15 Best Fishing Carts: Which Is Right for You?

Toting a cooler, all your rods, tackle and other equipment often calls for another pair of hands (or six). Getting all your gear to the water’s edge is made easy with a fishing cart! A nice quality unit allows you to transport even heavy loads over soft sand as well as set up a fishing base camp once you reach your destination.
Surf fishermen, in particular, will appreciate the assistance of a fishing cart when trekking down long beaches in search of the action.
We’ve compiled the best options on the market for both equipment intensive anglers who require a ton of gear storage as well as more casual fishermen who are just looking for something to make their walk down to the lake shore a bit simpler.
Whether your fishing gear toting needs are big or small, we’ve tracked down the right fishing cart for you!
Here’s a simple, almost suitcase style fishing cart from trusted outfitter, Berkley. The Sportsman’s Cart is essentially just an easy-rolling cutting board and seat with a caged space to place a cooler, bait bucket or other more cumbersome gear.
You can use the interior space however you’d like, and the openness of it might come in handy if you need to tote awkwardly shaped gear (or fish) to and from your fishing spot that might not otherwise fit in the square dimensions of the “box” component. It’s not a particularly large space, so if you prefer to fish with an extra large cooler you’ll need a larger fishing cart.
The wheels and carry bar on this option work well for pulling over sand, and you won’t be able to load it up with enough weight based on its smaller size to really bog it down. The steel frame is furthermore designed to be resistant to corrosion so this unit should be around for many years of fishing.
Two removable rod holders are also present for both toting your rods and actively fishing. A seat, a cutting board, rod holders, and easy-pull gear transport system – this fishing cart option is no doubt an excellent value for those who need an extra pair of hands, but don’t require a tremendous cart.
The Sportsman’s Pro Cart is essentially the same fishing cart as the prior Berkley model listed, but features a closed, rather than an open storage compartment and two extra rod holders.
The advantages of a closed cart are really not that tremendous when you think about it, but keeping certain gear (like a cooler) out of the direct sun is a nice touch. The extra two rod holders, on the other hand, will certainly come in handy.
Both the Sportsmen’s Carts from Berkley pull nicely over soft sand, and that’s worth the price tag alone!
Ever thought of towing all your fishing gear by bicycle? Depending on where you live and like to fish, this could be an awesome design of fishing cart for you. It will be difficult to tow this cart over soft beach sand, but it can go offroad decent enough. Pier and boardwalk fishermen will also love being able to cycle all their equipment around with ease.
The weight capacity of this lightweight aluminum cart is 100 pounds by bicycle, and 300 pounds by hand. Installation is easy, and so is popping it off your bicycle to then walk offroad or onto the beach!
There is a ton of space with this one, so gear-intensive fishermen will love this option whether or not they pair it with a bicycle. The six rod holders are even removable so you can set them up to actively fish in the sand when you arrive at your fishing destination – a simple but brilliant feature.
Here’s an awesome budget fishing cart that might be just the right size for you. This option from Sea Striker is somewhat compact at 36 by 16 by 8 inches, so don’t expect to fit a ton of gear in it. There are however seven nice quality PVC rod holders so there’s no shortage of rod storage.
The wheels on this unit are unfortunately plastic rather than inflatable, but they’re still rated decent enough for ability to pull loads over soft sand. This cart is not really big enough to load up with enough weight to bog it down anyways. If you really feel the need to, you can replace the wheels with some inflatable rubber ones with a little elbow grease and ambition.
The frame is powder coated to avoid longterm rusting and corrosion so this unit should hold up for years of fishing. The one real downfall of the Sea Striker cart is the openness of the frame design. The PVC rod holders are the only rail support, so smaller equipment could potentially slip out of this cart.
Here is one of my favorite fishing carts on the market. The Fish & Marine Cart by Muscle Carts has a high gear capacity between its 33-inch long cargo hold and whopping eight rod holders. If you like to set up a ton of surf rods on the beach, this is a killer option.
The large, low-pressure polyurethane tires are great for pulling heavy loads (up to 220 pounds) on loose sand, and the carry handle has a nice design for easy toting. This bad boy will get you there, wherever there is.
