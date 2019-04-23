11 Best Fishing Kayaks: Your Buyer’s Guide

The Prowler 13 by Ocean Kayak is another great option if interested in a sit-on-top fishing kayak. The performance hull of this boat is designed for speed, but also provides plenty of stability if paddling in the ocean. The rear storage space located in the stern is oversized to accommodate for whatever gear you want to bring out on the water — coolers, tackle boxes or even scuba tanks can be secured with the bungee system.

There’s plenty of dry storage space as well, a small hatch in the cockpit and larger storage well in the bow. The large hatch in the front of the boat opens to a compartment within the hull that stretches from bow to stern — so there’s a ton of under deck storage. Ocean Kayak even recommends stowing extra fishing poles below deck because the length of the compartment, which is a cool innovation in kayak storage potential if you ask me.

The Prowler 13 also comes equipped with two rod holders located behind the seat, so don’t worry you can comfortably keep your rods above deck as well.

There’s also two paddle holders on either side of the boat as well as two cup holders. The Prowler 13 is meant to keep your hands free and deck clear while you pursue the big one. This kayak is also transducer compatible, so be prepared to rig up your favorite electronics to the cockpit.

The small center console with bungee clip could be the perfect place to mount a fish finder. This boat can also be paired with a rudder kit for those who want optimum tracking while fishing in rougher waters or on the high seas.

Although some customer reviews claim you can stand in this kayak, it is not a stand-up kayak and you may find yourself in the water if you get ambitious and attempt to fish from your feet. None the less, the fact that some anglers are well balanced enough to fish standing in the Prowler speaks volumes about this boats stability.

Ocean Kayak builds their boats to last, so between the skid plate and tough polyethylene hull this kayak should hold up for years with the proper maintenance. All in all, this is a reliable, capable and affordable kayak with plenty of fishermen friendly features on board.