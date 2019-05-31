20 Camping Essentials: The Ultimate Packing List

If you’re an avid outdoorsman, there’s nothing quite like setting up your campsite for the night or for the week. The space you create as your home base in the wilderness can make or break your outing. Of course the comforts of a well designed tent and a cozy sleeping bag are pivotal for your campsite’s success, but what else can really make your camping experience both smooth and special?
Whether you’re after a real authentic and raw camping experience, or a more home-away-from-home type campsite, we’ve got you covered with some cool and affordable gear that’s bound to get you stoked to be in front of a campfire.
What’s camping without a grill? When it comes to searing steaks or cooking up some dogs, the Coleman Perfect Flow Grill Stove is all you need.
This simple and reliable unit by Coleman is a great camp stove and grill all in one. A friend and I spent two months visiting national parks across the United States this past fall and prepared almost all our meals on this trusty Coleman grill. This model performed perfectly consistent day after day throughout our entire trip.
The two in one design allows you to use the stove and grill at the same time, so you won’t wast any time cooking your meals. Coleman’s Wind Block panels help to shield the burners from wind and can also be folded down and used as side tables. I can’t speak enough about this feature – when battling high winds in the field it’s really helpful to have some built-in protection from frustrating gusts.
The Perfect Flow Grill/Stove puts out 20,000 total BTUs of cooking power, so there’s not really anything this unit can’t do in terms of camp cooking. It will fit up to a ten-inch pan on the stove and sports 130 square inches of grill space, so despite its compact size, you can cook a pretty decent amount of food on this bad boy!
One last thing to note is that this is a very fuel efficient unit – you won’t go flying through propane tanks with this one!
For a top quality camp stove comparable to the Perfect Flow, check out Primus’s Tupike Stove. For those interested in a lighter, more packable option, make sure to check out our list of the best backpacking camp stoves!
Here’s a great camping accessory for enjoying your meals as well as for taking them on the go.
The UCO 4-Piece Camping Mess Kit is the perfect portable system for serving and enjoying meals, packing lunch for the trail and saving leftovers for tomorrow! There’s a plate, bowl, 3-in-1 spork utensil, and tether for securing the kit all included – it’s everything you need for meal time!
UCO sent me out this set to test in the field a while back, and I love its compact yet spacious size and its versatility as a mess kit. It also has a radical aesthetic that’s totally cool, and three color options to choose from!
This product is furthermore BPA and phthalate-free as well as dishwasher and microwave-safe. UCO even offers a one year warranty (we can’t imagine anything going wrong with this tough little mess kit) so you can buy in confidence!
The person who brings the tunes is always a hero. This powerful little speaker by JBL will ensure your campsite has music.
This portable, weatherproof speaker sounds really great for the size and cost – and you won’t be disappointed with how tough this little boom-box is. The powerful clip on the top of the speaker makes it easily attached to a backpack strap while hiking, or virtually anywhere.
I take mine fishing and to the beach on a regular basis and it sees a lot of splash and a lot of sand – but nothing has stopped it yet. On a full charge, my JBL Clip will play music for almost ten hours – pretty killer battery life if you ask me. The sound quality is also surprisingly crisp and full for such a small unit.
All in all, if you want to bring some music along on your wilderness excursions this season, definitely check out this tough, dependable and LOUD speaker by JBL.
Every campsite should have a good hatchet – this survival hatchet by Schrade is a top choice for splitting wood at your campsite.
I love the ability to make kindling from larger pieces of wood when I don’t feel like wandering through the night for smaller sticks. Sporting a titanium coated stainless steel head and fiberglass filled handle, this tough little hatchet is built to last.
The ergonomic black TPR rubber grip, in particular, is mentioned by many customer reviews for feeling great in your hand. At less than a pound and a half, this smaller sized survival hatchet is just light enough to accompany you in the wilderness while backpacking. The total length of Schrade’s survival hatchet is just under 12 inches, so it’s quite a compact tool.
Users praise this hatchet for its good balance and its high-quality blade that will still sharpen well later on in its life. A hammer pommel on the back side of the head makes for a great stake pounder or survival mallet, and an extra large ferro rod for starting primitive fires is also included within the handle. If you’re going to carry a hatchet along for the ride it might as well have some survival features right?
