15 Best Trout Lures: The Ultimate List

Chasing trout never gets old, but your tackle box does. We’ve come up with a list of the best trout lures so you can ensure your tackle arsenal is up to speed and fully stocked this season.

Catching trout is often all about having a variety of tackle. All species of salmonids are known to be picky and oftentimes hyper-specific eaters. Sometimes the fish simply want one thing, and one thing only and if you don’t have it on hand, see ya next time! No matter how dialed in you think you might be, experimenting with different trout lures is one of the best ways to hone in on the best bite!

Our top list combines some age-old classic trout slayers with some newer tackle options you may or may not be familiar with. There are brilliant options here for both still water and streams as well as for every species of trout – think hard about where you fish and how the trout there typically feed, and stock up!

Tight lines from all of us here at Heavy!