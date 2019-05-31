20 Camping Essentials: The Ultimate Packing List

What’s camping without a grill? When it comes to searing steaks or cooking up some dogs, the Coleman Perfect Flow Grill Stove is all you need.

This simple and reliable unit by Coleman is a great camp stove and grill all in one. A friend and I spent two months visiting national parks across the United States this past fall and prepared almost all our meals on this trusty Coleman grill. This model performed perfectly consistent day after day throughout our entire trip.

The two in one design allows you to use the stove and grill at the same time, so you won’t wast any time cooking your meals. Coleman’s Wind Block panels help to shield the burners from wind and can also be folded down and used as side tables. I can’t speak enough about this feature – when battling high winds in the field it’s really helpful to have some built-in protection from frustrating gusts.

The Perfect Flow Grill/Stove puts out 20,000 total BTUs of cooking power, so there’s not really anything this unit can’t do in terms of camp cooking. It will fit up to a ten-inch pan on the stove and sports 130 square inches of grill space, so despite its compact size, you can cook a pretty decent amount of food on this bad boy!

One last thing to note is that this is a very fuel efficient unit – you won’t go flying through propane tanks with this one!

For a top quality camp stove comparable to the Perfect Flow, check out Primus’s Tupike Stove. For those interested in a lighter, more packable option, make sure to check out our list of the best backpacking camp stoves!