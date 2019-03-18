10 Best Fishing Chairs: Compare, Buy & Save

If you’re a shore angler, a good fishing chair is a must. Long days fishing on the beach, river bank or lake shore call for a comfy place to rest your bottom and relax. If you’re in the market for a new throne, we’ve tracked down the best fishing chairs on the market for cost, comfort and portability!

The front end of this list is dedicated to the most comfortable fishing chairs for the all-day angler who’s looking for a particularly cozy spot to crush fish. These chairs are great for long sits, can support heavier anglers and often come equipped with fishing-specific features, but keep in mind these options are not terribly portable.

The back end of this list includes the best fishing chairs for those off the beaten path anglers who want to own something exceptionally lightweight and portable. These chairs are built super minimalist and pack great, but don’t expect luxurious comfort. If you hike into your favorite fishing hole rather than walk, or just want something simple and affordable to sit down in periodically throughout the day, these options are for you.

If you’re a boat fisherman, then make sure to check out our list of the best kayak and canoe chairs and cushions.

Whatever your fishing style is, there’s something here for you! Tight lines from all of us here at Heavy!