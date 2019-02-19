9 Best Plastic Flasks: Compare, Buy & Save (2019)

Owning a flask comes in handy for all sorts of reasons! A plastic flask is a super portable and lightweight way to transport or conceal your booze whether your fishing in the backcountry, sitting on a chairlift or attending a music event!

Plastic flasks are ultralight, don’t run the risk of shattering or breaking and are far less expensive than stainless steel and glass. They are furthermore BPA free and totally safe to drink from.

Our list of the best plastic flasks has tracked down units ideal for every boozing-scenario. No matter what your drink of choice is and where you like to drink it, we’ve got you covered.