11 Best Kids Sleeping Bags for Camping: Compare & Save

Smaller sized campers call for smaller sized sleeping bags. Our list of the best kids sleeping bags has tracked down the coziest options for campouts to slumber parties to keep your little ones snoozing through the night!
-
1. Coleman Plum Fun 45 Youth Sleeping BagPrice: $22.28Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Great summer camping bag!
- Interior pocket for stashing a snack or flashlight
- Rectangular shape is nice and spacious for kids up to 5 feet 5 inches tall
- Anti-snag zippers
- Roll control + cinch cord help roll this bag up with ease!
- Great price point
- Several color options
- Poor quality carry bag
- A bit loud and crinkly
- Temperature rating is not very impressive at just 45 degrees
The Coleman Plum Fun 45 Youth Sleeping Bag is an awesome value option that’s perfect for warm weather campouts!
This is a 65 by 25-inch kids sleeping bag that’s just the right size for children up to five feet, five inches tall. It’s a Coleman product, so rest assured it can handle the outdoors. The fabrics and liner of this bag won’t last a lifetime, but the Plum Fun will certainly hold up until the kids grow out of it!
This is a rectangular sleeping bag option, so it’s nice and spacious for those who struggle with tight spaces. The whole bag is polyester, so there’s no cotton or flannel liner, but it’s still well rated for cozy-comfort. There is, however, a comfort cuff with some plush material for around the face that makes this bag feel a bit more like home!
There are several color options available, so you can choose the one that suits the youngster you have in mind!
Coleman has made it super easy to roll this bag back up for storage with cinch cords and a “roll-control” system that holds the bag together while you break it back down!
This is a kids sleeping bag intended for camping, but it can’t really handle temps any lower than 50 degrees F. For slumber parties and warm summer campouts, this is no doubt one of the best value bags on the market considering the overall quality and cost!
Find more Coleman Plum Fun 45 Youth Sleeping Bag information and reviews here.
-
2. Coleman Youth Mummy 30 Degree Sleeping BagPrice: $38.89Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Great camping sleeping bag with an impressive temperature rating (30 degrees F)
- Easily packs into the included carry bag
- Excellent price point for the quality!
- Mummy style with adjustable hood
- Poor quality, single zipper compared to the rest of the bag's quality
- No color options
- Will only fit kids up to 5 feet tall
This kids sleeping bag option from Coleman is designed for colder campouts and maximum packability!
The Coleman Youth Mummy 30 Degree Sleeping Bag is essentially just a mini-version of a full size, three season adult sleeping bag. It features awesome heat retention, cozy fabrics and an adjustable hood for some serious warmth and comfort!
Some kids might not like the restrictive feeling of being in a tighter, slimmer mummy style sleeping bag, but better to train them to get used to this sleep-style now than later. This option is pretty tiny, only accommodating campers up to about five feet tall.
The Coletherm hollow polyester insulation employed in the design makes this bag warm enough to camp in down to 30 degrees F – that’s some impressive warmth for a sleeping bag at this price point regardless of its size.
For those looking to get their kids into the great outdoors for a real camping experience, this is definitely an affordable option that should be on your radar.
Find more Coleman Youth Mummy 30 Degree Sleeping Bag information and reviews here.
-
3. KingCamp Junior 200 Lightweight Sleeping BagPrice: $32.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Great for teeny-tiny campers at just 55 inches
- Carry bag has built-in backpack straps
- 190T polyester is highly water resistant
- Left and right handed options
- Fun graphics for the kids!
- Smaller size means your kids will grow out of this one fast!
- Comfort rating is only about 50 degrees F making this bag suitable for warm weather camping only
- The liner is a polyester rather than a soft cotton or flannel (still well rated for comfort)
The KingCamp Junior 200 Lightweight Sleeping Bag is a great option for sleepovers and warm weather campouts that the youngster you’re shopping for can wear as a backpack in order to transport their sleeping bag all by themselves!
This is a particularly small sleeping bag at just 55 inches so it’s great as a toddler sleeping bag or for smaller sized children. This is a rectangular bag, so there’s plenty of space for kids to roll over and shift a bit while sleeping if the youngster you’re shopping for is known to toss and turn.
