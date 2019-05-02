5 Best Electric Trolling Motors for Small Craft

Rowing a rowboat or paddling a kayak all day can get exhausting — especially when you’re trying to make the most of your day on the water and have no time to lose. An electric trolling motor is a really simple and affordable way to give your small craft a serious boost without the hassle of complicated motor installations or bringing fuel on board.

The thrust, battery life, noise output and overall dependability of modern trolling motors has become quite impressive. There are motors compatible with just about every type of small craft — even kayakers have begun incorporating simple motor mounts onto their boats. For fishing, the added benefits of not powering your boat manually go on and on — it’s a big game changer for both covering more water and keeping your hands free. The versatility and portability of electric trolling motors are other awesome factors to consider — switching them between boats is a piece of cake.

Trolling motors #1 — #3 on this list are great options for pairing with a rowboat or dinghy. Motor #1 is the unit I have owned for about ten years now and swear by. Motor #2 is designed to be suitable for both fresh and saltwater use. Motor #3 has some pretty serious thrust for moving a larger sized boat.

Trolling motors #4 and #5 are more geared towards smaller, lighter watercraft like kayaks and canoes. Motor #4 has an ideal shaft length for easy kayak mounting and an appropriate amount of thrust. Motor #5 is a super interesting and unique drill-powered unit that can be used to power virtually any small-sized boat or tube.

Whether you’re a fisherman, hunter or just a lover of the great outdoors, owning a trolling motor can be a lot of fun. Catch more fish, shoot more game and enjoy the beauty of nature with some extra boost for your boating experience this season.