All in all, this hatchet by Schrade is a highly reviewed item that you can plan on keeping sharp and using for years.
Every camper needs a reliable multitool when enjoying the great outdoors.
Whether you’re opening a beer or sharpening a stick to roast a marshmallow, the assortment of tools on the Leatherman Wingman are bound to come in handy. Featuring 14 different tools and representing Leatherman’s renowned quality, the Wingman is an excellent value and quality multitool option. The pliers, spring action scissors and locking blade are all particularly useful to have all in one place when camping.
Leatherman’s stainless steel design coupled with their 25-year product guarantee will ensure this multitool holds up for the long run. At just under four inches in length, this is an ideal pocket-sized tool that will have your back in the wilderness. For this super reasonable price point, why spend hundreds on a high-end multitool when everything you need is nested within the Wingman?
ALPS Mountaineering’s approach to the campsite table is both unique and effective.
Rather than having a hard top, the Eclipse Table is a foldable fabric that is pulled taught by strapping when not collapsed. The table folds up into roughly the size of a folding chair, making your dining and gaming space quite portable. ALPS also conveniently includes an 8×36 inch shoulder carry bag.
There are cup holders located on a lower level underneath the main table surface so you can safely store drinks without them spilling and keep the table top free. The top measures 27×27 inches, an ideal size for camping purposes in my opinion.
For road-tripping and other space-saving endeavors, this could be the perfect table for folding up and packing with the rest of your gear. We all know that cursed game of back seat tetris when it comes time to pack up and move to the next campground, so saving space where you can is always appreciated.
At seven pounds total, this table isn’t quite as light as it is portable, but it’s certainly not to be considered heavy. Without a doubt a solid camping tool that will come in handy for all sorts of applications.
Hammocks are a big up and coming outdoor item these days, and for good reason. A good hammock packs small, can be set up in a variety of places, and is a great option for both campsite lounging and sleeping.
This double hammock by Winner Outfitters could make a nice addition to your wilderness accommodation. For you backpackers out there, at just one and a half pounds, you’ll hardly remember that you’re carrying it until you collapse into its embrace at the end of the day.
This hammock has a whopping 500-pound weight limit, and claims to provide plenty of space for you and a friend or loved one. The 210T nylon parachute fabric employed in its design is what allows this hammock to be both strong and light.
Winner Outfitters furthermore includes two tree friendly straps and carabiners with this hammock so it comes ready to rock. For the cost, this is a very reasonably priced hammock, and customer reviews insist the quality is adequate. Winner Outfitters also offers a single hammock if you don’t have anyone to snuggle with or rather sacrifice lounging space for even less weight.
A good flashlight is, of course, a must-have on any camping trip.
Rummaging around the campsite after the fire has gone out or illuminating the table during a card game requires a reliable light source. I have always opted for headlamps over conventional flashlights because they keep your hands free – because if you need a flashlight while camping you’re probably using your hands right!?
Furthermore, I prefer rechargeable headlamps over battery powered lamps because packing loads of batteries is no fun. I learned this the hard way during a cross country road trip when my battery powered headlamp only had a charge half the time, while my buddy’s was always bright as can be because he would charge it in the car.
This unit by Cobiz is a well-reviewed, reliable and affordable choice of headlamp. With four working modes of brightness and a 90-degree rotatable lamp, this light is no joke!
Although it may be a bit on the cumbersome side, the battery life (up to eight hours) and brightness (6000 lumens) of this headlamp make it well worth its weight. A few customer reviews claim it may be a bit heavy on the head for children, but as an adult outdoorsman or woman, this headlamp should not be overlooked.
This light by Icefox will likely outlive your friend’s and save you the hassle and cost of purchasing batteries for every campout. For some other awesome camp lighting options make sure to check out our top lists of tent lights, camp lanterns, and hunting headlamps!
Having a power bank when camping is under or overrated depending on your stance!
