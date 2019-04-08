9 Best Fly Tying Kits for Beginners: Compare & Save

The art of fly tying is both incredibly addicting and satisfying. If you’re new to the world of tying and trying to get started with some quality tools, materials, and instructional content, a fly tying kit is hands down the most affordable and convenient way to get going.
A good fly tying kit will get you creating some decent bugs in no time. We’ve selected a few fully inclusive options that provide you with everything you’ll need to get started, as well as some tying kits that just include either tools or materials.
Nice quality tools will be your best friend when it comes to learning, but even more so, a good vise (the device that holds the hook in place while you create the fly) is crucial for beginner’s success. You can absolutely start on a simple, beginner’s vise, but if there’s one thing worth spending some extra cash on right off the bat, it’s a decent rotary vise. Check out this awesome value rotary vise by Colorado Angler or this slightly more expensive option by XFISHMAN.
As you delve deeper into the world of fly fishing, tying flies will become just as important to you as your time spent on the water, if you’re going to dive into fly tying, brace yourself! Tight lines from all of us here at Heavy!
- All inclusive set that includes everything you need to get started
- Instructions and materials for 16 specific fly patterns
- Instructional DVD specifically made for use with this kit
- Carry case included
Here’s our personal favorite pick of fly tying kit. This beginner’s option from Orvis is set up with tools, materials, and instructions to tie 16 different flies. The tools and vise included are of great quality, and the instructional DVD is done by Tim Flagler of Tightline Productions – one of the most renowned fly-tying videographers around!
Orvis includes a ceramic lined bobbin, scissors, hackle pliers, half-hitch tool, bodkin, hairstacker, and whip finish tool with this kit. If you don’t know what many of those tools are, that’s ok – you will soon! It’s nice that Orvis includes some more advanced tools like the hairstacker, this kit thinks about your long term development as a fly tier, not just learning the basics.
There are materials to create 10 flies of each of the 16 patterns there are instructions for (160 flies total). There are dries, nymphs and streamer patterns included here, but you’ll want a more diverse set of materials and perhaps a more comprehensive fly tying book as you continue to build your skills.
All in all, considering the quality of the included tools and instructional content, this is a killer value buy from Orvis!
- All inclusive option with tools, materials and instructional DVD
- Carry case included
Here’s a great value, all-inclusive fly tying kit from quality fly fishing outfitter, Scientific Anglers. This kit has everything you need to start tying dry flies, nymphs, and streamers, making it the perfect starter’s option for those newbies who have very little, or no fly tying tools or materials.
There’s not a ton of materials here, but certainly, enough to get you going and give you an idea of which materials you’ll need more of. The tools, on the other hand, are of totally adequate quality and should work well for you for quite some time.
When buying a fly tying kit, it’s most important in my opinion to purchase good tools over materials. You’ll go through tying materials quickly, and a lot of it you’ll never even end up using, but the tools will be on your tying bench for years! If you do decide to go with this kit, then you’ll probably want to purchase a whip-finish tool, it’s the only important tool you’ll wish you had that’s not included.
All in all, a really solid fly tying kit for beginners from Scientific Anglers that will absolutely get you excited to venture deeper into the hobby!
- Fully inclusive fly tying kit with tools, materials and instructional content
- Includes a DVD and a more comprehensive book
- Excellent value
WETFLY has come up with a really great beginner to intermediate level fly tying kit with this option. A vise and all the essential tools are included, as well as some fairly high-quality tying materials. The instructional DVD is well rated and the CAS Tools and Fly Tying guide is an awesome reference for those who need a complete introduction.
The tools included here are certainly not as high quality or inclusive as the set of tools that Orvis or Loon Outdoors includes in their kits, but they are still totally adequate for getting started. Keep in mind this fly tying kit is quite a bit less expensive than Orvis’s, so don’t expect the same level of quality. That being said, the first time fly tier won’t really know the difference until they gain a bit of experience anyway!
The hooks, thread and other materials are totally adequate for the beginner, there’s nothing missing here that you’ll really wish you had until you gain some experience. Some UV clear finish may be worth purchasing separately (there’s a kit by Loon Outdoors included in this list), but other than that – you’re covered.
As we mentioned in the introduction of this post, none of the vises included in any of the starter kits listed are particularly great. A rotary vise will make for a serious upgrade for any of these kits – so consider the fact that you’ll likely purchase a higher quality vise in the near future when looking through all these kits!
- Everything you need to start tying flies and an instructional DVD and book
- Includes a carry case
- Excellent value
The Deluxe Fly Tying Kit by Creative Angler is another fully inclusive option that has everything you’ll need to start tying flies. A clamp vise, set of basic tools, some tying materials, and an instructional DVD and book are all included within the convenient carry case.
