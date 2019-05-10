45 Unique Gifts for Hunters: Your Ultimate List

Looking for a special gift for a special sportsman or woman? Our list of the best unique gifts for hunters has tracked down the coolest gear, gadgets, and apparel for this years season, as well as some great hunting-themed gifts for around the house!
-
Here’s a highly practical yet unique hunting gift by Primos that will prove itself to be a crucial tool for hunters who often need to track wounded game.
This specially designed flashlight brings out red color in order to far more effectively locate blood trails after shooting an animal. This light really makes blood “pop” when trying to pick up the right trail, even on leaf-littered ground with a lot of natural red (like autumn maple or oak leaves).
It packs light and compact and comes included with a holster and batteries. No doubt a pivotal tool for big game hunters that will save your favorite sportsman or woman a lot of time searching for difficult to see blood trails!
-
Shopping for a hunter who has it all when it comes to gear and apparel? This cool toiletry bag will make a great unique hunting gift for the guy or gal who’s already got a full gear locker.
This sharp toiletry bag has is built with a khaki canvas and full grain leather trim. It pictures a duck in flight, but there’s also an option with a deer graphic.
This toiletry bag is not just for looks, it also has a nice organization schematic and features a water-resistant, wipe-clean interior fabric. It’s 9.5 by 7 inches, so the hunter or huntress you’re thinking of can fit quite a bit in here when they embark on their next big trip!
-
If the hunter you’re gift-searching for is known to have poor dexterity in the cold, they will absolutely adore this unique hunting gift.
Still-hunting in a tree stand or hunting blind means long sit-times often in the bitter cold. Nothing is worse than freezing fingers when you’re trying to focus and keep your head on the hunt. A portable, rechargeable hand warmer is a brilliant solution to keeping your hands nice and toasty without any scent output.
This USB rechargeable option from Zippo is rated for 6 hours of heat up to 120 degrees Fahrenheit. There are five variable temperature settings, and light displays to show battery life and heat level. This device also functions as a 5200mAh power bank for recharging other USB compatible devices – pretty neat huh?
Zippo offers a few different rechargeable hand warmers through this same link with both longer and shorter battery life so you can choose the one that best matches your favorite sportsman’s hunting style!
-
If the hunter you’re shopping for chases waterfowl and upland game with a trusty hunting dog, they’ll love this killer 1000D nylon canine harness.
This harness is tough as nails and offers a bit of storage in three separate compartments. This way, your favorite hunter’s dog can carry their own water and lunch, and maybe even some additional gear. It’s a practical and unique hunting gift that the sportsman you have in mind may have never thought of owning!
-
Here’s an awesome and unique multitool that’s a perfect gift for hunters that enjoy camping and embarking on backcountry trips.
This folding shovel from FiveJoy has a built-in saw, fire starter, spade, steel blade edge and more, making it a killer survival tool and camping companion, as well as a versatile piece of hunting gear.
There is also a length of paracord for use as cordage and an emergency whistle totaling to quite a bit of practical tools in one piece of equipment. This is not the kind of tool you carry while actively hunting, but is easily brought along on a pack-animal or ATV.
The shovel head is built from high carbon steel, so this is a tool that should last through many years of abuse! No doubt a thoughtful outdoor tool that any style hunter will love!
-
This cushion from Northeast Products is designed to keep you both warm and dry as well as comfortably cushioned no matter where you are!
This is a simple, yet brilliant gift idea for almost any style hunter. 3/8 inches of Softek closed-cell foam insulates for heat retention while 1 and 5/8 inches of furniture-grade urethane Comfotek foam provides some serious cushion. The Therm-A-Seat Cushion is also covered in a waterproof polyurethane coated fabric that keeps it from getting stiff or freezing in the cold.
Hunters who sit in a blind, duck boat or tree stand will love the comfort and warmth this cushion provides, especially during those cold season hunts! There are two sizes and several colors available so you can choose whichever option suits the hunter you’re thinking of best.