You gotta love the backpack design of the carry bag – it’s a brilliant feature that will have your youngster(s) stoked to “gear-up” for a big sleepover or camping trip!
The entire bag is polyester, including the liner, so this option does not have a soft to the touch interior. The liner is, however, well rated for comfort and the overall construction of the sleeping bag is highly water resistant.
This could be a great unit for camping purposes, but the temperature rating is only really comfortable down to about 50 degrees so be mindful of that when doing overnights outdoors!
The kids will love the frog pattern that covers the entire sleeping bag, and there’s even a left and right zippered option! For the cost, this is a great little kids sleeping bag you’ll get some solid use out of!
Find more KingCamp Junior 200 Lightweight Sleeping Bag information and reviews here.
-
4. Teton Sports Celsius Junior Sleeping BagPrice: $32.72Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Soft poly-flannel liner is super cozy to the touch
- Well insulated and great for cold weather camping (rated down to 30 degrees F)
- Adjustable hood
- Inside stash pocket is perfect for a snack or flashlight
- Packs up easily into the included stuff sack
- Excellent value buy considering the quality of construction compared to the competition
- Might be a bit narrow of a design for kids who are known to toss and turn
- A bit loud and crinkly (to be expected with this type of exterior polyester)
- Limited color selection
Here is an excellent quality kids sleeping bag from Teton Sports that’s ready for whatever Mother Nature has in store! For those looking for a higher quality camping bag for their youngsters, the Celcius Junior is a great go-to option!
This option is built like an adult sleeping bag, but with smaller sized campers in mind. It’s super toasty, has a soft poly-flannel liner and is built with Teton Sport’s SuperLoft Elite 4-Channel Hollow Fiber fill. This is a serious kids sleeping bag built for outdoorsmen and women in training.
The Taffeta shell is highly abrasion and water resistant, while the adjustable, curved hood keeps your pillow (or head) off the ground and fully insulated. Teton Sports has even included a little stash pocket on the inside of the bag for storing a flashlight or midnight snack!
When it’s time to pack up and hit the trail again, this kids bag packs nicely into the included stuff sack.
There are both boy’s and girl’s options available through this link, so the Celcius Junior is the perfect fit for all youngsters! A pro-status option for those kids with a budding passion for the outdoors, this is one radical kids sleeping bag!
Find more Teton Sports Celsius Junior Sleeping Bag information and reviews here.
-
5. Kelty Callisto 30 Kids Sleeping BagPrice: $39.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Great camping bag with impressive temperature rating (30 degrees F)
- Rectangular shape for lots of sleeping space!
- 190T polyester taffeta lining
- Boys and girls options available
- Packs easily into the included stuff sack
- Excellent price point
- Inside material is not soft to the touch like flannel interiors, but still well rated for comfort
- No color selection
- Will only fit campers up to 5 feet tall
The Kelty Callisto 30 Kids Sleeping Bag is a great cold weather camping option that provides the sleeper with a ton of interior space!
If you’re seeking a higher quality outdoors kids sleeping bag option but are worried your youngster(s) might feel constrained by a mummy style bag, the Callisto could be just the unit you’re looking for! It’s warm, packs nicely into its stuff sack and is built to last with some solid fabrics inside and out – what more could you ask for?
This link is for the boy’s version of the Callisto, follow this link for the girl’s option!
Both the boys and girls version of the Callisto are built for smaller sized campers up to just five feet! The smaller size keeps this sleeping bag design super compact when broken down, and also ensures smaller sized kids won’t be enveloped by a bag option that’s too large for them! That being said, this is a nice quality option and it will be a shame to see your kiddos grow out of it – better to buy this one sooner than later in your child’s development so you get some long term use out of it.
The Cloud Loft synthetic fill, draft collar and soft lining all combine for a seriously toasty bag! The only thing lacking in terms of cold-defense is a hood, so make sure to pack a beanie if temps are expected to be chilly!
All in all, this is an excellent value kids sleeping bag for the cost that you’ll likely end up being jealous of! Make sure to check out the adult version of the Callisto if you’re in the market for a new sleeping bag yourself!
Find more Kelty Callisto 30 Kids Sleeping Bag information and reviews here.
