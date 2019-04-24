11 Best Fishing Float Tubes: Your Buyer’s Guide

A fishing float tube is a brilliant solution to reaching the fish when you need to get off shore and onto the water but either can’t afford or logistically transport a larger vessel. Even for those anglers who have a less restrictive budget or access to other watercraft, utilizing a float tube can actually be a preferred way to target fish depending on the target species and water body.

These neat inflatables work great for both spin and fly fishermen and are far easier to get down to the water’s edge than a boat or fishing kayak. Storage and organization potential on these inflatable fishing vessels are actually quite impressive, and depending on the model you go with, they can be quite comfortable too!

When selecting the right float tube for you, consider the type/amount of gear storage you need as well as your sitting position in the float tube. Fly fishermen will want an option that puts you particularly high on the water for better casting ability, while spin fishermen might be more interested in surplus storage for larger tackle boxes.

You gotta love the simplicity of putting on a pair of fins and kicking your way out into the feeding zone! Be your own trolling motor, sit and leisurely cast or venture out to explore new water with one of our top picks of fishing float tubes!