-
If you know a hunter who often treks deep into the wilderness in search of game, they’ll LOVE owning a freighter-pack for packing out field-dressed harvests.
This is an above and beyond unique hunting gift option for a backcountry sportsman or woman. This backpack from ALPS OutdoorZ has a huge array of pockets and compartments for some major gear capacity and organization, totaling to 5,250 cubic inches of space. There are specialized carry systems for a rifle, handgun, spotting scope, hydration bladder and more – this pack really has it going on.
Best of all, you can remove the pack component of this unit and utilize the skeleton as a freighter frame for securing anything from a quartered deer, to an entire moose rack! Backcountry hunting requires a system to pack meat out – this option is as good as any and comes at a more than reasonable price.
-
If you like the idea of purchasing a freighter-frame for the hunter you have in mind, but don’t want to spring for the entire pack system previously listed, then here is the solution.
ALPS conveniently offers their awesome Freighter Frame on its own, so you can purchase just the skeleton for the backcountry hunter or huntress you’re thinking of. No doubt an awesome choice of unique hunting gift that will likely see many seasons in the field!
-
This is an advanced hunting backpack that is a great gift choice for gear intensive hunters who appreciate organization in the field.
The Pursuit Hunting Backpack by ALPS OutdoorZ is one of our favorite picks from our list of the best hunting backpacks that is super versatile in function. Although this pack is geared towards pursuing whitetail deer, it’s an excellent companion in all sorts of hunting contexts.
Aside from the awesomely supportive strapping, this pack features a rifle carry-system, flip-out tablespace, and extensive internal and external pocket schematic for a high degree of organization. This backpack really has it going on, your favorite hunter will wonder why they’ve never owned a versatile gear-tote like this.
Make sure to take a closer look at all of the Pursuit’s killer hunting features here and you’ll see why it’s such a crowd-favorite!
-
Here’s a great gift idea for hunters that like to pack a proper lunch when trekking or traveling into the wilderness.
The IceMule Classic Insulated Backpack is a simple and easy way to bring a cooler along into the field. These bags have an impressive insulating ability and are offered in three different sizes (10, 15 and 20 liters).
This is a tough, zipperless insulated backpack built with welded seams that will not puncture or leak. It’s almost a dry-bag style design, making it totally waterproof and even able to float if it goes overboard! The soft-sided roll top design furthermore allows this bag to roll up when empty, so you can really save on storage space!
The backpack strapping is good, not great, so this option is not the ideal option for rigorous hikes. Check out the Pro version of this bag for a choice with some higher quality strapping and don’t forget to check out our list of the best insulated backpacks for some alternative options!
-
If the hunter you’re gift shopping for goes out and chases game rain or shine, they’ll love the ability to stay effectively dry with a pair of waterproof hunting pants.
The Downpour Pant From Sitka Gear is one of the top quality options from our list of the best waterproof hunting pants. This is a truly top-notch piece of hunting apparel that will last through many, many seasons of heavy hunting. Sitka is known to be an industry leader when it comes to craftsmanship, these pants are no exception.
A breathable Gore-tex 3-layer laminate, internal belt system, full side zips and articulated patterning for full range of movement all combine for a seriously high-speed, low-drag performance pair of hunting pants. Your favorite hunter will never have a wet bottom half again thanks to you!
-
This is perhaps the ultimate unique hunting gift for sportsmen that chase ducks and other waterfowl.
This highly portable layout blind by ALPS OutdoorZ is easily transported and deployed in any hunting environment and provides excellent concealment and comfort. This blind has somehow combined Cadillac comfort with an ultra-portable design in order to create a go-anywhere waterfowl blind that you can hang out comfortably all day in.
The design of the zero-gravity chair keeps you off the ground rather than employing a waterproof base fabric which greatly reduces the overall weight of this unit. Stubble straps also line the entire blind so you can camouflage yourself with whatever the landscape has to offer.