-
6. Kelty Big Dipper 30 Sleeping BagPrice: $69.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Great camping bag with an impressive temperature rating (30 degrees F)
- 66D polyester taffeta shell & Cloud Loft insulation
- Packs into the included stuff sack nicely
- Top draft collar
- Nice color selection
- Farily expensive option, but an excellent value no doubt
- Some kids may not like how narrow the bag is
- Will only comfotably fit kids up to 5 feet tall
The Kelty Big Dipper 30 Sleeping Bag is another high-performance kids sleeping bag option that’s perfect for the already die-hard young campers in your life!
This mummy style bag is rated down to 30 degrees F, so it can handle some pretty chilly nights out in the great outdoors. Kelty’s Cloud Loft Insulation and top draft collar combine to create a seriously toasty youth sleeping bag! The insulation lofts great, and compresses nicely – you can tell this is a high-quality youth sleeping bag just by touching it!
The 66D Polyester Taffeta Shell is furthermore well rated for abrasion and weather resistance so this is a great kids sleeping bag option for those youngsters that are known to be hard on their gear.
This bag is designed for campers up to five feet tall, and Kelty has even built the Big Dipper with an adjustable length so you can control the leg-room of the bag – pretty neat! When it’s time to pack up, you and the kids will love the fact that this sleeping bag is stuffed into a sack rather than rolled for a quick and easy breakdown.
Find more Kelty Big Dipper 30 Sleeping Bag information and reviews here.
-
7. REVALCAMP Family Sleeping BagPrice: $24.50Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Great budget camping bag rated down to 40 degrees
- These can be zipped together to make a double sleeping bag!
- Huge color selection
- Water resistant
- Machine washable
- Will fit most members of the family at 71 inches
- Poor quality zippers
- Inside material is not a soft cotton or flannel alternative
- This length sleeping bag might be a bit large for the particularly little ones!
Here’s an excellent value budget option of sleeping bag that’s large enough for every member of the family to use!
REVALCAMP has built an ultralight, super packable sleeping bag with this model that’s available in a wide array of colors. It’s not a high-performance piece of outdoor gear by any means, but it’s certainly built well enough to last through a good couple of years of moderate camping!
This sleeping bag is 71 inches long, so your kids won’t grow out of this one. Really tiny kiddos and children under 6 might have a little too much room in there, but for the youngsters who have already hit their growth spurt, this is a great beginners-bag they’ll own for quite some time!
There are no particularly special features with this option – it’s a straight forward sleeping bag that’s built simply. You can, however, attach these sleeping bags together by connecting the zippers so campers can get cozy and create a double sleeping bag!
This option is built with a polyester material inside and out, so it does not feature a soft, cotton or flannel interior. The insulation and liner do however combine to create a pretty cozy sleeping bag that’s rated down to 40 degrees F. For summer and shoulder-season camping, this is a killer budget option.
Find more REVALCAMP Family Sleeping Bag information and reviews here.
-
8. Wenzel Moose 40-Degree Sleeping BagPrice: $22.91Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Suitable for camping
- Boys and girls options
- 66 inches provides plenty of sleepign space for kids up to five and a half feet tall
- Built-in elastic ties for keeping the bag rolled up
- 10 year limited warranty
- Machine washable
- Fabric is fairly noisy
- Poor quality zippers
- Great camping bag, but temperature rating is only 40 degress so be mindful of this on colder campouts
Here’s a super affordable kids sleeping bag option from Wenel that’s suitable for camping you won’t want to ignore if you’re shopping on a tight budget!
At this price point, this bag is a steal! It’s no high-performance sleep-system, but for casual camping in dry, mild weather, this is all the kids need! It’s warm down to 40 degrees, built with easy to operate zippers and features a fun moose print on the outside – ya can’t hate it!
The 190T Taffeta exterior is reasonably abrasion and water resistant while the soft polyester insulation lofts quite well – although the price tag suggests this sleeping bag is nothing but a blanket with zippers it’s actually built on par with a lot of far more expensive options.
The length is 66 inches, so it’s a great fit for kids up to about five and a half feet. Although it’s a narrow option at 26 inches wide, the rectangular shape allows for restless sleepers to toss and turn a bit without feeling restricted.
Wenzel furthermore offers this option as a pink or blue bag so you can choose the color the kids you have in mind will like best. There’s even a 10-year limited warranty on this product so you can purchase in confidence!
