21 Beach Essentials: The Ultimate List (2019)

Having a mask and snorkel to do some free diving can be really fun. Depending on where you are, there may be a lot to look at underwater at your favorite beach, lake or stream.

When visibility is good, it’s like entering a whole different world with a nice mask on. This snorkel and mask set by Phantom Aquatics is a great value, and honestly a pretty decent option for serious scuba divers as well.

I myself am a certified diver, and I and a lot of my diving buddies prefer a single lens design rather than masks that separate the lens for each eye. By having only one lens, your field of vision is more fluid and not split by a divider. Furthermore, the lens on this mask curves around the side housing in order to give you a truly panoramic view.

The mask material is silicone, and customer reviews give the comfortability rating a thumbs up. I was taught to always rub regular toothpaste on the inside of a new mask lens before initially using it in order to ensure the mask won’t fog up on you. The toothpaste removes the residues left over from manufacturing that can cause your mask to fog up.

The snorkel here is pretty standard, but it does include a purge valve which is a nice feature. At this price point, this set is a great buy and with the proper care (make sure to rinse off after use in the ocean!) it should last you years of underwater exploring.