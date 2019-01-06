9 Best Down Jackets: Compare, Buy & Save (2019)

The Microlight Summit Jacket by Rab is a high performance 750 fill power, goose down jacket that is remarkably warm and effective at shielding against the elements. This is one of the best down jackets for truly rugged outdoorsmen and women who have a need for super reliable, superior equipment in the field. If you're looking for the best of the best, this is a jacket that should be on your radar.

Rab recently sent me a Microlight to sample, and I've found it to be exceptionally warm and water resistant as well as a low profile enough to do anything active!

This jacket is built with hydrophobic down insulation, so it doesn't wet out like a lot of other performance down jackets. It's treated to absorb less water than regular down and also to retain its loft in wet conditions. The Microlight will also dry out quicker than standard down in the event of an intense downpour - it's what you pay for when you buy Rab. The goose down insulation employed here is furthermore fluorocarbon free and ethically sourced which is totally awesome!

The hood is designed to be fitted over a helmet and the elastic wrist cuffs are easily pulled up snug. The waistband can also be cinched tight as well as the hood itself making for a jacket that truly eliminates cold drafts. The Microlight furthermore packs super tight and compact when you need to store it - Rab even includes a tiny stuff sack that the jacket easily squeezes into.

There's plenty of sizing and a few sharp colors to choose from, so you can select the option that suits you best! Despite being a high performance outdoor jacket, the overall aesthetic of the Microlight has a great casual look that can be worn anywhere.

Follow this link for women's sizing!