Find more Wenzel Moose 40-Degree Sleeping Bag information and reviews here.
-
9. AceCamp Kids Glow-in-The-Dark Sleeping BagPrice: $49.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Pattern glows in the dark after sun exposure!
- Interior stash pocket for a flashlight or snack
- Great for the tiny ones at just 63 inches!
- Drawcord around the head opening makes this a super cozy option for those that like to be snug
- Machine washable
- Some kids might not like how snug this sleeping bag is around the neck/head
- Fairly expensive - you're paying for the glow in the dark pattern, not the quality of the sleeping bag
- Zipper is not full length
Here’s a fun kids sleeping bag option from AceCamp great for indoor or outdoor use that will glow in the dark after some light exposure!
This unit is fairly water resistant, built with an interior pocket, snug hood, and even an anti-pinch zipper. The quality of construction is good, not great, so if you’re looking for a high-end outdoors option to take camping, you’ll probably want to go with one of the bags by Teton Sports or Kelty listed here!
The cost of this option is higher than expected because of the glow in the dark pattern. It’s a fun feature for the right kind of kids, but for this price point, you can certainly buy a higher quality kids sleeping bag. That being said, the starry, animal constellation pattern is offered in a few different color options and lights up nicely after being left out in the sun!
At 63 inches in length, this sleeping bag will not fit kids over five feet tall very well. It’s a tiny bag for the real youngsters or smaller sized kiddos!
Find more AceCamp Kids Glow-in-The-Dark Sleeping Bag information and reviews here.
-
10. Wildkin Original Sleeping Bag & Matching PillowPrice: $52.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 66 inches long means this bag is nice and spacious for the kids!
- Super soft inside and out (interior is cotton flannel)
- Great selection of patterns to choose from
- Includes a matching pillow and carry bag
- Machine washable
- Not suitable for camping use
- No real water or stain resistance
- Fairly expensive option compared to the competition
The Wildkin Original Sleeping Bag is a great slumber party kids sleeping bag option that’s offered in an awesome array of colors and patterns.
This isn’t a piece of outdoor gear suitable for real camping use, but it’s an awesome model sleeping bag none the less. With so many different colors and prints to choose from, you’ll be able to select a sleeping bag that your youngsters go crazy over!
These bags are 66 inches long, so they should comfortably fit children up to almost five and a half feet. Wildkin even includes a matching pillow with every model sleeping bag – mitigating the oddly high price tag at least a little bit.
If you’re going to purchase this sleeping bag, do it because you know the youngster you have in mind will love the graphic/color, not because it’s a high-quality option. These sleeping bags are still a great value, but for the cost, you can buy a far superior kids sleeping bag option for anywhere use by Kelty, Coleman or Teton Sports!
Where the Wildkin Original Sleeping Bag scores some points is with its 100% cotton flannel liner. This is a soft to the touch, nice and cozy choice of bag that feels more like home than most polyester liners!
When the slumber party’s over, roll er’ up and stuff it into the included matching drawstring sack! No doubt a fun kids sleeping bag option that offers more personalization potential than the majority of the competition.
Find more Wildkin Original Sleeping Bag & Matching Pillow information and reviews here.
-
11. Heritage Kids Unicorn Sleeping BagPrice: $34.75Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Soft faux fur fabric is super cozy
- Fun unicorn design is nicely complimented by the hood!
- Great slumber party option for the little ones
- Will stain and get dirty easily compared to other sleeping bag options
- 46 inch length means this is a sleeping bag option that will quickly be grown out of
- Essentially no weather resistance
What you see is what you get with the Heritage Kids Unicorn Sleeping Bag! This is a soft and cozy slumber party option that’s great for kids aged three to eight years old.
The length of this sleeping bag is just 46 inches and 60 inches with the hood. This means it’s only really suitable for younger children and particularly small kids.
The fabric is a Soft faux fur that’s nice and soft to the touch. This is definitely a super cozy option that’s awesome for sleepovers and lounging around the house!
As an outdoors, camping option, this is not the sleeping bag for the job, unless of course, you expect perfectly pleasant, dry weather and warm sleeping conditions!
Find more Heritage Kids Unicorn Sleeping Bag information and reviews here.
-
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.