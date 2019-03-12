15 Unique Backpacks: Your Ultimate List

Do you have a tiny furry friend that you wish you could bring along with you when you leave the house? This unique backpack design from Anzone allows you to carry dogs up to 10 pounds or cats up to 12 pounds right in your backpack!

There are plenty of air holes and even a domed window port for your little buddy to enjoy the sights, smells and sounds of wherever you adventure, but of course, make sure your pet is comfortable being placed in a bag like this before using it - it's not for everyone!

There's a velvet pad on the inside of the pack for your pet's comfort while the hilarious dome-window allows them to view the world outside. People everywhere will get a huge kick out of this unique backpack - you'll be turning heads left and right.

The Eco-friendly Poly Carbonate exterior is a hard shell so your pet won't get wet during even the heaviest of rains. You can also easily decorate the backpack with stickers and other artistic expressions!

No doubt one of the most unique backpacks we've come across that could potentially add some serious fun and hilarity to you and your pet's relationship.