11 Best Kids Kayaks: Your Buyer’s Guide

Kayaking is a ton of fun for kids, but the size and design of most boats can be difficult for youngsters to paddle! Our list of the best kids kayaks has compiled a bunch of different kayak designs that will make getting on the water fun and accessible for the little ones!
Here’s a great value kids kayak by Old Town that’s built super lightweight for easy paddling and towing if necessary.
Old Town is one of the most popular kayak and canoe outfitters out there, and for good reason. Their products are quality built, and their customer service is stellar. The Heron Junior Kayak is no exception to Old Town’s reputation, it’s a solid little boat that’s perfect for the kids.
This boat is seven and a half feet long, and just 26 pounds making it very manageable to both transport and paddle. The weight capacity is 115 pounds with this vessel, so the kiddos won’t grow out of it too fast!
Old Town has built this kids kayak with a single-layer polyethylene hull in order to make it super responsive and easy to navigate with. The boat turns and paddles great for beginner kayakers, and also tracks nice and straight. It’s certainly an easy boat to use if you have little to no experience paddling – there’s even a built-in tag along tow system in case you need it!
Comfortable, easy to power and navigate and highly affordable, the Heron Junior is tough to top when it comes to getting the little ones on the water!
Here’s a highly affordable kids kayak option by Sun Dolphin that offers a higher weight capacity than a lot of other youth boats.
The Aruba SS is an eight foot long, sit-in kayak that’s great for flat water applications. It’s equipped with some above and below deck storage and also features an adjustable padded seat back. For the cost, Sun Dolphin has built an impressive, more or less, fully equipped kayak for the kids!
This boat is just 27 pounds, yet it has a weight capacity of 260 pounds! It’s a remarkably buoyant design that kids will be able to continue paddling in as they grow bigger and heavier over the years! The hull design is more bulbous and less hydrodynamic than the Heron Junior by Old Town for example, but it still paddles nicely even for beginner kayakers.
For an affordable, hard-bodied kids kayak that the youngster you have in mind will be able to paddle in for many years as they continue to grow, the Aruba SS is a great choice!
The Hi Life by Perception Kayaks combines stand-up paddleboarding with the traditional kayak design.
We all know kids love kayaking, but how about the ability to stand up on your vessel? Game changer right? The youngsters will love the visibility of being up higher on the water while paddling from a standing position and they’ll also, of course, love the ability to jump on and off this vessel!
The hull of this watercraft is more like a kayak, but the deck is more comparable to a SUP (stand-up paddleboard). This results in a vessel that tracks and handles like a kayak but gives the paddler the option to stand up and use the Hi Life as a SUP.
This unique kids kayak option even features some above deck bungee-storage, as well as a hidden cooler compartment underneath the seat! The maximum weight capacity is furthermore 280 pounds, so more than one child can get out on this SUP/kayak hybrid at once. The open stern also accommodates even larger sized dogs nicely so there’s no member of the family that can’t come along for a paddle!
This kids kayak option is 55 pounds and 11 feet long, so it will be difficult for younger, smaller kiddos to transport and paddle. Good news is, this is not a choice of kayak that they’ll ever outgrow!
Here’s an awesome little adventure-ready kayak that the kids can get out into the surf and catch some waves with!
The Youth Wave Kayak by Lifetime is a radical sit-on-top, six foot long kayak for kids aged 5 years old and up that can’t be stopped! Kids can sit normally, or kneel with this little kayak, and easily clamber in and out of it while on the water using the swim-up step.
This unit also handles surf well and is remarkably buoyant, so if you’re shopping for a kayak for your kids to use at the beach rather than on a lake, this boat should definitely be on your radar.
The weight capacity is just 130 pounds with this option – taking that into consideration along with the short length and narrow deck space means that kids will grow out of this option eventually. That being said, even bigger kids will love kneeling on this tough little kayak and catching some waves!
The stable hull design and twin-fins for enhanced tracking furthermore ensure this kayak doesn’t flip easily!
Due to its tiny size, the Youth Wave Kayak weighs just 18 pounds! You won’t even have to lug it around the lake shore or beach, it’s light enough for the kids to handle on their own! Self-bailing scupper holes furthermore drain any and all water on deck so there’s no mess when it’s time to load it back up to transport.