If you enjoy roasting marshmallows from your tailgate and leaving all your technology behind, then maybe you’re not in the market for a high quality power source; but if you’re trekking through the backcountry and relying on electronics to keep you safe in the wilderness, then you oughta have some backup juice for your devices.
I suppose either way it’s nice to extend the weekend lifespan of your electronics.
The Anker PowerCore 20100 20000mAH High Capacity Power Bank provides you with the extra charge you might need for your phone, GPS, camera or whatever else. At just 12.5 ounces and highly portable, this unit has enough power on one charge to charge a smartphone almost seven times. Pretty impressive stats!
Anker includes a micro USB cable, travel pouch and an 18-month warranty with this product. For those outdoorsmen who want to ensure their cameras will keep shooting or their GPS units will continue to navigate on those longer trips, the Anker PowerCore is a great preventative measure.
For some alternative and equally awesome power bank options, check out the WakaWaka Power 10 as well as this 25000mAh Solar Charger by kiizon.
This 40-liter hiking backpack by Mountaintop is included here for its great value – it’s hard to find such a solid backpack at this affordable a cost.
This is a pretty standard hiking pack, but it’s well reviewed for comfort and function and silly inexpensive, earning it a spot on this list considering every camper and hiker needs a trusty backpack. Make sure to check out our list of the best hiking backpacks for some other pack options that are great for camping and the outdoors in general!
This pack does include a laptop compartment and also has a space that is suitable for holding a water bladder and tube. Mountaintop includes an adjustable hip belt on this bag that fits waist sizes 25–55 inches. If your torso is longer than 52 centimeters, then Mountaintop recommends you seek a different pack.
This unit is the perfect size for loading up your clothes and essential gear for a weekend (or long weekend) camping trip!
An adjustable sternum strap, breathable molded foam back panel, and S-shaped shoulder straps ensure you can properly carry the weight of your gear. This bag will even meet the carry on requirements for most airlines, making it a pretty sweet pack for gearing up and flying out on a minimalist trip to your favorite wilderness.
It’s offered in a wide array of color options so there should be one for you. Mountaintop also includes a 90-day limited warranty on this item so don’t let the super small price tag scare you out of checking this bag out it, it’s worthy!
A seriously cool innovation in safe water filtration, the LifeStraw has changed the game for both packing and consuming water while camping or hiking.
For an impressively low cost, you can stride through the wilderness in confidence knowing that you can safely drink from freshwater sources. Some landscapes, in particular, are ideal for owning a LifeStraw. For instance; while backpacking and hiking around Yellowstone National Park a few years back, my companion and I encountered countless streams suitable for drinking if we only had brought a safe filtration system. We regretted not having the option to simply lean in and drink from all the beautiful stream water we came across, and instead hauled around heavy canteens all week.
Lesson learned – where there’s abundant water that’s suitable for filtration, leave the water bottles behind and pack a LifeStraw or a portable water filter from our top list.
The LifeStraw removes a minimum 99.9999% of waterborne bacteria (>LOG 6 reduction) and even surpasses EPA standards for water filters. Without employing iodine, chlorine, or any other chemicals, the LifeStraw is designed to filter up to 1000 liters of contaminated water throughout its lifespan.
I even read some customer reviews that claimed the lifespan of their LifeStraw was more than doubled by attaching a regular coffee filter to the end of the device with a rubber band – pretty smart!
For a super affordable cost, you can purchase a LifeStraw and add it to your survival kit, backpacking equipment or regular camp gear.
Owning a Coleman Tent Kit (or two) is a great way to make life easier while setting up and maintaining your tent.
Do you always find yourself coming up with make-shift rigging to secure your tent when there’s incoming weather? If you’re like me, then the answer is yes.
Having a mallet for pounding stakes is no doubt a beautiful thing, but even if you purchase this kit just for the rugged ten-inch steel tent pegs and stake puller, then you’re still getting a good value. There’s nothing more maddening than having to re-stake your tent after every gust of wind, so having some heavier, longer stakes with a flat striking head on hand is never a bad idea as long as your backpack allows it.
Furthermore, owning a trusty mallet and stake puller when and where you know the ground is going to be difficult is also a great way to avoid going nuts.
