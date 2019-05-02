15 Best River Floating Tubes: Your Buyer’s Guide

Nothing beats a float with friends down the river! Whether you frequently enjoy your neighborhood stream or look forward to an annual river trip, our list of the best river floating tubes will ensure your aquatic endeavors are enjoyed in comfort and style.

When purchasing a river floating tube, definitely consider where exactly you plan on using the inflatable.

If the river or stream you enjoy floating has obstacles and hazards like overgrown trees, protruding rocks, and swifter rapids, then it goes without saying you’ll need a particularly tough tube to handle the abuse. If where you enjoy floating is more of a slower, wide open lazy river setting, then you’ll be fine with one of the cheaper vinyl options!

Whatever style river you’re looking to float, we’ve tracked down the best available options for fun in the sun. Don’t forget to consider purchasing some wading shoes to protect your feet in the water if you don’t already own a pair, and don’t forget about some of the awesome river-floating accessories like an inflatable cooler for everyone’s beer!