This is very comparable to the kit by WETFLY also included on this list, but the tools and vise have a slightly different aesthetic. The tying materials and instructional content are otherwise the same, so we recommend choosing whichever option is currently cheaper on Amazon (prices fluctuate) unless you prefer the look of one of the kits.
- 48 different tying materials, beads and hooks
- Fly pattern instruction book
- Includes a carrying case
Here’s a great kit if you already have some tools or are just looking to stock up on materials. Even experienced fly tyers will be impressed with this deal – both the quality and quantity of the materials included with this fly tying kit are impressive!
Anyone who’s purchased tying materials knows that they’re not cheap. This fly tying kit includes a great assortment of all sorts of materials for creating dries, nymphs and streamers at a laughably low price. The quality of almost all the materials included is furthermore pretty solid, this is not a grab bag of junky feathers, fur, and dubbing.
The hooks, thread and beads included are also of good quality. All you need is some tools to get going – we recommend the toolset listed here by Loon Outdoors if you already own a vise, or the fly tying tool kit and vise by Colorado Angler if you’re starting from scratch.
Harelin Dubbin Inc has also included an instructional book for learning some new patterns or learning the basics. Make sure to check out our list of the best fly fishing books for some more detailed reads.
-
- Excellent value materials starter kit for tying drys, nymphs, and streamers
- No tools or instructional content included
Here’s another awesome value fly tying materials kit that will give you some ammo for creating! If you’re just getting started and need to bulk up your assortment of tying materials, buying a package deal bundle like this is the most affordable (and easy) way to do it!
There are no tools or instructional fly tying content included with this purchase, so you’ll need to buy a tools kit and a vise as well if you don’t already own the basics.
If you total up all the relative values of the included materials here, it adds up to quite a bit more than the price Muskoka Lifestyle Products is asking. It might not include everything, but it certainly includes a lot more material than the price tag suggests. Almost all of the materials included are furthermore of adequate quality – customer satisfaction is great for this kit.
All sorts of marabou, hackle, dubbing, feathers and more are all included here – click through the link to view the detailed list of what’s included!
-
- All the basic tools required to get started tying
- Attractive wooden case
- No materials or instructional content included
Here’s an awesome value tool set from Colorado Angler that even comes in a handsome wooden case. There are no tying materials included with this kit, but if you need some tools to get started or to add to your equipment, this is a great buy. Anglers who have inherited or come across a bunch of tying materials will have everything they need to start creating with this kit.
The vise is quite simple and built into the box, but considering you could easily pay the cost of this entire set for just a comparable vise, it’s a stellar value. You can always replace whatever components of this starter kit you don’t particularly like, but as you gain experience as a tier you’ll likely be happy with everything other than the vise for quite some time.
If you’re totally new to tying flies, then make sure to read through our list of the best fly fishing books and pick out an instructional book on fly tying – it will be your best friend and supporter as you learn the basics and develop your own style.
-
- Includes 7 high-quality tools
- No vice or materials included
- Includes plastic travel case
Good fly tying tools are underrated. As a beginner, the quality of your tools are not terribly important as long as they work and hold up, but as you begin to gain experience and start tying more technical, challenging flies, you’ll learn to appreciate higher quality tools. This goes the same for your vise.
This kit from Loon Outdoors equips you with a set of seven killer tools that you’ll tie with for years. This is an awesome beginner’s tool set, or upgrade for your current fly tying bench. This would also make a wonderful gift for a fellow fly tier. Loon Outdoors includes their Arrow Point Scissors, All Purpose Scissors, Gator-grip, Whip Finisher, Bobbin, Dubbing Brush, and Bodkin with this purchase.
Pair this tool kit with a materials kit included on this list as well as a vise and you’ll be in GREAT shape to get started! Although not the most affordable way to go about it, buying a quality tools kit, materials kit, and instructional content separately is one of the best ways to set yourself up for success.
-
- Thick, Thin and Flow UV Finish with precision tips and UV curing light
- Great for building fly heads and bodies
UV clear fly finish is hands down one of the most influential innovations in fly tying in recent years. The point of using UV finish is to build and clear-coat fly bodies and heads. It can be used in place of epoxy, does not require any mixing and dries in seconds! It’s an invaluable tool that you’ll use to build all sorts of flies, particularly streamers and nymphs.
This UV Fly Tying Kit by Loon Outdoors includes three different viscosity UV finishes (for applying to different style flies) as well as an awesome quality, rechargeable UV light for curing, or hardening, the application. Loon is one of the industry leaders when it comes to fly tying materials, and this kit furthermore comes at a reasonable price (yes, this stuff is expensive!).
We also want to mention that this product is totally non-toxic to you and the environment you’re fishing in!
Check out this quick video for some more info on Loon’s UV Clear Fly Finish and a few different looks at how you might apply it!