ALPS OutdoorZ has also brilliantly engineered this blind with built-in backpack straps for easy carrying into and out of the landscape.
For the cost, this is without a doubt an excellent value waterfowl blind that will change your favorite hunter’s game!
-
This is hands down one of the best wading options for hunters who trek into wetlands and along coastline in search of waterfowl.
This pair of absolute;y burly waders from our top list of duck hunting waders and boots is a phenomenal option for trudging around virtually any sort of wetland in search of game. These waders are built tough, and I mean TOUGH in order to stand up against the rigors of hunting.
LaCrosse has built the Swamp Tuffs with their “Armor Weld” construction – the double stitched seams are both bonded and taped internally as well as coated with an abrasion resistant liquid rubber on the exterior. If the hunter or huntress you have in mind has a reputation for puncturing their waders, gift them these and tell them good luck!
The neoprene is furthermore an impressive 5mm thick while the boots feature 1200G thinsulate insulation making this wading option remarkably warm as well. This will be the last pair of waders the duck hunter you’re shopping for will own for a looong time!
-
If you’re shopping for an upland game hunter then this is definitely a gift idea you should consider.
The quality, design, and build make this option from our top list of hunting jackets a great performer in the field that will hold up through many seasons of hard hunting.
This jacket is built from a polyester/fabric material and is treated to be effectively waterproof. There are also over 400 square inches of acrylic applied blaze orange on the chest and back that won’t fade over time.
The cuffs are adjustable and will roll up to allow a breeze into the jacket on warmer days, and it pairs well with thermal layers on colder days. There’s no real insulation with this option, so the ability to air it out or layer up makes it quite a versatile jacket.
Two lower external pockets have flip-out shell sleeves so even with the decreased dexterity of a pair of hunting gloves you can still flip the shell ‘rack’ out of the front pockets and reload on the go.
There are incorporated D-rings for externally hanging items like binoculars or bird calls and a large, blood proof game bag built into the front of the jacket. You can fit up to four or five pheasants in here essentially eliminating the need for a hunting backpack. There’s furthermore an innovative strapping system that wraps around your waist and chest to assist in carrying heavy loads when the jacket is really packed full of birds and gear.
-
Here’s another hunting gift idea for those sportsmen and women who are constantly battling the cold, raw elements in the field.
While this might not be the most unique hunting gift we’ve included on this list, it’s a super practical piece of apparel that’s unique in the sense that it could radically enhance your favorite hunter’s cold-defense system.
This is a synthetic fleece material that’s both super soft to the touch, and effective at cutting the wind. It has some stretch, so one size fits all. Sitka even offers this neck gator in a wide array of different camo patterns so you can match the landscape of wherever it is the hunter you’re shopping for chases game.
While it might not be the most exciting gift idea within this list, this is a killer piece of hunting apparel that will remain in the gear locker of your favorite sportsman or woman for many years of hunting.
-
Here’s a nifty little gear pouch that could be a perfect gift for the hunter you have in mind if they lack organization skills.
This smaller sized gear pouch is perfect for organizing field-dressing tools, duck calls, shotgun chokes, or a gun-cleaning kit to name a few applications. This pouch is 11 by 7 by 1 inch and built from high-density 1000D nylon. There are a ton of loops and external attachment points including removable molle straps that add even more storage and organization potential to this little gear bag.
Used as either a gear-bag for the field or stay-at-home organizer, this is an awesome and affordable hunting gift!
-
Here’s a killer pocket-sized monocular for hunters who could use a bit of magnification sighting for game species in the field.
This is not a top-quality spotting scope by any means, but it’s certainly an effective tool for certain hunting applications. Waterfowl hunters can use this scope to identify the species of incoming groups of birds, and tree stand and blind hunters can use this tool to peer deeper into the treeline in search of their target species.
It’s a 6 x 30 monocular that’s a more portable (and affordable) option than bringing along a high-end pair of binoculars. Chances are if you’re shopping for a hunter, they’re also a nature enthusiast – this spotting scope will be a fun tool for them to own whether they’re out hunting or just enjoying the outdoors!