The main body of the cart is fabric so it will get nasty if you plan on throwing your catch in there. Definitely not a deal breaker, but something to consider. The frame is corrosion resistant and remains nice and lightweight with the help of the fabric body.
All in all, this is an excellent fishing cart well worth the cost that is perfect for gear intensive beach fishermen.
This fishing cart might seem poorly made at a glance, but it’s actually a pretty neat innovation in terms of equipment storage. This cart appears cheap due to its plastic rather than metal design, but it can tote over 300 pounds on solid ground, and 65 in loose sand. The frame and hardware furthermore will never rust or need to be repainted, there are no parts or pieces susceptible to corrosion!
This fishing cart is also expandable from 31 to 34.5 to 38 inches so you can control the length! It’s a brilliant feature that will no doubt come in handy. The pull handle is also nicely designed like that of a garden cart.
There are rod holders included, as well as the bungee cord side rails pictured. This fishing cart can even be used to tote a kayak or canoe if you remove the sides making it an impressively versatile option! Due to the metal-free design, you can go ahead and push your vessel all the way into the water and not worry about any hardware exposure to water!
This option is available in a few different color schemes so you can choose the aesthetic you like best. No doubt a killer fishing cart option with a versatile array of applications and impressive longterm durability.
This is an option from our list of the best beach carts that will work just fine for fishing purposes. The Mac Sports Collapsible Utility Wagon might lack fishing features, but it’s spacious interior dimensions, 150 pound gear capacity and folding side table make up for that!
This is a great unit for toting a cooler, tackle boxes, lunch, layers and more down to your favorite fishing hole or stretch of coast. Go ahead and toss your catch in there as well, the Durable 600D fabric is easily cleaned.
It should be mentioned that while it’s certainly not impossible to pull on the beach, the wheels on this unit are not ideal for particularly soft sand. If you’re looking for an option to pull more than short distances on sandy coastline, then you want a fishing cart with larger wheels.
A fishing rod carry system will have to be modified for this option as well if you want to have your rods set up and actively fishing from the cart itself. The interior dimensions are 36 by 21 by 10 inches, so there’s plenty of internal space for rods, just no slots or tubes to set them up to fish!
Here’s an all business, no games fishing cart from Reels on Wheels that will get the job done. This option is a bit pricey despite is standard size (34 inches long) but is built particularly durable which makes up for the higher price tag. This is a fishing cart option you’ll own for years of angling.
There are five rod holders built into this unit, which also double as the side rails. The design is a bit open for my liking, but if you’re toting a cooler, chairs and other larger gear then losing equipment out of the cart-sides won’t be an issue.
A bait cup and cutting board are furthermore included with this option so you have a rolling fishing station, not just a gear transport device.
The inflatable wheels are well rated for use on soft sand, but you won’t be able to pull much more than 100 pounds with this option. The frame is powder coated aluminum, and the hardware is all stainless steel, so don’t worry about this cart rusting out, it’s in it for the long run!
Fish-N-Mate is an industry leader in the fishing cart world because of the durability, attention to detail and balance of their carts. Although expensive, this is a lifetime purchase that you’ll own and fish with for years.
These carts are straight forward – where they really excel is their ability to be customized and modified to your fishing needs due to the simple frame design. There are six rod holders included, one of which can be used to support the bait cup and cutting board.
The total length of the cargo hold is about 40 inches, so this is a large capacity fishing cart without being too heavy itself (aluminum design). It can pull 200 pounds of cargo, so good luck maxing this one out!
The tires on this unit are well designed for go-anywhere use, but check out the other unit by Fish-N-Mate listed here if you typically fish on beaches with soft, loose sand.
This Fish-N-Mate cart is essentially the same as the prior cart listed, but built with 15-inch Polywheel tires for easier towing over soft, loose sand.
These fishing carts are top quality and certainly not cheap so carefully consider where exactly you will most often be going fishing. You might prefer the alternative Fish-N-Mate cart if you don’t often go angling in locations with soft sand – for surf fishing on loose sand beaches however, this is the go-to choice!
