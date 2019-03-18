10 Best Fishing Chairs: Compare, Buy & Save

If you’re a shore angler, a good fishing chair is a must. Long days fishing on the beach, river bank or lake shore call for a comfy place to rest your bottom and relax. If you’re in the market for a new throne, we’ve tracked down the best fishing chairs on the market for cost, comfort and portability!
The front end of this list is dedicated to the most comfortable fishing chairs for the all-day angler who’s looking for a particularly cozy spot to crush fish. These chairs are great for long sits, can support heavier anglers and often come equipped with fishing-specific features, but keep in mind these options are not terribly portable.
The back end of this list includes the best fishing chairs for those off the beaten path anglers who want to own something exceptionally lightweight and portable. These chairs are built super minimalist and pack great, but don’t expect luxurious comfort. If you hike into your favorite fishing hole rather than walk, or just want something simple and affordable to sit down in periodically throughout the day, these options are for you.
If you’re a boat fisherman, then make sure to check out our list of the best kayak and canoe chairs and cushions.
Whatever your fishing style is, there’s something here for you! Tight lines from all of us here at Heavy!
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $74.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $69.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $59.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $39.10 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $39.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $57.75 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $74.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $30.33 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $17.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $17.55 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
1. KingCamp Heavy Duty Steel Camping Chair with Cooler Bag and Side TablePros:
Cons:
- Durable frame is built to last - supporting up to 330 pounds
- Built in cooler
- Side table with built in cup holder
- Padded arm rests
- Great option for fishermen with reduced mobility
- Heavy option
- Not highly portable when folded - comfort over portability
- No color choices
Here's a heavy duty camping chair from KingCamp that's perfect for angling applications! This folding chair might not be lightweight or portable, but it's an absolute Cadilac when it comes to comfort.
This chair features a small side table with a built-in cup holder as well as an attached cooler bag. These features add some serious versatility to this fishing chair, making it an excellent value buy.
Note that this is a truly heavy duty chair at almost 15 pounds, so consider something else if you're looking for a highly portable option.
The cooler is perfect for a six pack of beer, or perhaps the ideal spot to stash your bait. Its insulating properties are not remarkable by any means, but it's a brilliant innovation to include in a camp chair that's perfect for shore fishing!
The durable steel frame can hold up to 330 pounds, so this is a great option for larger sized anglers. The breathable polyester fabric stays taught and does not sag while the inherent design of the frame is built to last. If you're an angler with reduced mobility, getting in and out of this seat is a breeze!
No doubt a great chair for all-day comfort with versatile applications that's great for fishermen of all sizes!
Find more KingCamp Heavy Duty Steel Camping Chair with Cooler Bag and Side Table information and reviews here.
-
2. KingCamp Heavy Duty Folding Mesh Chair with Side TablePrice: $69.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Steel frame supports up to 300 lbs
- Carry handle makes transporting this chair easy
- Built in side table with cup holder
- Padded arm rests
- Although lighter than the other model by KingCamp listed, still a fairly heavy unit at 12 pounds
- A lot joints that could potentially malfunction, be careful with this one
- One color option
Here’s a very comparable, but slightly less heavy duty fishing chair from KingKamp to the last unit listed. This mesh-backed chair is comfortable for anglers of all sizes and great for keeping cool during those hot summer days of fishing!
This chair is a bit lighter than the previous unit at 12, rather than 15 pounds. It also carries easier due to the built in carry handle and collapsing design of the frame.
Like the previous unit listed, this fishing chair is also built super solid with a maximum weight capacity of 300 pounds. The frame is conveniently portable, but the number of joints and connections may be susceptible to malfunction - be gentle opening and closing this one.
Quality fabrics, a high weight-bearing frame and even an included side table and cup holder, this option from KingKamp no doubt makes a great fishing chair!
Find more KingCamp Heavy Duty Folding Mesh Chair with Side Table information and reviews here.
