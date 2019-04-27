15 Best Fishing Carts: Which Is Right for You?

Toting a cooler, all your rods, tackle and other equipment often calls for another pair of hands (or six). Getting all your gear to the water’s edge is made easy with a fishing cart! A nice quality unit allows you to transport even heavy loads over soft sand as well as set up a fishing base camp once you reach your destination.

Surf fishermen, in particular, will appreciate the assistance of a fishing cart when trekking down long beaches in search of the action.

We’ve compiled the best options on the market for both equipment intensive anglers who require a ton of gear storage as well as more casual fishermen who are just looking for something to make their walk down to the lake shore a bit simpler.

Whether your fishing gear toting needs are big or small, we’ve tracked down the right fishing cart for you!