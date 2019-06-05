11 Best Kids Sleeping Bags for Camping: Compare & Save

The Coleman Plum Fun 45 Youth Sleeping Bag is an awesome value option that’s perfect for warm weather campouts!

This is a 65 by 25-inch kids sleeping bag that’s just the right size for children up to five feet, five inches tall. It’s a Coleman product, so rest assured it can handle the outdoors. The fabrics and liner of this bag won’t last a lifetime, but the Plum Fun will certainly hold up until the kids grow out of it!

This is a rectangular sleeping bag option, so it’s nice and spacious for those who struggle with tight spaces. The whole bag is polyester, so there’s no cotton or flannel liner, but it’s still well rated for cozy-comfort. There is, however, a comfort cuff with some plush material for around the face that makes this bag feel a bit more like home!

There are several color options available, so you can choose the one that suits the youngster you have in mind!

Coleman has made it super easy to roll this bag back up for storage with cinch cords and a “roll-control” system that holds the bag together while you break it back down!

This is a kids sleeping bag intended for camping, but it can’t really handle temps any lower than 50 degrees F. For slumber parties and warm summer campouts, this is no doubt one of the best value bags on the market considering the overall quality and cost!