This inflatable kayak option from our list of the best river floating tubes is a super affordable choice of kids kayak that’s perfect for lounging as well as actively paddling!
This vessel is 60 inches long and 40 inches wide, so there’s plenty of room for any sized solo paddler – child or adult. A single Boston valve controls the air inflation – it’s a reliable system for an inflatable kayak of this style.
One of the best benefits of owning an inflatable kayak is that you can simply deflate them and store them remarkably compact! This kayak once broken down can be stashed in the backseat of a vehicle, and then even under your child’s bed!
A paddle holder and cup holder are built into the design with this one so it’s more than just an inflatable pool toy. There are also tracking fins built into the hull of this inflatable so it can be effectively navigated. There is no real cargo space built into this option, but Tube Pro has come up with a fun and functional vessel none the less.
The TubeTracker Standard River Tube Kayak is designed with extra heavy duty, 30-gauge vinyl. It is not particularly delicate, but it’s also not impressively tough against puncture and abrasion so be sure the kids you have in mind keep this kayak away from any potentially sharp water hazards.
For a super fun and impressively portable inflatable that can be utilized and paddled like a kayak, look no further!
The Sun Dolphin Journey 10 is an awesome value smaller sized kayak geared towards fishing that’s perfect for the kids!
If you’re shopping for an aspiring young angler, this is definitely a boat you should be considering! With a ton of included features, this portable kayak option is truly a great buy for the price! The weight capacity is furthermore 250 pounds with this option, so it’s not the kind of kayak that’s grown out of!
It may not be a kayak specifically designed for kids, but it’s lightweight, comfortable and easy to navigate making it an excellent beginner’s option.
The open cockpit includes a cup holder, two side pouches, a mounted adjustable rod holder and a bungee tie-down system on the bow for gear storage. There are even two additional flush-mount rod holders behind the seat making this a particularly great kayak option for young fishermen.
At just 44 pounds, the Journey is easily transported and responds well to paddlers with low upper body strength.
One of the coolest included features of this kayak, the Journey comes with a ‘waterproof portable accessible carrier’ (P.A.C.) that can be pulled out of the stern to be towed or carried. It’s a highly practical and unique feature for such an inexpensive kayak that will keeps onboard gear neat and organized.
- All in all a great kayak for up and coming fishermen and those adventure-seeking kiddos that you’ll own for many years of heavy use!
The Challenger K1 Kayak is perhaps the best affordable option of inflatable kayak currently on the market that’s perfect for the kids!
This little vessel has a super reasonable price tag considering its capabilities. It’s surprisingly durable and even features some above deck storage on the bow. As a leisure boat for casual paddles, it’s hard to top the cost and quality of this option – and don’t forget how compact inflatable kayaks break down to be when properly stored!
Once inflated, this is a 9-foot long kayak with a 220-pound weight capacity – not too shabby! The cockpit is even built with some added leg-room in mind so you and the other adults can go ahead and take this inflatable for a spin as well!
The Challenger has a removable skeg for better tracking and handling compared to a lot of other inflatable kayak options. It’s a simple feature, but it makes a tremendous difference in handling if there are any waves, wind or current. Intex also includes a manual pump, carry bag and paddle with the Challenger K1 making this a truly awesome value.
The vinyl used to build this kayak is tough, but it will still pop if put up against sharp or abrasive paddling environments. Steer clear of this kids kayak option if where you plan on casting off has an abundance of water hazards. This is, of course, a general rule for inflatable kayaks – although they’re tough, if you think you may pop an inflatable vessel where you enjoy paddling, go with a hard-bodied option!
The Lagoon 1 Inflatable Kayak by Advanced Elements is a remarkably portable, 23-pound, eight and a half foot long foldable/inflatable kayak that’s easily stashed in its included carry bag!
This boat is the perfect size for the kids and is just 29 by 18 by 5 inches when broken down. Setup is a bit more intensive than some other inflatable boats like the models by Intex listed here and may require the help of an adult, but this is a far superior kayak in terms of quality! Learning how to set up and deploy this kayak could, on the contrary, be a great constructive challenge for kids and young adults – it’s certainly not rocket science!
