11 Best Ice Cleats: Which Is Right for You? (2019)

Winter time can get awfully slippery. According to the National Center for Injury Prevention and Control, unintentional falls are the #1 cause of nonfatal injury in the US – and by a large margin! A pair of good ice cleats that attach to your regular boots or shoes can make a HUGE difference when it comes to traction walking during icy and snowy conditions. Most of the best ice cleats are highly affordable and easy to use, so go ahead and add some safety and stability to your winter outdoor fun or daily commute!

There are a few different style ice cleats – choosing the right pair depends on the shoes or boots you plan on using them with and the activity you plan on using them for. We’ve included a few ultralight options to add a bit of grip to your shoes, as well as some more heavy duty choices that will really plant you on the ground during more intense winter excursions.

Whether you’re an ice fisherman who’s tired of slipping around while checking flags or a commuter who’s taken one too many winter spills on the way into, or at work, we’ve got you covered with our list of the best ice cleats!