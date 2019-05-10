45 Unique Gifts for Hunters: Your Ultimate List

If you’re shopping for an upland game hunter then this is definitely a gift idea you should consider.

The quality, design, and build make this option from our top list of hunting jackets a great performer in the field that will hold up through many seasons of hard hunting.

This jacket is built from a polyester/fabric material and is treated to be effectively waterproof. There are also over 400 square inches of acrylic applied blaze orange on the chest and back that won’t fade over time.

The cuffs are adjustable and will roll up to allow a breeze into the jacket on warmer days, and it pairs well with thermal layers on colder days. There’s no real insulation with this option, so the ability to air it out or layer up makes it quite a versatile jacket.

Two lower external pockets have flip-out shell sleeves so even with the decreased dexterity of a pair of hunting gloves you can still flip the shell ‘rack’ out of the front pockets and reload on the go.

There are incorporated D-rings for externally hanging items like binoculars or bird calls and a large, blood proof game bag built into the front of the jacket. You can fit up to four or five pheasants in here essentially eliminating the need for a hunting backpack. There’s furthermore an innovative strapping system that wraps around your waist and chest to assist in carrying heavy loads when the jacket is really packed full of birds and gear.