Lastly, having a little dust-pan and tent broom is very convenient when you’re assembling and breaking down your tent on a daily basis. Having a small broom and pan was really useful for avoiding any punctures in my tent while driving cross country – but I think I paid as much or more for just the hand broom than I would for this whole set.
This little kit will very likely come in handy and make your life easier; a wise set of items to have in reach at any campsite.
If you can expect to get wet during your campouts, then owning a couple of dry bags can be a smart move.
Lewis and Clark would have killed for a couple of these bad boys. A simple, but effective design, the modern PVC dry bag is great for storing and securing gear during wet weather or while rafting or boating.
This dry bag by Leader Accessories is perfect for keeping your sensitive camping gear away from the wetness, and it comes at an affordable cost. Available in seven different colors and sizes, (5 liter to 55 liter) there’s a Leader Accessories dry bag that’s right for you.
This type of storage should not be overlooked as equally effective for shielding your sensitive electronics and other gear from fine dust or sand. If your backpacking route is going to take you over some dusty trails, you might consider encasing some of your items in a dry bag for added protection.
Leader Accessories also includes an adjustable shoulder strap on this model, so it can be used as a day-pack on your camping excursions. When paddling into your favorite campsite or rafting long distances on more rugged trips, stowing your gear in a couple of PVC dry bags will allow you and your crew to trek in confidence.
For some other waterproof gear storage make sure to check out our list of the best waterproof backpacks – there are some great camping options there!
A good mess kit is a must have for any serious backpacker or space-saving camper who enjoys cooking while in the outdoors.
This budget kit by MallowMe is well reviewed and praised by camp cooks and hikers alike. For the cost, you’ll be hard pressed to find a better-valued set. For some higher quality, top-notch mess kit options make sure to check out our list of the best mess kits!
Made of anodized aluminum, this cook set conducts heat quickly and washes clean with ease. The pieces included are a one-liter nonstick pot and cover, a nonstick pan, two BPA free bowls and a BPA free soup spoon, a folding stainless steel spork, a wooden spoon spatula, and a cleaning sponge. It’s all there! There’s also a nylon travel drawstring pouch included to collapse everything into for transport.
At just about one pound, this is a pretty inclusive set for its weight! Customer reviews insist all the pieces to this kit other than the cleaning sponge are great (some users did favorably review the loofa) – and that’s easily replaced! On a final and less practical note, I think this mess kit has a real tough look to it with the green on black color scheme. An excellent mess kit at an excellent price, MallowMe is the go-to on this one.
Using a French press has become one of the preferred methods of brewing coffee, and lucky for lovers of a good cup of joe, they are very portable units.
There’s nothing more satisfying than pressing your coffee in the morning while the birds sing for your campsite. Something about making coffee while immersed in the wilderness and sipping it in front of last night’s dwindling fire is just plain satisfying.
This coffee press by Thermos is the ideal French press for camping. Thermos vacuum insulation technology is designed to trap temperature and preserve coffee flavor and freshness. Thermos boasts this press will keep your brew hot for six hours, and customer reviews support that this unit keeps coffee hot longer than you should ever need to.
Built with durable 18/8 stainless steel, it’s the construction of this French press that makes it the ideal camp coffee maker. Its durable metal design is made to take a beating, so no more broken glass or settling for crummy instant coffee. If a 34-ounce brew isn’t enough for your campsite, then just whip up another brew, it will only take a few minutes! Ahh, the beauty of a French press!
Make sure to check out our list of the best coffee makers for camping and backpacking if you’re looking for a new system to brew-up in the outdoors!
You never know when you might find yourself in a survival situation. Things DO happen regardless of planning and preparation, so it’s always wise to have a few items on hand that could get you out of a jam. This survival bracelet by ATOMIC BEAR may do just that.
Constructed with approximately 12 feet of military grade paracord, the material of this bracelet alone could really come in handy for shelter building, trail marking or countless other tasks. It also comes equipped with an effective whistle and compass, so finding your way back to the campsite remains possible if you’re truly lost.
A magnesium flint and striker are also included in this compact survival bracelet. If you find the paracord too bulky for your wrist, then just clip the bracelet to your backpack and rest assured that it’s there if you need it.