-
Here’s a precious gift idea if the hunter you’re shopping for happens to be a new father.
This cotton set including a top, bottom and cap comes in a wide array of baby-sizing and will no doubt crack smiles everywhere it goes!
-
Here’s a nice gift idea for the hunter in your life who’s known to enjoy some whiskey on the rocks (or any cocktail for that matter!).
This interesting rocks glass features a real .308 bullet seemingly blasting into one of the sides! It’s a cool piece that’s both a conversation starter and a nice glass to drink from! Hunting and gun enthusiasts alike will definitely get a kick out of this one!
-
Here’s a hysterical toilet paper holder that will make a wonderful gift for a deer hunter lacking sportsman-themed home decor.
Built from cold cast polyresin, this antlered toilet paper holder has a pretty well done authentic look! It comes included with two mounting screws, so you could even sneak into your favorite sportsman’s home or hunting cabin and install it in order to surprise them!
-
How about a hysterical and surprisingly tasteful salt and pepper shaker set for the hunter who’s also a culinary enthusiast?
This set of two shakers is real glass, and nicely nests into the polyresin 10-point buck. The detail and artistry are actually quite decent here, this is not a tacky gift option! These would make a killer addition to any hunting or fishing cabin so you can rest assured you’ve chosen a fail-safe gift choice!
-
Here’s a great unique hunting gift option if you like the idea of spicing up your favorite hunter’s home decor.
This five-piece coaster set is made to look like the base of 12 gauge shotgun shells – hunters of any style will love the aesthetic of these! There are a few other patterns available through this same link including .357 magnum rounds and some nature-themed choices, so make sure to check them all out!
-
Here is a seriously powerhouse flashlight for use navigating in the pitch black wilderness or locating wounded game after dark.
Nightcore has built a wildly bright flashlight option with this 1000 lumen unit. This bad boy comes with hardware for easy rifle mounting, and also a car adapter making it quite versatile as a hunting light. The most impressive feature of this light is its borderline insane 676-yard range. You get a TON of light output for such a compact unit with this option, making it a great flashlight for more serious hunting trips into the deep wilderness.
Best of all, this unit is rechargeable and has a long run time so there’s no need to purchase batteries for every outing. No doubt a unique hunting gift that will see a ton of practical use.
-
Pursuing scent sensitive game animals like deer requires hunting gear like this in order to keep your odor concealed in the field.
While odor-blocking sprays and clothing treatments are great, it’s wise to furthermore store your gear and apparel with an Ozone generator like this. This unit from BoneView will eliminate any odors caused by sweat, body odor, bacteria, smoke or chemicals and can be simply tossed inside your gear bag!
It generates Ozone to effectively neutralize odor in spaces up to six cubic feet, so tell your favorite hunter to toss this device into their hunting duffel before and after a trip. It’s powered by a rechargeable Lithium-ion battery and is designed with simple single-button operation so using this tool is totally brainless.
Sometimes the difference between getting a shot at your target species and sitting all day without seeing anything comes down to details as minute as your odor – ensure the hunter you’re shopping for has hit all the bases for wilderness concealment with this handy-dandy odor eliminator.
-
Utilizing a trail camera is absolutely key to success in a lot of hunting contexts where landscape reconnaissance is important.
Deer and big game hunters gain a tremendous edge when they have eyes out in the field to monitor prime potential habitat. Even if the hunter you’re shopping for already owns a trail camera, this is the kind of hunting gear that you can’t have enough of. The more camera traps you have out in the field, the greater your chances of identifying individual animals and their movement patterns.
This is how hunters scout out new potential areas to hunt, and also how they pick out individual trophies within a known landscape.
This option of trail camera from Bushnell has both video and photo modes and features a lightning-quick reaction time to capture even fast moving animals. I used to use this model trail camera as a wildlife student while studying in college in order to examine species presence in woodlots – it’s easy to use, reliable and affordable.