-
3. GCI Outdoor Wilderness Recliner Backpack ChairPrice: $59.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Hands free carry system
- Relines with lumbar support
- Built in cup holder and gear pouch
- Supports up to 300 pounds
- Simple design of the frame and quality fabrics used are indicators of long lifespan
- Fairly expensive option, but still an excellent value
- Seat is low to the ground - may be difficult getting in and out of for anglers with reduced mobility
- Only one available color option
A reclining chair with padded lumbar support? Yes please! Be careful not to doze off and miss any fish while sprawled out in this super comfortable fishing chair from GCI Outdoors!
This backpack-seat keeps your hands free so you can carry all the rest of your essential gear. The powder coated steel frame is designed quite simply, and therefore durably while the 600 denier polyester fabric is tough as nails. The weight capacity is 300 pounds with this seat, and there's plenty of space for wider fishermen. This fishing chair may be a bit on the pricey side, but it's built to last!
The ability to recline is underrated. When you're at the water's edge waiting for your bobber to go down, you ought to be relaxed to the max. The easy-adjusting backrest paired with the cushioned lumbar support make this fishing chair ideal for those seeking all-day comfort. Keep in mind however that this chair is quite low to the ground - anglers with reduced mobility may have a hard time getting up and down from this seat.
A built-in cup holder and small gear pouch add even more versatility to this backpack-chair making it an excellent value in our opinion despite the higher price tag. Another great option from GCI Outdoors!
Find more GCI Outdoor Wilderness Recliner Backpack Chair information and reviews here.
-
4. Quik Shade MAX Shade ChairPrice: $39.10Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Highly affordable for a shade seat
- Canopy protects from sun and rain
- Steel frame and tough polyester fabrics
- Two built-in cup holders and a small gear pouch
- Includes a carry bag with a shoulder strap
- Construction is sound but a bit flimsy, don't expect the canopy to hold up to high winds
- A bit cumbersome to carry long distances
- Only one color option
Here’s a must have piece of gear for those anglers who fish under the relentless summer sun. If you spend time shore fishing on the shadeless beach or lake shore, this shade chair is a serious game changer. The canopy also effectively protects from the rain, no doubt a clutch feature that enhances your time on the water!
The MAX Shade Chair is not terribly portable or lightweight at 10 pounds, but it comes with a carry bag that includes a shoulder strap. The advantage of this chair is its ability to shield you from the elements. The enclosure provided by the canopy is a true lifesaver when the sun is too intense or when things get wet.
The construction of the chair is sound, but not super solid like some of the more heavy duty units listed here. The max weight capacity is 225 pounds, so if you’re a heavier angler consider something a bit more solid. Be sure to be careful using the canopy in high winds as well.
All in all, this is a comfortable fishing chair featuring built in cup holders, a small gear pouch and a fully functional, easy to adjust canopy - no doubt an excellent value considering the super affordable cost!
For a more luxurious and advanced shaded fishing chair option, be sure to check out the Sport-Brella Recliner Chair. It’s a bit more expensive but allows you to really sprawl out in the shade.
Find more Quik Shade MAX Shade Chair information and reviews here.
-
5. Outrav Backpack Cooler/StoolPrice: $39.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Cooler is great for lunch, beers and bait!
- Quickly converts into a backpack, keeping your hands free
- Weight capacity of about 250 pounds
- Frame is steel
- Not great for long sits
- Longterm durability is questionable
- Cooler is an excellent value, but don't expect it to function on par with more expensive brands
Here's a highly affordable backpack cooler-stool that will make a killer fishing chair. What you see is what you get with this one - the quality is good, not great but the price is certainly right!
The steel frame can hold up to 250 pounds, and the cooler has some decent capacity - it's even able to stash a bottle of wine! This is a great fishing seat if you like to picnic while you fish! The cooler component is also perfect for insulating bait.
If you don't like the aesthetic of the camo pattern, there are some other color options available through the same link.
