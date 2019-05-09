9 Best Nantucket Bike Baskets: Your Easy Buying Guide

Its sturdy woven rattan construction and classic design makes this Nantucket bike basket a popular choice for beach excursions and other trips around town.

Baskets in the Lightship collection are replicas of the baskets that were first produced during the island’s whaling era in the 1800s. Each basket in the collection is made with finely woven rattan cane.

Two leather straps help secure the basket to the handlebars of most adult bikes.

The basket comes in stained and natural finishes. You can also find it in oval or classic shapes. This Nantucket bike basket measures 12 inches long with 7.5 inches wide and nine inches high. The basket can fit up to 13 pounds.