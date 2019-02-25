5 Best Grill Gloves for Safer BBQing

Grill gloves are a must for safer BBQing. Between handling hot grilling tools, plates, food and juices, there are plenty of opportunities to get injured if your hands aren’t adequately protected. The right pair of BBQ gloves not only has a heat-resistant exterior but also protects hands from the inside.

1. Artisan Griller BBQ Gloves Price: $24.65 Amazon Customer Reviews Shop at Amazon Pros: Sizes range from 14 to 17 inches

Flexible material

Soft cotton lining Cons: May be too large for those with smaller hands

A bit bulky

Some complain of a neoprene/rubber odor You'll find the Artisan Griller BBQ gloves in sizes ranging from 14 to 17 inches. These grilling gloves are 14 inches long, which is plenty of material to protect your hands and forearms while using the grill. The material is also waterproof and won't absorb grease. It's also resistant to flames and fire for added safety, and is flexible enough to avoid impeding movement. The grill gloves have a soft cotton lining, making them comfortable to wear when grilling. 2. Grill Heat Aid Heat Resistant BBQ Gloves Price: $29.11 Amazon Customer Reviews Shop at Amazon Pros: Fully lined with 100 percent cotton

Extra cuff length further protects arms

Made with highly heat resistant material Cons: Some grill gloves offer more arm protection

A few complain the cuffs are too tight

Inside material can stick to hands when the gloves get hot Grill gloves with an EN407 rating protect against fire and heat. In order to achieve this rating, the gloves must pass certain tests, such as the ability to withstand contact heat, convective heat and radiant heat within a specific time frame. These BBQ gloves are built to withstand temperatures up to 932 degrees Fahrenheit, making them suitable for activities such as grilling as well as using a fryer or smoker. The mitts are constructed with aramid fabric for ultimate protection against the heat. The exterior is made with a firefighter grade material, while the inside is lined with 100 percent cotton. 3. Mr. Smith BBQ Grill Gloves Price: $16.90 Amazon Customer Reviews Shop at Amazon Pros: Can withstand temperatures up to 1472 degrees Fahrenheit

Inside layer is made with cotton and spun wool

EN407 certified Cons: Only comes in one size

A bit thick/bulky

Might not fit smaller or larger hands One of the most notable features of the Mr. Smith BBQ Grill Gloves is their heat resistance. These grill gloves can withstand temperatures up to 1472 degrees Fahrenheit, which makes them suitable for handling very hot items when grilling, cooking, smoking and more. The exterior is outfitted with aramid fabric. Aramid fibers are renowned for their durability and low flammability. This material doesn't have a melting point and is non-conductive. On the inside, a blend of cotton and spun wool keeps hands comfortable and protected against the heat. Another perk is the anti-slip grip, which reduces the chance of slips. The gloves are machine washable for added convenience. 4. Ekogrips BBQ Oven Gloves Price: $26.55 Amazon Customer Reviews Shop at Amazon Pros: Can be used for a variety of indoor and outdoor tasks

Flexible material

Reinforced finger webbing Cons: Not the highest heat resistance rating

May be too large/bulky for smaller hands

Interior can get a bit sticky when gloves are hot The Ekogrips BBQ Oven Gloves are heat resistant up to 425 degrees Fahrenheit. If you're looking for full protection of your hands and wrists, these gloves are worth a close look. Satisfied users also appreciate how the gloves are fully waterproof, and don't retain odors over time. The grill gloves are constructed with a durable food-safe silicone material that also won't rip or tear with regular use. There's also reinforced finger webbing for longevity. A non-slip grip keeps accidents to a minimum, which is a must when you're trying to transport items that are fresh off the grill. 5. G & F Heat Resistant Gloves Price: $7.21 Amazon Customer Reviews Shop at Amazon Pros: Comes in several variations

Plenty of finger grip

Cotton interior Cons: Doesn't ship as a pair

Not the most heat resistant

Only available in one size One of the biggest perks with the G & F Heat Resistant Gloves is the fact that they come in several variations. For example, you can choose between regular and extended cuff sizes. There's a difference of an inch. If you struggle to put on and remove gloves, opt for the gloves with the easy slip-on cuff. Each finger on the gloves has its own secure grip to avoid slips and other accidents. These BBQ gloves can withstand temperatures up to 660 degrees Fahrenheit. They're also made with a silicone block coating for added durability.

Grilling exposes your skin to high temperatures, which can lead to injuries ranging from minor to life-threatening. According to this NBCNews.com article, grilling-related injuries such as blisters and burns send up to 18,000 people to the emergency room each year. One of the easiest ways to avoid getting burned is to invest in a pair of grill gloves.

When you're purchasing gloves, be mindful of the temperature range. Some gloves are best suited for mid-range heat up to around 500 degrees Fahrenheit, while others can withstand temperatures up to 1,000 degrees Fahrenheit or more. If you plan on using the gloves to transport hot items such as trays or plates, you'll want to make sure that the gloves have ample interior protection for prolonged contact with heat.

We've rounded up the best grill gloves for your lifestyle and budget. Whether you're a master at the grill who could use a bit of protection or are simply looking for gloves that allow you to safely handle hot items, we've got you covered.

