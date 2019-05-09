9 Best Nantucket Bike Baskets: Your Easy Buying Guide

Whether you’re cruising to the beach or riding to your local store, you need a sturdy basket to hold your belongings. The Nantucket bike basket is a popular choice, and will easily fit most cruiser bikes.
Its sturdy woven rattan construction and classic design makes this Nantucket bike basket a popular choice for beach excursions and other trips around town.
Baskets in the Lightship collection are replicas of the baskets that were first produced during the island’s whaling era in the 1800s. Each basket in the collection is made with finely woven rattan cane.
Two leather straps help secure the basket to the handlebars of most adult bikes.
The basket comes in stained and natural finishes. You can also find it in oval or classic shapes. This Nantucket bike basket measures 12 inches long with 7.5 inches wide and nine inches high. The basket can fit up to 13 pounds.
This Cisco bike basket is designed with longevity and durability in mind, making it a particularly solid choice for frequent bike outings.
Not only do the baskets hold up over time, they’re specifically designed to weather with dignity. The baskets are outfitted with two leather straps and will fit most adult bikes.
You’ll find a variety of styles, including adult classic, oval and rectangle baskets. There’s also a classic child basket. The basket can hold up to 13 pounds. Measurements include 11.5 inches long, 9.5 inches wide and 9.5 inches high.
Most Nantucket bike baskets feature a natural, honey stained appearance. If you’re looking for a basket with a bit more color, consider this basket, which is designed specifically for adult cruisers.
The classic basket features bright colors for a more personalized ride. Each basket is made with the same thickly woven Rattan for added stability and durability.
As with most other Nantucket bike baskets, this one is designed to hold up to 13 pounds. Measurements are 14.5 inches long by 10.5 inches wide and 9.5 inches high. Two adjustable leather straps help secure the baskets to most cruiser bikes.
Adorn your ride with the classic Surfside Rear Wire Pannier Bag. This bag comes in multiple colors and can carry slightly more weight than most Nantucket Bike Co. woven baskets.
Unlike most classic Nantucket bike baskets, this one has metal hooks to quickly attach and remove the basket as needed. A carrying handle makes it easier to run errands with your basket. This basket can hold up to 15 pounds, which is slightly more than most woven baskets. Measurements are 13 inches long by 9.5 inches wide and 13 inches high.
The Tuckernuck Pannier Basket is especially designed for trips to the farmers market, and even comes with a carrying handle.
This Nantucket bike basket comes with two metal hooks to attach it to an existing rear rack. The bike is made with thick and durable kubu rattan, making it strong enough to transport your most cherished finds from the local market.
The basket measures 13 inches long, 9.5 inches wide and 13 inches high.The pannier basket holds up to 15 pounds and works with most adult bikes. Several styles are available.
Most Nantucket bike baskets are designed to go on the front of a bike. The Tremont Rear Cargo Basket is an exception, with ample storage space and a strong build to haul groceries, beach gear and more.
This basket is a bit larger than front baskets and has a 20-pound limit, compared to the 13-pound limit of most baskets. This rear cargo basket measures 17 inches long by 11.5 inches high and 9.5 inches wide.
The Tuckernuck basket in the collection is made with highly durable kubu rattan. The collection also features Cisco in natural honey and a cruiser basket in white. Unlike most other Nantucket bike baskets, which are attached to bikes with leather straps, this basket features two Velcro straps.
The Surfside Child Mesh Wire Basket makes it easier for kids to carry their own belongings.
This basket, available in six colors, can hold up to eight pounds. Each basket comes with two hooks and can be easily attached and removed from bikes. The basket is the appropriate size to fit most children’s bikes. This basket is made with durable wire. Measurements are 9.75 inches long by 6.75 inches wide and 6.25 inches high.
Creel come in various forms, but most of these wicker baskets are used to carry fish as well as larger catches, such as lobsters. Even though you might not be using the basket for its original purpose, the lid helps keep your contents secure as you ride.
This Nantucket bike basket has two adjustable leather straps and will fit on most adult bikes. You’ll find the basket in two natural colors as well as white. As with most other Nantucker bike baskets, this one holds up to 13 pounds. Measurements are 12.5 inches long by 8.25 inches wide and 8.5 inches high.
The Portland Pannier Bag is a departure from the traditional Nantucket bicycle basket, from the zippered top closure to various pockets for added storage.
The weather in Portland isn’t always ideal. This Portland-inspired bag has a bit more coverage and security than your average Nantucket bike basket. Aside from the fact that the top can be zippered closed to keep contents secure, the bag has an array of interior and exterior pockets. Hooks attach the bag to the back of most bikes.
This pannier bag holds up to 15 pounds and measures 12.5 inches long by 8.5 inches wide and 14 inches high. Carrying handles make it easier to transport goods.