This boat has a 250-pound weight capacity, and although it’s tight for larger sized paddlers, young adults and smaller sized adults will still do great in this one! This detail makes the Lagoon 1 a kids kayak option that will be used for many years as the youngsters grow up!
Although this is an inflatable boat, Advanced Elements has designed the Lagoon 1 with a rigid bow and stern as well as a tracking fin to improve durability and handling. This kayak is rated for still water and slow moving rivers so it can even handle some current if the kids you have in mind want to explore your local rivers or tidal estuaries!
There’s a high support seat with this option and a foam floor to minimize interior puncture risk. The Lagoon 1 positions smaller sized paddlers quite nicely, but it will be tough for larger sized adults to squeeze in the cockpit!
Set-up is super fast and simple utilizing the built-in spring valves, but you’ll definitely want a manual pump to speed up inflation.
Additional features like mesh storage pockets, built-in carry handles, bungee lashing, and paddle loops make the Lagoon 1 an impressively equipped boat for the cost. As far as kids kayaks go, this is no doubt an advanced, yet easy to operate option!
The Intex Explorer K2 Kayak is a highly affordable inflatable kayak option that two youngsters can get out and do some tandem exploring in!
Set up is a total breeze, and the boat actually handles quite well considering the super low cost! Groups of kids and bigger family groups will LOVE the ability to get out on the water together with this one!
The Explorer K2 has a 400-pound weight limit, so there’s no way two kids are gonna be able to max this one out! It’s not designed for three people, but depending on the size of the paddlers, it’s not out of the question by any means!
This tandem boat is built with two adjustable, inflatable seats that are well rated for all-day comfort. There’s furthermore a decent amount of “deck-space” for bringing along gear at 20 by 36 by 123 inches.
The Explorer K2 is designed with two separate air chambers for greater portability when broken down and for isolating air leaks in the event of a puncture. There’s even an included removable skeg with this model to assist with tracking! For such a cheap inflatable kayak, this unit paddles and tracks pretty well!
Absolutely a great budget kids kayak option that’s bound to be the center of some rowdy group summer fun!
The Conduit by Perception Kayaks is, in fact, a boat for adults, but it’s comfortability, light weight and ease of handling make it a great kids kayak option.
During the summer months, I work as a kayak wilderness guide in the tidal marshes of my native Cape Cod. Our fleet of kayaks is essentially all Conduits because they are fast, streamlined boats that are super easy for first-time paddlers to learn with! I put kids (and adults) of all ages and size in this model kayak all summer long and it’s been a compatible match with everyone so far!
The greatest benefit of buying a kids kayak that’s not actually a kids kayak is, of course, the fact that it won’t become unusable as the kids grow up. Furthermore, anyone can jump in a Conduit and go for a spin so this is a kayak option for the whole family. This model boat is plain and simple yet super reliable and easy to operate – you just can’t beat it for the cost.
The seating is great for long sits, and foot pegs make adjustments easy for everyone. The Conduit is 13 feet long and has almost a 300-pound weight capacity, so this is a kayak option for any sized paddler. There are also two dry-storage wells and some bungee lashing on the bow for stashing gear.
For those looking for a kids kayak option that will be perfect both now and later, the Conduit by Perception Kayaks is without a doubt one of the top choices!
The Prodigy XS by Perception Kayaks is quite comparable to the Conduit previously listed but built a bit smaller with tinier paddlers in mind.
While the Conduit is no doubt a great kids kayak option that they will continue to paddle in as they grow up, the Prodigy is a more manageable option for particularly tiny youngsters lacking upper body strength. The weight capacity is, however, not too shabby at 150 pounds so chances are the child you have in mind will still be able to utilize this boat for many years!
This kids kayak is 10 feet long and just 26 pounds. It’s designed to be extra stable, and highly responsive when steering. The idea here is to make it as easy as possible for young, inexperienced paddlers to move and navigate the boat. The comfort of the seating is also superior to most kids kayak options so the youngsters you’re shopping for won’t get sore and cranky out on the water!
There is, unfortunately, no dry storage with the Prodigy XS, but there is some bungee storage on the bow for stashing some gear.
All in all, a fantastic straight forward kids kayak option at a very reasonable price point that’s perfect for even the tiniest of paddlers!