There are some external pockets that add even greater versatility to the function of this stool, it can carry more gear out to the fishing hole than it looks! The seat itself is by no means super comfortable, but it's an adequate stool that gives you a place to rest your bottom. Considering that this unit doubles as a cooler and a backpack, we've found it to be one of the best value fishing chairs around!
Find more Outrav Backpack Cooler/Stool information and reviews here.
-
6. Wise Outdoors Super Sport Hunting Seat with Insulated CoolerPrice: $57.75Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- The seat swivels so you can point and cast in any direction
- Great option for mounting on a boat or dock
- Built in removable cooler for stashing food, bait and gear
- High weight capacity over 350 pounds and plenty of room to sprawl out for wider anglers
- Built simply, and durably
- Although there's a shoulder strap, this fishing chair is cumbersome (cooler is however removable)
- Fairly expensive, but still an excellent value
- Can't lean back very far in this chair if it's not secured to the ground without tipping over
Ok, this might seem like a bit of a bizarre choice, but when you think about it, this hunting seat from Wise is actually pretty brilliant for fishing applications. There’s a built-in cooler for stashing food, beers, bait or tackle and a swiveling seat for facing any direction you’d like!
This seat is not super portable, but it includes a shoulder carry strap so you can absolutely get it down to the water’s edge. This is a great fishing chair for grab and go angling, as well as for more permanent installation onto a dock or boat! The swiveling seat means securing this chair to the ground is no issue - you can still point and cast in any direction!
The cooler can fit about 12 cans, or a six pack with ice. It’s a killer feature for those long days on the water when you want to have your lunch and beverages close by. Ice fishermen, boaters and lakeshore warriors alike will love having the cooler on hand for its storage and insulation.
The seat itself is well rated for comfort - just be careful not to lean back too far if you don’t secure this fishing chair to the ground. There’s furthermore a 350 pound weight limit, so this is a great option for heavier fishermen. The padding here is adequate, but if you really want some soft comfort, adding a seat cushion is easy!
The simplicity of the design is inherently built to last, good luck beating up on this one. A versatile, bulletproof chair at a fair price point - the Super Sport Hunting Seat is absolutely one of our top picks of best fishing chairs.
Find more Wise Outdoors Super Sport Hunting Seat with Insulated Cooler information and reviews here.
-
7. Custom Leathercraft Tackle Tek Lighted Bucket OrganizerPros:
Cons:
- Excellent organization system for shore and bait fishermen
- Built tough, this unit won't fall apart on you!
- Two pole pockets to secure your rods
- Removable retracting steel cable
- Pockets have grommeted holes to allow water to drain
- Bucket and bucket seat included
- Integrated LED light
- No backrest!
- Fairly expensive
- Not super portable, but considering it's a live well and a tackle box this is certainly an efficient system
Here's an awesome fishing chair option for the gear intensive angler. This bucket unit is simple in concept but includes some brilliant features that make it a lot more than just a bait bucket with pockets!
This is the ultimate seat for bait fisherman. Whether you’re heaving live eels into the surf or casting shiners down at the lake, this is a righteous live well, fishing chair, tackle system combo that will make the perfect angling companion.
There are two separate storage sleeves that each effectively fit a #3500 tackle tray, so you can bring along most if not all of your tackle with this one!
There are two rod holders with secure strapping so you can both effectively carry and set up your fishing poles to bait fish. A removable holder for your pliers, retracting steel cable for line clippers and some additional storage space all adds up to a high degree of organization potential. There is even a built-in front pocket that fits an aerator and batteries beautifully if keeping your bait (or your catch) oxygenated is important.
Perhaps the best feature, Wild River has included a removable LED light - you’re gonna need it for those late night slam sessions for rigging up baits and handling fish.
If you already own a five-gallon bucket and lid and want to save some money by purchasing just the gear organizer, here is the link!
Find more Custom Leathercraft Tackle Tek Lighted Bucket Organizer information and reviews here.
