counterpart but less packable and with a different lining.
The 50D ripstop polyester lining is built pretty dam tough while the 68D polyester taffeta lining is very nice to the touch. Sierra Designs has built a rugged sleeping bag without sacrificing comfort with this one.
The Frontcountry bed is a zipperless sleeping bag that employs a unique comforter flap to trap or release body heat. It's like a cocoon that spares you the hassle and potential malfunction of zippers that feels more like your bed at home than a sleeping bag. There is also a built-in foot vent for releasing some heat on those warmer nights and an integrated sleeping pad sleeve on either side to ensure both pads don't slide out in the night! Sierra Designs has really equipped this double bag with some killer features and the price is quite reasonable. This is the go-to option of double sleeping bag if you like this brand and packability is not a factor for you.
There are a few different models available all the way up to Queen sizing so you can select one just right for you and your partner. Make sure you have a big enough tent before purchasing!
Find more Sierra Designs Frontcountry Bed: 35 Degree Synthetic information and reviews here.
-
3. Teton Sports Mammoth Queen Size Sleeping BagPrice: $119.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Extra large for spacious sleeping space at 94 by 62 inches
- Rated down to 20 or 0 degrees
- Unzips all the way around
- The higher weight makes this sleeping bag really feel like your in bed under a comforter
- Wide color selection
- Quite heavy at 14 pounds
- Difficult to fit back into the stuff sack
- Not machine washable
Here is perhaps the ultimate "big and cozy" sleeping bag for camping pairs that want to snuggle up. The Mammoth Queen Sized Sleeping Bag by Teton Sports is a tremendous and heavy double sleeping bag with a more than reasonable price tag.
Don't even think about hiking with this 14 pound (or 16.5 if buying the 0 degree option) sleeping bag, this one is for car camping and base camp only. It's quite cumbersome even when properly broken down and just too heavy to go very far with. The Mammoth actually has larger dimensions than a Queen mattress, so you're going for luxury, not practicality with this one!
The heaviness of this sleeping bag is what so many campers lover about it! The weight of the SuperLoft Elite Hollow Fiber Fill coupled with the brushed poly-flannel lining really feels like your comforter at home. This bag is offered as either a 20 or 0 degree model, so it's dam toasty either way. Draft tubes line the full wrap-around zipper and the lining is super soft to the touch.
Teton Sports has come up with one of the best double sleeping bag options for those looking for something spacious and heavy with the Mammoth, and the price is right!
Find more Teton Sports Mammoth Queen Size Sleeping Bag information and reviews here.
-
4. Teton Sports Tracker Ultralight Double Sleeping BagPrice: $99.76Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Very affordable
- Draft tubes surrounding the zippers
- Rated down to 5 degrees F
- Interior stash pocket
- Compression sack included
- Cannot be separated into individual sleeping bags
- Fairly heavy at 8.2 pounds
- Some might not like the bright red aesthetic
Here's another super affordable double sleeping bag option from Teton Sports that's great for camping duos on a budget. The Tracker Ultralight Double Sleeping bag might be very reasonably priced, but don't let that fool you into thinking it's a low quality option, this unit totally holds its own.
Although this double bag looks like it could be split into two separate sleeping bags, it's just one fully connected unit with two separate hoods. The Tracker Ultralight is built very much the same as Teton Sport's single version of the bag - retaining essentially all of its counterpart's features. Stash pockets, draft tubes against all the zippers, vaulted foot boxes and hoods that can cinch shut - it's all here!
The 5 degree F temperature rating for this sleeping bag is quite impressive considering the super low cost - this is one seriously awesome value piece of camp gear.
A tough diamond ripstop shell makes up the exterior of the Tracker while the lining consists of a brushed micro polyester fabric. Camper reviews insist the inside of this bag is very soft and cozy, and that there's tons of space to snuggle or to keep to your side of the "bed".
It's a challenge to break this double sleeping bag back down and stuff it into the included compression sack, but at 8.2 pounds it's at least not as heavy as most other units rated down to this temperature.
Absolutely a great value buy that you can't go wrong with, the Tracker Ultralight is a hidden gem!
Find more Teton Sports Tracker Ultralight Double Sleeping Bag information and reviews here.
