9 Best Plastic Flasks: Compare, Buy & Save (2019)

Owning a flask comes in handy for all sorts of reasons! A plastic flask is a super portable and lightweight way to transport or conceal your booze whether your fishing in the backcountry, sitting on a chairlift or attending a music event!
Plastic flasks are ultralight, don’t run the risk of shattering or breaking and are far less expensive than stainless steel and glass. They are furthermore BPA free and totally safe to drink from.
Our list of the best plastic flasks has tracked down units ideal for every boozing-scenario. No matter what your drink of choice is and where you like to drink it, we’ve got you covered.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
- Large capacity at 22 ounces
- Textured silicone sleeve and silicone carry loop
- Dishwasher safe
- Crystal clear
- Hip provides 2 days of safe drinking water for a person in need for every flask purchased
Here's a great plastic flask for those who need a larger capacity container. This 22 ounce unit will hold almost an entire bottle of booze,(about 25 ounces) so it's ideal for when you need to transport a lot of liquor.
There is a textured silicone sleeve that connects to a carry loop so the flask is both reinforced and easy to clip to a pack or purse. Hip has used crystal clear, BPA free Tritan plastic so you can keep an eye on how much alcohol you have left. This plastic flask is also conveniently dishwasher safe.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
- 10 fluid ounces
- Weighs 4.3 ounces
- Wide mouth
- Silicone bumper
- Hinged top so you won't lose the cap
Here's my personal favorite plastic flask included on our list. GSI Outdoors is an industry leader when it comes to quality camping gear, and outdoor equipment in general. The Boulder Flask is an awesome sized and shaped plastic flask that's built with a great quality cap and reinforced silicone bumper.
I personally think 10 fluid ounces is the perfect flask size. It's about six shots of liquor - any more than that and the size of the flask becomes a bit cumbersome. The Copolyester resin body is super tough on its own, but a slicone bumper also lines the plastic flask body for added protection. This unit is built for active outdoorsmen and women that are hard on their gear so feel free to wail on it!
My favorite feature is the wide-mouthed, hinged cap. It's easy to refill and pour and the hinge also ensures you don't lose the cap. Pretty brilliant feature considering you'll be using the flask to get loose and have a few drinks!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
- Cap measures out one shot
- Available as a 10 or 18 fluid ounce flask
- Shatter Proof
- BPA free
Here's a bare-bones plastic flask from GSI Outdoors. This unit is simple and straight forward and is available in either 10 or 18 fluid ounce sizing. It's built from shatterproof Polyethylene Terephthalate BPA free plastic so it makes for a great outdoor flask. The material used is tasteless, and particularly strong and light compared to a lot of the competition (therefore the slightly higher price tag).
The design is low profile and highly portable, and the cap even conveniently measures out a shot - no doubt an awesome added feature. This plastic flask is also built with a quality silicone gasket in the cap so it won't leak on you, just be sure not to lose it!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
- 12 fluid ounces
- Polyethylene Terephthalate construction is BPA free and has glass-like clarity
- Regular cap and shot glass cap
- External, colored sleeve
Here's a highly affordable and well designed plastic flask from trusted brand, Nalgene. The Polyethylene Terephthalate construction is BPA free and has crystal clear clarity. It's not dishwasher safe, so be mindful of what you put in it to ensure cleanup is easy.
There is a removable external sleeve that adds a bit of durability and insulating power, but you can leave it at home if you want the flask to be as portable as possible. Nalgene has designed it to be quite slender so it fits nicely in a purse or even pocket.
Perhaps the best feature, Nalgene includes a shot glass cap along with a regular cap so you can measure out drinks or shooters on the go!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
- Super affordable
- 16 fluid ounces
- BPA free
Here's our choice for a higher capacity plastic flask at a low cost. This unit from SportFlask is kind of boring yes, but it's tough as nails and fits a good amount of booze! It also comes in a variety of colors so you can choose one that matches your style. If you don't need something particularly low profile and streamlined, then this budget option should work for you just fine.
What you see is what you get with this one, our only complaint is that you need to be extra careful not to lose the cap.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
- Textured colored leather wraps for all the NFL teams
- Small, 7 ounce size
- BPA Free
Here's a tiny little BPA free plastic flask that's bound in a leather wrap displaying your choice of NFL team's colors and logo. It's a bit of a gimmicky unit, but it's well reviewed for quality and function.
The small, seven-ounce size holds about four shots, so this is not a high capacity unit. It is however perfect for stashing in a back pocket when you want to rip a few celebratory shots after your team scores!
A great little plastic flask that will last for years if you're kind to it that will make an awesome gift or personal booze-carrier!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
- 10 fluid ounces
- Foldable material makes this flask highly concealable
- Freezable
- Machine Washable
- BPA Free
- Pourer tip included
Here's a unique and highly versatile plastic flask option from Vapur that changes the game. The Incognito Flask is made from a foldable, freezable, machine washable and of course, reusable ultralight material. This unit is truly designed for on the go use and is easy to store or hide in a bag or on your person.
The beauty of this plastic flask is that it can be effectively stuffed into a jacket, bag or even back pocket once empty - it's the ultimate BPA free design for on the go drinking. The capacity is however just 10 fluid ounces or about 300 milliliters so you can only transport a little under a half bottle of booze.
You might not like the idea of drinking out of a bladder rather than a traditional flask at first glance, but it's truly tasteless and far more portable! You also gotta love the fact that you can freeze alcoholic beverages and also just toss it in the dishwasher between uses!
Vapur even includes a pourer tip so you can play the role of bartender and pour drinks like a champ!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
- Large capacity (25 fluid ounces) is perfect for a bottle of wine or shared cocktail
- Foldable
- Freezable
- Dishwasher safe
- BPA free
The After Hours Vintage Flexible Wine Carrier is a brilliant innovation when it comes to plastic flasks. The large, 25 ounce, or 750-milliliter capacity is perfect for bringing along an entire bottle of wine or alcohol. It's ideal for attending music events, long days out on the boat or by the pool where you don't want to be using glass or all day hikes that lead to summit cocktails!
Like the Incognito Flask also by Vapur, this BPA free plastic flask is freezable, dishwasher safe, and best of all, foldable and therefore highly concealable. For the cost, this is one awesome value booze-bag that will come in handy for all sorts of scenarios!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
- Reusable, disposable and recyclable
- Foldable and highly concealable
- 8 fluid ounces
- BPA free
Here's a super affordable plastic flask option that comes in packs of two. The Flask2Go Foldable Flask is very comparable to the two foldable flasks by Vapur listed here - but not quite as high quality. These flasks are not freezable or machine washable, but they are however recyclable.
The small, eight fluid ounce size holds about five shots, so it's perfect for bringing a bit of booze to concerts and sporting events as well as out on the boat, trail or mountain. There is a variety of different color options available so you can choose the pair that best suits you or the person you're shopping for.
Super cheap and portable, this is a great value option for the budget buyer looking for an easy and effective way to discreetly bring along some liquor anywhere!