-
As the name implies, this is more of a rolling tackle box than a full-blown fishing cat, but it might be perfect for your angling needs if you don’t bring a cooler down to the water. This unit from Elkton Outdoors furthermore includes five, 3600 size tackle trays making it quite a killer value.
The internal organization is excellent with this unit, you can bring along a ton of tackle and equipment without having to just throw it all in there like most other fishing carts. Internal and external pockets and sleeves and external D-rings for tool attachment make this unit quite the angling-system. Four rod holders are also built in so you can keep your other hand free while towing this “cart”
There is no real “cargo” space, however, so this option is really just for tackle-intensive anglers who need an extra pair of hands for their rods and essential gear.
This option pulls like a suitcase with a telescoping handle, but there are also some removable shoulder straps. The wheels are also that of a suitcase so this option won’t be able to roll very well on anything other than solid ground. At least you can easily throw it over your shoulder for soft sand crossings.
Carefully consider your angling packing list – if a large cooler is not often part of it, then this easy-rolling gear transport might be right up your alley.
Here’s one more fishing cart from Berkley you should know about. This model has a large capacity for gear with six rod holders and a 200-pound weight limit. The basket dimensions are 45 by 18 inches, and there’s even a slightly larger jumbo model available through this same link!
The inflatable tires are nice and wide and will pull heavy loads just fine in soft sand. The carry handle is also nicely designed to effectively turn you into a human ox.
The body of this fishing cart is made of a durable ripstop fabric which you may or may not be a fan of. It makes the cart much lighter but can get dirty depending on what you put it through. Good news is, the cart fabric is washable if it gets bloody and nasty!
Berkley also includes a folding side table with this fishing cart – cup holder included. It’s a simple, but awesome feature that shouldn’t be underrated.
All in all, the pull-ability and gear capacity of this unit make it one of the better value fishing carts on the market if you don’t mind the fabric body design.
Don’t overlook this killer option of fishing cart from gorilla Carts. This is a large (36 by 24 inches) capacity option with a high weight bearing ability (200 pounds) and eight built-in rod holders. If you need something to tote a whole lot of fishing gear, this is a great go to.
There is also a folding end-table built into this option that’s great for cutting bait or placing a beer. It even has some slots and placement notches for securing lures, knifes and other tools.
The coolest feature of this fishing cart is that the wheels and frame all breakdown and easily store in the poly-bed for brilliant storage ability. Set up and break down are easy, so putting it in the attic until next season, or in the trunk until you get to the lake is a piece of cake.
The 13-inch wheels are unfortunately not ideal for particularly soft sand so if you need something for surf casting stretches of soft sand, this might be a little tough once loaded up with some weight.
Here’s a heavy duty, and surprisingly affordable option from Gorilla Carts. This steel framed unit has a whopping 400-pound weight limit so you can move a lot with it! The inflatable tires also do pretty well in the sand, so this is a good option for the beach.
There are no bells and whistles with this one – what you see is what you get. The sides of the cart are however removable so you could use this cart to secure and transport a kayak or canoe with a bit of strapping, especially considering the high weight capacity.
The carry handle is nicely designed, the steel frame is essentially indestructible and the price is right, what else do you need to know?
Here’s one more option from Gorilla Carts that has a downright ridiculous weight capacity. The Poly Garden Dump Cart can tote up to 600 pounds and is a totally practical option for fishing purposes, but is a hefty 60 pounds due to its heavy duty design.
We can’t think of what on earth you would be bringing down to the water that could weigh 600 pounds, but if you ever need to move something seriously heavy, this cart has your back. The steel frame is rock solid, and the 40 by 25-inch poly bed is equally as indestructible.
The bed of this cart actually dumps like a dump truck which is definitely a neat feature. This could perhaps be a good fishing cart option for those who need an industrial level cart to commercially fish with. Moving and dumping hundreds of pounds of gear and fish is made easy with this workhorse of an option.
There are no built-in rod holders, side tables or other angling features (this is more of a garden cart), but it’s definitely not impossible to modify this unit for your needs. Good news is, the inflatable tires pull effectively over soft sand (assuming you don’t have a ridiculous amount of weight in the cart).