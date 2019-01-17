10 Best Down Sleeping Bags for Winter Camping (2019)

Here’s another awesome all around sleeping bag from Kelty. This bag meets the criteria for essentially any style camping trip - it’s water resistant and dries quickly, highly compressible and lightweight (less than three pounds) and rated down to 20 degrees. The Sine also has a better than average ability to control temperature through the Arc zipper system so it’s a fine option for warmer camping too making it quite versatile. If you need a compressible down sleeping bag for a wide range of scenarios and conditions, this unit should be on your radar.

Kelty also offers this sleeping bag for women, so there is an option specifically designed for the ladies as well!

The Arc Zipper system is, in my opinion, a revolutionary design that is simple in theory, but highly effective at regulating your heat therefore maximizing comfort. It’s essentially two separate zippers that zip open to your torso, and to your feet. The top zipper has an effect that makes the Sine feel more like a cozy blanket than a snug sleeping bag. The lower zipper reveals the natural fit foot box allowing you to release some excess heat from your lower half if things get too warm it there. It’s a righteous system that allows you to really fine tune your sleeping style, but don't worry, the Sine can still be utilized as a mummy bag when the cold is aggressive.

There’s a pillow pocket built into the underside of the hood for using a jacket or shirt as a make-shift pillow. The hood itself is also nicely designed - it can be opened up wide or cinched super tight depending on the conditions.

The draft tube is furthermore designed not to snag so this sleeping bag won’t get hung up on you while utilizing the awesome zipper schematic.

The materials employed in the construction of this bag are what make it so versatile. The shell and liner are built from 20D Nylon ripstop material while the insulation is 800 fill power DriDown. Both the exterior and interior of the Sine are built to be abrasion and water resistant. If things do get wet and you take on some water, the Dridown insulation and shell will dry out more rapidly than most other down sleeping bags. Keep in mind that this could be the difference between a good and a bad time in the field.

Kelty includes a mesh storage sack and a compression sack with the Sine. Using the compression sack, this sleeping bag can pack down to just 8 by 14 inches - not too shabby. Another awesome value sleep system from Kelty!