-
5. Teton Sports Cascade Double Sleeping BagPrice: $49.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Impressively lightweight (6.5 pounds) and packable
- Very reasonably priced
- Can be split into two seperate bags
- Microbrushed liner
- Includes matching pillows
- Lower weight means this sleeping bag lacks that cozy, under the blankets feeling
- Temperature is rated down to 40 degrees so this bag is not suitable for cold weather camping
- Some might not like the aesthetic of the color
Here's one more double sleeping bag from Teton Sports worth having on your radar. The Cascade is the cheapest double bag in Teton Sport's lineup and has somehow still managed not to cut any corners on quality. This is a super affordable two person sleep system that you'll wonder why you've never owned.
This is a fairly lightweight option at just 6.5 pounds, but it's only rated down to 40 degrees. For summer camping, this is a killer go-to choice. Although it's built light, this is a spacious double bag that is seven feet three inches by 5 feet. That's a lot of space!
The lining is made of a soft and breathable brushed micro polyester that is well reviewed for comfort. You and your partner won't get stuck to this sleeping bag when things get warm. The shell is a durable taffeta fabric that should hold up well against the regular wear and tear of camping.
This bag can be split into two individual sleeping bags and is easy to connect/disconnect. It's an excellent warm weather camping option for partners that don't have a need for exceptional warmth or a plethora of added features that has managed not to sacrifice quality and craftsmanship overall.
Find more Teton Sports Cascade Double Sleeping Bag information and reviews here.
-
6. Coleman Tandem 3-in-1 Big and Tall Double Sleeping BagPrice: $60.44Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Very affordable
- Roll Control design, Quick Cord system, and stuff sack for easy break down and travel
- Built in detachable sheet
- Machine washable
- Fits larger campers up tp about 6 feet 4 inches well
- Only rated down to 45 degrees
- Fairly heavy
- Difficulty splitting the sleeping bag into two seperate units
Here's a cheaper double sleeping bag from long-time trusted camping outfitter, Coleman. The Tandem 3-in-1 Big and Tall Double Sleeping Bag is a well reviewed, synthetic insulated warm weather option that won't break the bank.
This unit is only rated down to 45 degrees, but considering you're sleeping with a partner you might be able to endure some chillier temps comfortably. This bag is surprisingly heavy for a warmer weather sleeping bag at over 9 pounds, but there's a lot of cozy material used in the design so it's to be expected I suppose. This is best used as a summer car camping couples sleeping bag (or huge solo unit).
There's a removable sheet-like liner that makes the Tandem Big and Tall exceptionally cozy. It's a layering option that really makes it feel like your bed at home. Reviews furthermore insist this is a tremendous sleeping bag that can even potentially fit a third person.
When it's time to pack up, Colemans patented Quick Cord no-tie closure makes it easy to break this bad boy down. It doesn't pack compact or light, but at least it packs easy. No doubt an awesome value double sleeping bag for the cost!
Find more Coleman Tandem 3-in-1 Big and Tall Double Sleeping Bag information and reviews here.
-
7. Kamp-Rite Overnighter Two Person Sleeping BagPrice: $107.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Rated down to 10 degrees F
- Canvas outer shell
- Cotton flannel liner
- Rugged aesthetic
- Great value double bag for the cost
- Quite heavy
- Not very packable
- Only one color option
I love the aesthetic of this canvas double sleeping bag from Kamp-Rite. This is a tough looking unit that's up for whatever the wilderness throws at it - except long hikes because this bad boy is a whopping 15 pounds!
This is another super heavy double bag for those that are going for the big and heavy approach to the partner sleep system. It sits almost six inches tall when lying flat on the floor, so there's a lot of material used in the design. This makes for a supremely cozy sleeping bag rated down to 10 degrees that will feel nice and heavy like a winter comforter over you and your camping partner.
The canvas exterior not only adds weight but also some serious durability. This is a tough as nails option that should last for years of camping. The cotton flannel lining is, on the contrary, nice and soft and well reviewed for comfort so don't be fooled into thinking this bag is anything less than soft and cozy just because of the rugged exterior.
There's a cozy hood spanning the whole bag width and a total length of 78 inches so this unit is plenty big enough for any size camper. All in all a solid value option that's both tough and cozy as hell!
Find more Kamp-Rite Overnighter Two Person Sleeping Bag information and reviews here.
-
8. Winner Outfitters 3 Season Double Sleeping BagPrice: $57.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Very affordable
- Removable mummy hood
- Rated down to 35 degrees F
- Can be split into two separate sleeping bags
- Three different color options
- Stash Pocket
- Machine washable
- Not particularly large at 75 inches in length (87 with mummy hood)
- Fabric can be a bit noisy
- Temperature rating is around 40 degrees and not terribly impressive
Here's an awesome budget sleeping bag from Winner Outfitters that has some killer customer reviews. I personally love this brand, their outdoor products in general have continually impressed me regarding cost and quality.