Watch your favorite hunter’s eyes light up with delight when they realize they have another reconnaissance tool to locate and target game with!
-
If the hunter you have in mind often gets out on the water while waterfowl hunting (or wishes they could), then this is perhaps the ultimate unique hunting gift.
Here’s a waterfowl blind for the serious aquatic hunter. This portable pit blind is designed to be a coffin blind on land, and a mobile coffin blind on the water making it an impressively versatile vessel and concealment system.
There’s excellent stability in the water – it’s even stable enough for most hunters to stand up comfortably. This mobile hunting blind can be paddled or powered by a trolling motor if you want to truly minimize noise and energy output. It’s the perfect tool for sneaking out to those harder to access, less pressured hunting spots.
The hunter you’re shopping for will need to conceal this blind to be effectively hidden on land or on the water – one option is the full concealment cover designed specifically for this model but modifying your own concealment is perhaps preferred depending on who you are.
One accessory that might be worth purchasing is the padded backrest designed for use with this unit. Once you’ve squared away your concealment and comfort, the versatility of this blind is remarkable!
There’s furthermore wheels on the back of this blind and a few spaces to secure a tow rope so transporting this waterfowl-slaying-machine alone is no problem!
-
Here’s a great gift for a hunter or huntress who enjoys viewing wildlife no matter the context.
This spotting scope from SVBONY includes a tripod mount and magnifies from 25x to 75x. This is a pretty high powered scope that sets up easy anywhere! If the hunter you have in mind has a window in their home that overlooks bird or wildlife habitat in general, they’ll love having this scope set up when critters come into view.
There’s even a specialized phone mount included so you can take photos with your smartphone, through the lens of the spotting scope – pretty neat huh? A carry case is also included, and the size and setup of this spotting scope make it totally suitable for travel.
This unit could absolutely be used for actively hunting, but it’s more of a scope for pleasure than for chasing game. Check out this spotting scope by Bushnell if you like the idea of gifting a unit more suited for use in a tree stand or hunting blind.
-
Here’s a thoughtful and unique hunting gift to protect the longterm hearing of the sportsman or woman you’re shopping for.
A pair of range ear muffs is a seriously wise piece of gear to own if you’re someone that spends time at the range. Firearms are, of course, LOUD – proper ear protection is crucial to maintaining your hearing in the long run.
This tool is particularly relevant for days at the range shooting skeet, or sighting in rifles where there are firearms being frequently discharged all day. If you’re gonna hang out down at the range, then you oughta protect your hearing. These noise-canceling ear muffs by Walker’s Game Ear are a great affordable option for solid hearing protection.
They’re low profile and don’t get in the way of shooting, feature two omni-directional microphones with a volume control dial, and are even compatible with an auxiliary cord to be used as a pair of headphones. There is furthermore a wide color selection to choose from so you have the choice to customize your look!
This is certainly a gift that keeps on giving in the regard that the hunter you’re shopping for will retain their senses and stay keen in the field longterm!
-
A hunting headlamp is a great gift if the sportsman or woman you’re shopping for often starts their hunts prior to sunrise, or comes in after dark.
At just 3 ounces this is a very lightweight option from our list of the best hunting headlamps that’s particularly great for trekking longer distances due to its low profile design. There is a wide array of different brightness settings, as well as a green light mode for when you want to maintain your night vision.
The lower light settings are intended for camp chores and regular use while the brighter light modes are reserved for longer range visibility and assistance navigating the wilderness in true darkness. The runtime of this hunting headlamp is good, but not great.
The Hell’s Canyon Headlamp will shine on its highest setting (225 Lumens) for about two hours which is pretty standard, but just 8 hours on the lowest light setting (8 Lumens). Good news is, it only takes one small CR123A lithium battery which are easy to pack if you know you’ll need some extra juice.