Survival scenarios aside, this bracelet is a pretty neat piece of equipment to own, and it can be fun to practice making primitive fire with the flint and to explore some of its other features. For the cost, this bracelet is in my opinion worth owning.
You should never leave home for a camping trip without a complete first aid kit.
This 115 piece kit by Reebow Tactical Gear speaks for itself – it’s got just about everything you need to patch yourself and your buddies up in the event of a minor camping accident, or to get you to adequate medical care in the case of a more serious injury.
The compact and portable bag is about eight inches by five inches and the total weight is approximately one pound. You can’t really trim down a first aid kit any more than this without starting to leave important items out.
There are a few items in particular that make this kit a good fit for your campsite. A rescue whistle, a compass, a light-stick, and disposable raincoat gives this first aid kit the edge over others for outdoor purposes. This kit comes from a trusted manufacturer at a reasonable price, so whether you want to add some of the included items to your existing medical supplies or need a place to start, this first aid kit is up for the task.
When you have plenty of space to pack, it’s always great including a canopy to protect you and your essential gear from the elements when camping.
This ten by ten foot canopy tent by Quest is ideal for providing your campsite with some shade, or protection from unwanted rain. It’s perfect for setting up over your kitchen space or card table when you and your friends want to stay out of the elements. There’s even a wide color selection to choose from!
My pals and I always erect a canopy tent on our annual fly fishing trip just to toss our waders and fishing gear under so it all stays out of the sun. The water resistant and fire retardant 150D silver coated polyester fabric creates up to 64 square feet of shade. The slant-leg, steel frame with adjustable telescopic legs is simple to assemble and break down.
This canopy by Quest has two different working heights with a walk in height just over six feet. It’s the perfect size for a regular campsite in my opinion, but if you’re interested in something a bit larger then check out this larger, screened option also by Quest. A wheeled storage bag with hand grips, as well as four ground stakes, also comes included with this canopy.
Perfect for naps in the sun or card games in the rain, a camping canopy is a serious game changer!
Everyone needs a wilderness throne – and everyone has their preference of camp chair. I’ve found that most outdoorsmen appreciate a side table and cup holder when setting up seating around a campfire. The Full Back Folding Director’s Chair by Stylish Camping provides you with just that.
This is a great camp seat for enjoying a meal, playing games and keeping your essential gear right on hand. It’s also highly packable due to the folding design and slim profile. This is an awesome all around camp chair, but make sure to check out our list of the most comfortable chairs for campouts for some seriously luxurious options!
Despite its lightweight flat aluminum frame, at ten pounds this seat is fairly heavy. The weight shouldn’t be an issue as long as you’re using this seat for car camping or out in the back yard. The accessory pockets are removable if they aren’t your style, but I imagine most people will find them convenient.
Having a side table can really be great, especially when meal prepping at campsites that don’t provide a picnic table. The back height of this seat is 32.7 inches tall and most reviews agree this chair is comfortable to sit in for campers of all sizes. A 300-pound weight capacity should furthermore be more than enough for most outdoorsmen.
When it’s just too savagely chilly outside (or inside) to enjoy yourself, there’s no shame in firing up an indoor/outdoor heater like this to come back to life!
This tent friendly space heater by Mr. Heater is a crowd favorite. Campers and outdoorsmen of all kinds praise this heater for its reliable and consistent heat output. Whether you’re on a multi-day hunting expedition or out on the ice doing some fishing, you’ll find the Mr. Heater Portable Radiant Heater to be an easy and convenient way to keep warm.
This unit puts out 4,000 to 9,000 BTUs for spaces up to 225 square feet. That should be more than enough for most style campsites. The Mr. Heater has an auto shut-off feature if it detects low oxygen. The unit will also shut off if it tips over or if the pilot light goes out. I was skeptical about the idea of sleeping with a radiant heater in my tent due to safety concerns, but it turns out the technology is quite sound.
All you have to do is connect this unit to a propane tank or utilize a propane canister and then you’re all set to turn on the heat! Trek farther and later into the season with this unit and push the limits on when and where you can camp!