-
8. GCI Outdoor Quick-E-Seat Folding Tripod Field ChairPrice: $30.33Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Highly portable and just 4.4 pounds
- Supports up to 250 pounds!
- Built in cup/beverage holder
- Integrated shoulder strap
- Great price point
- Not great for long sits
- For how lightweight the chair is, it still doesn't carry super compact
- Not very high at just 17 inches
The Tripod field chair from GCI Outdoor is the perfect balance between comfort and portability. This low profile stool is just 4.4 pounds and includes a shoulder strap for easy carrying.
It’s certainly not as compact and portable as some of the ultralight options listed here, but you get a backrest and a beverage holder which is well worth the added bulk. The seat is well reviewed for padding and support and is no doubt more comfortable for long term sits compared to the bare bones seating options.
The Tripod Field Chair is just 17 inches high when erected, so if you’re a particularly tall angler this unit might put your knees into your chest. That being said, the powder coated steel frame can support up to 250 pounds. Not too shabby.
A simple, but quality built fishing chair at a more than reasonable price, GCI Outdoors is an excellent happy medium for the on the go angler who still wants some decent comfort!
Find more GCI Outdoor Quick-E-Seat Folding Tripod Field Chair information and reviews here.
-
9. TravelChair Slacker ChairPrice: $17.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- SUPER lightweight and portable at just 2.2 pounds
- Supports up to 275 pounds
- Wide color selection to choose from
- Powder coated steel
- Highly affordable option
- Not great for long sits
- No backrest
- No built in accessories
Here is an excellent bare-bones option from TravelChair that's ideal for the minimalist angler who doesn't want any significant added weight to their gear load. This little tripod stool weighs just 2.2 pounds and breaks down and sets up in seconds.
What you see is what you get with this one - it's simple, sleek and CHEAP. Certainly not the best option for comfortable long sits, but this stool gives you a place to rest your bottom that can go virtually anywhere with you.
The steel frame supports up to 275 pounds, so don't go thinking just because this fishing chair is ultralight it can't hold heavier fishermen. The polyester fabric is also built tough - you'll own this little stool for many seasons of fishing if you take good care of it. There's even a decent color selection to choose an aesthetic that suits you!
Find more TravelChair Slacker Chair information and reviews here.
-
10. ALPS Mountaineering Tri-Leg StoolPrice: $17.55Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Ultralight at just 2 pounds
- 250 pound weight limit
- Powder coated steel frame and 600D polyester fabric are built to last
- Collapses impressively compact and includes a shoulder strap
- Super affordable
- Excellent customer reviews
- Not ideal for long, all day sits
- Sits fairly low at 16 inches, might be difficult getting in and out of for anglers with reduced mobility
- Could be difficult to balance this stool depending on where you fish
Here is the lightest and most portable fishing chair we've included on this list, weighing in at just two pounds. ALPS Mountaineering is a trusted brand in the outdoor world that builds quality, long lasting gear. Their Tri-Leg Stool is no exception.
A powder coated steel frame and tough, 600D polyester fabric make this seat a longterm piece of gear. It may be teeny-tiny, but it can support up to 250 pounds! It breaks down in seconds, cinches shut with a velcro strap and carries with ease using the included shoulder strap. Wha-lah!
For luxurious all day sits, look elsewhere, but the comfort rating for this little stool is still impressive. Customer reviews rave about how this stool brilliantly displaces your weight making the lack of backrest a lot easier to manage. You'll hardly remember you're even carrying it, so it's well worth its weight even if you barely take the time to sit while fishing!
For the cost, this is one of the best fishing chairs we could track down that will no doubt be put to use for all sorts of other applications!
Find more ALPS Mountaineering Tri-Leg Stool information and reviews here.
See Also:
- 10 Best Accessories To Take Ice Fishing (2019)
- 10 Best Sunglasses for Fishing: The Ultimate List (2019)
- 5 Best Waterproof Waist Packs for Fishing (2019)
- Best Cold Weather Fishing Gear for Winter 2019
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.