There is nothing particularly special about this double sleeping bag other than the removable mummy hood (convenient on hot summer nights). It's a fairly standard synthetic unit with a textile combination of Tetron and cotton for the liner. The exterior is 350T Polyester with a water-resistant treatment so this bag will keep just as dry as any in the event of some wetness.
It can be split into two bags, and is also machine washable which scores it big points in our book. The total length is a bit short compared to some other double sleeping bags at just 75 inches, but it should still fit most campers up to about six feet two inches. The total weight is just seven pounds, so Winner Outfitters has at least managed to make this double bag fairly lightweight.
Be mindful that this is not an all-season sleeping bag and is only rated down to 35 degrees. Reviews claim this unit gets chilly even under 45 degrees so this is more of a warm weather bag despite how it's advertised. You could endure lower temps, but chances are if you're in the market for a double sleeping bag it's to be lavishly cozy, not just warm enough!
All in all a great value double sleeping bag for the cost that will perform awesome in warmer camping conditions.
Find more Winner Outfitters 3 Season Double Sleeping Bag information and reviews here.
-
9. Sleepingo Double Sleeping BagPrice: $57.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Very affordable double sleeping bag
- Rated down to 32 degrees
- Fairly lightweight for a double bag at under 6 pounds
- Can be split into two sleeping bags
- Lifetime warranty
- Includes two small pillows
- Stuff sack can be frustrating
- It's a bit more complex to split into two separate sleeping bags than some other dividable double bags
- The included pillows are not nearly as comfortable as a regular pillow
This double sleeping bag from Sleepingo is a very highly reviewed crowd favorite. One of the best value double sleep systems out there, this lesser known brand contends with the industry leaders.
This double bag is rated down to 32 degrees - impressive for the cost. It's furthermore 87 by 59 inches, so you're getting quite a lot of sleeping bag with this one. Sleepingo recommends this unit for temperatures above 50 degrees and there is no built-in hood which lowers its warmth stats significantly, so keep this in mind if you're buying for winter camping.
Where this bag really excels is its low packed weight (under six pounds) and dimensions (16 by 12 inches). This is a sleeping bag that could almost come along on a backpacking trip it's so light! It can also be split into two sleeping bags so if it does come hiking you and your partner can split the weight and then re-connect the sleeping bag at bed time.
The polyester lining and cotton filling combine for a lightweight and soft to the touch sleep system that's much more portable than most other double bags. Sleepingo even includes the tiny travel pillows pictured! No doubt an excellent value unit for the right conditions.
Find more Sleepingo Double Sleeping Bag information and reviews here.
-
10. WellaX 3 Season Double Sleeping BagPrice: $54.90Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Highly affordable
- Can be split into two seperate sleeping bags
- Extra long
- Nice lining that feels like bed sheets
- Packs relatively light at 6.2 pounds
- Low quality zippers
- Some might not like the aesthetic of the camo pattern
- Included pillows are very tiny
Here's our final choice of affordable double sleeping bag from Wellax that has a unique aesthetic some camping couples might be into. This three-season double bag is rated down to about 30 degrees F, so it's a fairly toasty sleep system despite its low weight at 6.2 pounds.
The exterior is built from water and abrasion resistant polyester fabric that should hold up well over the years as long as you're not too hard on it. The lining is a soft cotton polyester blend that is meant to feel like bed sheets - nice! The fabric breathes well enough so this bag is easily cooled down by using the zippers as vents during hotter nights of camping.
Although it's a bit more challenging than a lot of others, this unit can be fully unzipped and converted into two separate sleeping bags. Considering its low weight you and a camping partner could split this double bag and potentially backpack with your respective halves, and then join them again come bedtime.
If the two available camouflage patterns are not for you, this sleeping bag is quite comparable to the other affordable options listed here. If the pattern is up your alley, then we included this option from Wellax just for you!
Find more WellaX 3 Season Double Sleeping Bag information and reviews here.
Remember to always read the storage and cleaning instructions closely when purchasing a new sleeping bag of any kind - there are always dos and don'ts for every bag!
See Also:
- 9 Best Down Jackets: Compare, Buy & Save (2019)
- 35 Best Camping Gifts: The Ultimate List
- 35 Best Gifts for Outdoorsmen: The Ultimate List (2019)
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.