Browning has not cut any corners in terms of ruggedness and life span with this one, the elastic headband is very well rated for comfort and the materials used for the light housing are highly water-resistant and shockproof. For an affordable choice of hunting headlamp that you’ll own for many seasons, the Hell’ Canyon is a great go-to.
If you want to purchase a top of the line, super high powered hunting headlamp that’s virtually indestructible, then check out this model from SureFire, it ain’t cheap though!
-
A Mr. Heater Portable Buddy Propane Radiant Heater is the perfect unique hunting gift for sportsmen who battle the cold while out hunting.
Outdoorsmen everywhere rave about this unit for its simple operation, built-in safety features, ease of portability and of course, powerful heat output. Outdoorsmen use this device inside their ice fishing shelters, hunting blinds, RVs, and even camping tents – it’s an impressively versatile tool for enjoying the outdoors in the bitter cold that’s just 10 pounds!
This particular heater is the perfect balance between portability and warmth with an output of 9,000 BTUs. This will keep a hunting blind nice and toasty, or make a welcome companion on board a duck boat. This option is furthermore our top pick from our list of the best tent heaters, so it’s great for keeping warm overnight on winter camp-outs as well!
Mr. Heater includes both a tip-over sensor and an oxygen sensor with this unit – if the heater depletes the oxygen in an enclosed space, it will auto-turn-off before atmosphere levels become dangerous. If the Mr.Heater Buddy Heater tips past approximately 45 degrees, it will also turn off as a safety measure. If you like the idea of gifting a tent heater, then don’t neglect these important safety features!
This heater runs on a standard one pound propane cylinder, but can also be fitted to an extension hose in order to be fueled by larger propane tanks. One standard propane cylinder runs for about four hours on low.
All in all, this is one awesome tool for conquering the cold that will make you an instant hero in the eyes of your favorite hunter!
-
Here’s a supremely cozy gift idea for the hunter or huntress who struggles to get comfortable during campouts.
The Backcountry Bed by Sierra Designs is one of our favorite options selected from our list of the best double sleeping bags. Yes, that’s right, this is a sleeping bag option for two.
If the person you’re shopping for has a passion for the great outdoors and often camps out or utilizes a cabin while on hunting excursions, they’ll LOVE the space and warmth this sleeping bag provides. It’s a particularly awesome choice of sleep system for those campers who have a hard time staying comfortable overnight in a sleeping bag. The Backcountry Bed, as the name implies, is meant to feel more like your bed at home, than a sleeping bag by utilizing a zipperless design and huge, double size.
This is, of course, a great option for camping pairs to sleep together, but it’s one awesome sleep system for one. It’s built tough from 20D polyester ripstop to stand up to the abuses of camping and insulated with 700 fill power Dridown insulation for some powerhouse warmth! It’s also loaded with features you’d expect to find in high-end sleeping bags like foot vents, sleeping pad sleeves, and insulated hand/arm pockets.
The hunter you’re shopping for will without a doubt be THRILLED to unwrap this awesome piece of camp gear and never toss and turn in the great outdoors again!
-
Here’s a nice gift idea for the liquor-loving sportsman or woman in your world who spends a fair amount of time camping out while out hunting!
This is an 8 ounce, stainless steel, BPA free flask built in the classic Stanley style. When you’re done hunting for the day and head back to basecamp, it’s nice having a personal flask during your downtime, especially if there’s a campfire involved.
This is a tough, leakproof option designed with a wide mouth for easy filling. There’s a nice color selection, but there’s something about the aesthetic of the Hammertone Green color that ya can’t not love!
For some alternative flask options of varying size and versatility, check out our list of the best plastic flasks!
-
If the hunter you’re shopping for often embarks into landscapes where venomous insects and animals are present, this is a crucial hunting tool they ought to own.
The Extractor Bite & Sting Kit by Sawyer Products is essentially a simple plunger-type device for pulling out venom or poisons below the skin. It’s an easy to use first-aid device that could absolutely save the life of someone bitten or stung by a dangerously venomous species.
