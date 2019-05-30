11 Best Kids Kayaks: Your Buyer’s Guide

Here’s a great value kids kayak by Old Town that’s built super lightweight for easy paddling and towing if necessary.

Old Town is one of the most popular kayak and canoe outfitters out there, and for good reason. Their products are quality built, and their customer service is stellar. The Heron Junior Kayak is no exception to Old Town’s reputation, it’s a solid little boat that’s perfect for the kids.

This boat is seven and a half feet long, and just 26 pounds making it very manageable to both transport and paddle. The weight capacity is 115 pounds with this vessel, so the kiddos won’t grow out of it too fast!

Old Town has built this kids kayak with a single-layer polyethylene hull in order to make it super responsive and easy to navigate with. The boat turns and paddles great for beginner kayakers, and also tracks nice and straight. It’s certainly an easy boat to use if you have little to no experience paddling – there’s even a built-in tag along tow system in case you need it!

Comfortable, easy to power and navigate and highly affordable, the Heron Junior is tough to top when it comes to getting the little ones on the water!