5 Best Tent Heaters: Your Buyer’s Guide

Here is perhaps the best tent heater on the market. Outdoorsmen everywhere LOVE the Mr. Heater Portable Buddy for its ease of operation, safety features, portability and of course, heat output.

It's no surprise that Mr.Heater is the industry leader when it comes to camping and outdoor space heaters. People use this unit inside their ice fishing shelters, hunting blinds, RVs, and tents all with great success! This heater is the perfect balance between portability and warmth, putting out up to 9,000 BTUs. It's great for smaller and larger sized tents, as well as outdoor use.

The best reason to buy this brand is because of their attention to safety and ease of operation. This unit is super simple to operate and includes both a tip-over sensor and an oxygen sensor. If the heater depletes the oxygen in an enclosed space, it will turn off before atmosphere levels become dangerous. If the heater tips past approximately 45 degrees, it will also auto-shutoff. We find these features to be essential when searching for a fuel powered tent heater.

This heater is powered by directly connecting a standard one pound propane cylinder, or can also be fitted to an extension hose in order to run off of larger propane tanks. Having the option to use a larger capacity fuel source is brilliant for big camping trips, allowing you to share a propane tank between your grill and heater! Alternatively, one standard propane cylinder will last about four hours on low, not too shabby!

It's probably the most cost effective to utilize a larger propane tank as your fuel source if you plan on using this heater often. If portability can't be sacrificed, then consider finding a way to purchase standard propane cylinders wholesale or in bulk in order to save some cash in the long run.

This heater is just under 10 pounds and only about 15 inches long, so it's reasonably portable. Feel free to bring this bad boy out on the lake ice fishing, into the backcountry for big game hunts or simply to your favorite campground for some late night warmth.

Mr. Heater does, however, carry a smaller, more portable space heater as well as a larger one if you're looking for something a bit less bulky, or with higher heat output (both included on this list).

As with all camping or tent space heaters, make sure to always double check that the space you're heating is properly ventilated and that the heater is not near anything potentially flammable. This unit is equipped with several sensors to ensure there is no fire or Carbon monoxide risk, but be sure to always be extra safe regardless!