Scorpions and rattlesnakes are the two most common culprits that come to mind, especially for hunters chasing game like quail in more arid environments. Regardless of the risk, if there are any poisonous species of stinging or biting animals present where your favorite hunter pursues game, they’d be crazy not to carry a simple sting kit like this – it could be the difference between life and death!
-
If the sportsman or woman you’re shopping for embarks into the backcountry on multi-day hunting trips, this is a stellar camp stove that will cut their pack weight and provide some powerhouse cooking strength.
The Micron Trail Stove by Primus is an impressively lightweight and portable cooker at just 3.2 ounces! It has the strength to boil a liter of water in as little as two and a half minutes and even features a built-in piezo ignitor. This unit has an impressive 8900BTU/h output and 85-minute runtime on a single 8.1-ounce gas cartridge!
Primus recently sent me out one of their Trail Stoves to test in the field, and I’ve been impressed with it’s even heat-output and ease of setup and operation. Hunters that pack as light as possible when chasing game for days at a time will really appreciate such a compact cook-system, and at no real sacrifice!
-
This is without a doubt a unique hunting gift choice that’s perfect for those sportsmen who often set up camp away from any real facilities.
If the hunter or huntress you’re thinking of ventures into National forest or public lands where there are no restrooms available but camping is permitted, then they’ll need a toilet system that’s both portable and sanitary. Digging a pit latrine out in the field is no fun, and oftentimes it’s against the rules. Owning a portable camping toilet is an easy solution to this predicament that is fortunately quite affordable.
This option is nothing fancy, it’s essentially just a five-gallon bucket fitted with a specially fitted toilet seat. This at least gives you a place to rest your bottom while relieving yourself and makes packing out your waste as easy as possible – especially if you pair this toilet with Reliance Product’s Double Doodie Waste Bags.
If you like the idea of gifting a camp-toilet but figure the hunter you have in mind likely has a five-gallon bucket already laying around, you can purchase just the snap-on toilet seat here.
-
Here’s a failsafe go-to gift for your favorite hunter that is both practical and fun without breaking the bank.
What you see is what you get with this one, it’s a simple stainless steel water bottle with a paracord carry-loop. We consider this a unique hunting gift for the radical artwork featured on the various options. Each graphic is unique and reflects a passion for the outdoors that any style hunter can identify with.
In terms of insulation, this option is good but not great – it’s included here for its awesome aesthetic more so than its function as a high-performance insulator (check out our top list of thermoses for some more impressive options in this realm). That being said, it operates quite nicely as a water bottle and will also perform just fine for hot beverages!
-
Here’s an awesome informative gift for a hunter or huntress who loves to read up and learn more about their passion!
The Complete Guide to Hunting, Butchering, and Cooking Wild Game: Volume 1: Big Game by Steven Rinella is a top reviewed text having to do with essentially all aspects of hunting big game. The content on butchering and culinary approaches to preparing harvested game will likely be particularly interesting to the hunter you’re shopping for.
This text is written for sportsmen of all experience levels, so this is a great buy for both novice and expert hunters. If you’re shopping for a small game or bird hunter rather than a big game hunter, then make sure to check out The Complete Guide to Hunting, Butchering, and Cooking Wild Game: Volume 2: Small Game and Fowl also by Steven Rinella. There’s always more to learn, books like these add skills to our repertoire and knowledge to our noggins!
-
This Bowhunting Laser Rangefinder from Nikon is a great gift idea for both aspiring and advanced bow hunters that will allow them to really dial in their abilities with a bow as well as spatial awareness in the field.
This is a well-reviewed range finder for bow hunting applications that comes at a very reasonable price. Nikon has employed their advanced ID (incline/decline) technology with this device, allowing the user to determine the horizontal distance to the chosen target regardless of varying incline or decline in the shooting angle – pretty neat stuff!
The Nikon Arrow ID 3000 displays in one-yard increments with a 550-yard range so the hunter you have in mind will have the exact information they need to determine their perfect shot!
-
Here’s a great unique hunting gift for the disorganized bow hunter who could use a little help effectively sorting out their gear!
This arrow carry case by MTM is a great tool for archery enthusiasts to keep all their various arrows neat and categorized while in storage. It holds 48 arrows within notched foam padding and also has four separate compartments for stashing some other smaller sized gear like broadheads or hunting scents.
It’s a great way to grab-and-go a good amount of your bowhunting gear, and also safely keeps your arrows out of the elements while in storage.
-
Here’s a cheap and easy go-to gift for a bow hunter’s gear locker that they’ll be thrilled to own for annual or bi-annual arrow maintenance!
This broadhead sharpener by Lansky is a great tool for maintaining broadheads of all kinds! This is a seriously handy dandy tool that can be used to sharpen two, three, four or five blade broadheads as well as to hold arrowheads securely in place in order to switch them out.
Affordable, practical, and unique – no doubt a great hunting gift for the gear-savvy sportsman or woman!
-
Here’s a unique hunting gift that’s perfect for the sportsmen in your life who are born pranksters, or just kids at heart.
Although this slingshot by SimpleShot is a fun gadget to target practice with and cause mischief, it’s certainly not a toy! This is a powerhouse slingshot with Latex flat bands that can totally be utilized for hunting small game like rabbits or squirrels. It’s designed with a rock-solid polycarbonate construction and is 100% American made so this bad boy will last for years of fun.
Make sure to check your state’s hunting rules and regulations before actually targetting any animals, it may or may not be permitted depending where you are – and of course, always hunt ethically.
-
Here’s a killer hunting gift for those sportsmen and women who often spend time at the range practicing long range accuracy and sighting in rifles.
This shooting rest from Caldwell is built super mindfully with a great design. It can be adjusted to accommodate for left and right handed shooters, is totally weatherproof, and feature a molded seat for longer-term comfort. This shooting rest also conveniently folds up for easy transport.
The table component furthermore has a slightly raised rim in order to keep ammunition and shell casings from rolling off. It’s an awesome and affordable shooting range companion that’s built to last!
-
Here’s one more gift idea for the hunter in your life who spends a lot of time down at the range getting dialed in.
A shooting rest like this is a great tool for sighting in rifles that a lot of gun clubs and shooting ranges lack. This would pair really nicely with the shooting rest table previously listed, combining to create a truly stable shooting ‘station’.
The precision dialed screw pedestal can be adjusted to the exact desired forearm height, so shooters of all shapes and sizes can comfortably practice with both rifles and handguns. Four rubber feet furthermore keep this rest firmly planted to any shooting bench. Although it’s a bit cumbersome, this unit is just three and a half pounds, so it’s a piece of cake to transport.
All in all, a great piece of equipment for the shooting range that comes at a very reasonable price!
-
The ALPS OutdoorZ Stealth Hunter Blind Chair will make a wonderful gift for an avid blind hunter who often lays in wait for game for extended periods of time.
This chair is built with a powder-coated steel frame and durable TechMesh body, so it’s built to last even though it’s not intended for use out in the elements. The height is adjustable, and the chair, of course, swivels in order to precisely line up for any shot through any opening in the hunting blind.
The feet are designed to cooperate with uneven terrain, and the overall weight capacity is 275 pounds – this chair can handle a lot! There is also a “Delux” version that includes armrests available through the same link if you want to spring for a slightly more luxury option!
-
Alright, this might not be the most exciting hunting gift, but if you’re shopping for a sportsman who often utilizes a hunting blind, they will likely LOVE the added security and support of a set of blind-stakes!
What you see is what you get with this gift idea – it’s simply a set of one to five specialized stakes for really securing a blind to the ground. There is a designated space to step down on the stake with your boots, as well as a tie-hook at the end for fastening a tarp or any number of things.
Wind can be your worst enemy in the field if it makes your blind noisily shake, this affordable gift idea is the perfect solution!