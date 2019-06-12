9 Best Sea Scooters: Your Buyer’s Guide

Sea Scooters are an incredible innovation in both recreational and professional diving and snorkeling that allow you to move quickly and precisely on machine-powered propulsion while underwater. Our list of the best sea scooters has tracked down the top options for both casual fun as well as more serious diving endeavors.
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $400.09 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $299.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $235.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $899.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $899.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $699.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $699.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $1,599.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $1,277.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
1. Yamaha RDS Recreational Sea ScootersPrice: $400.09Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Three different models available with different propulsion power, battery life and maximum depths
- Great for recreational diving and snorkeling
- Easy to operate
- Built-in action camera mount
- Reasonable price point
- Is designed for saltwater use, therefore has less buoyancy in fresh water bodies and may slowly sink
- A bit cumbersome for free diving
- Some reported difficulty getting in and out of the battery hatch
The Yamaha RDS Sea Scooters are available in three available models in order to suit your level of diving/snorkeling experience and needs.
All three models are high-quality products that are easy to operate and reasonably priced. This is a great option for those who are serious about diving or snorkeling, but new to the world of sea scooters.
The RDS200 is rated for depths up to 65 feet and has a max speed of about two mph.
The RDS 300 is rated down to 100 feet and has a top speed closer to three mph.
The RDS250 has capabilities between the 300 and 200, able to dive down to 100 feet but with a top speed around 2.5 mph. The RDS250, however, has the best-rated battery life at about two hours making it in my opinion, the best value here.
All three models are about 13 pounds and easy to both store and transport. There is no LED display showing battery life or any underwater sensors, these sea scooters are simply devices to get you moving. There is however a built-in action camera mount that will fit a Go-Pro and other recording devices so you can easily and conveniently capture the exciting moments of your dive!
The RDS series is designed for saltwater use, so they may sink in freshwater if left unattended due to the lower buoyancy.
All in all, this is a great value choice of sea scooter no matter which option you go with.
Find more Yamaha Recreational Sea Scooters information and reviews here.
-
2. Yamaha Explorer Sea ScooterPrice: $299.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Excellent price point
- 2.5 mph and 1 hour run time
- Built-in action camera mount
- Impressively lightweight at 11.5 pounds
- Auto-shutoff safety function
- Easy to operate
- Only 30 feet maximum depth
- Some might not like the color scheme
- Complaints about difficulty removing/re-securing the battery cover
Here’s an awesome value sea scooter for beginners to learn and familiarize with that’s honestly a fairly high-quality option.
The Yamaha Explorer Sea Scooter is an entry level, yet well-built underwater sea scooter option that’s simple to use and affordable. Its design and operation is quite comparable to the RDS series by Yamaha previously listed, but the Explorer is offered at a particularly reasonable price point!
If you’re a recreational or professional diver looking for a cheap sea scooter to try experimenting with, you’ll likely want to go with an option from the Yamaha RDS series considering the Explorer can only dive to 30 feet. If you’re however a snorkeler seeking some extra swim-strength, this sea scooter option is a great option!
This unit has a max speed around 2.5 mph and about one hour of runtime – not too shabby! This is hands down one of the best quality budget options on the market for beginner and advanced water-sports enthusiasts alike! The Explorer is furthermore a suitable option for the kids as long as they can swim well!
This unit is less than 12 pounds, so it’s quite portable. It’s also rated for both fresh and salt water, so there’s not really anywhere the Explorer can’t go! All in all, another killer value underwater scooter from Yamaha!
Find more Yamaha Explorer Sea Scooter information and reviews here.
-
3. YAMAHA Seal Scooter with Camera MountPrice: $235.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Great option for the kids
- Max speed of two mph
- Up to 1.5 hours of run time
- Dual-trigger operation
- Auto-shutoff as a built-in safety feature
- Impressively compact design
- Built-in action camera mounts
- Can only dive to 15 feet
- No color options available
- Propulsion strength is not impressive, especially for adults
Here’s a great budget sea scooter for the kids if you’re seeking something simple, fun to use and affordable.
The Yamaha Seal Scooter is a super easy to operate underwater scooter that’s built to be kid-friendly. The capabilities of the Seal Scooter are not particularly impressive compared to most of the other options here, but it’s meant for casual water-play, not full-blown diving or snorkeling missions.
This unit can dive up to 15 feet and has a max speed around two mph. The battery will last about an hour and a half on a full charge.
The Seal is less than 12 pounds and just 19 inches long, so it’s a very manageable size for even small children. Operation is super straight forward as well, utilizing a dual-trigger system.
This unit is also designed with a few safety features to ensure the kids are good to go out there. There’s a safety grille to keep any objects from entering the propeller, and also an auto-shutoff feature in case anything goes awry. The Seal is furthermore positively buoyant so it won’t sink.
While it’s designed with the kids in mind, adults and children alike will have a blast zipping around shallower depths with the Seal Sea Scooter.
Find more YAMAHA Seal Scooter with Camera Mount information and reviews here.
-
4. Yamaha 275L Professional Sea ScooterPrice: $899.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 3.3 mph top speed
- Heavy duty, professional grade sea scooter
- External adjustable buoyancy system
- 130 feet max depth
- Reasonable pricepoint considering the capailities of the 275L
- Three variable speeds
- Impressive two hour run time with LED battery life indicator
- Reasonable pricepoint considering the capailities of the 275L
- Heavy option at 32 pounds - this one is not for the kids
- No color options
- Size and shape may be a bit cumbersome for smaller sized divers/snorkelers
The Yamaha 275L Professional Sea Scooter is an advanced, powerful diving companion for more serious water-sports enthusiasts.
This unit has some pretty impressive stats when it comes to top speed, run time and max depth. The 275L can dive down to 130 feet (tested down to 160 feet) for a total runtime of up to two hours. The top speed, from three variable speeds, is 3.3 mph.
This sea scooter has a few features that make it more advanced than the rest of Yamaha’s options. An external adjustable buoyancy system allows you to fine tune how the 275L handles down there, while an onboard LED battery life display ensures you know just how much power you have remaining – an important feature on those deeper dives.
This unit is 32 pounds, so it’s fairly heavy compared to a lot of the competition. The weight of the 275L along with its more advanced controls and display make it more of an adult level sea scooter option.
While many of the sea scooter options become wildly expensive as they enter this tier of max speed/depth and increased runtime, this model by Yamaha has remained reasonably affordable. No doubt a solid option of sea scooter that’s up for just about anything!
Find more Yamaha 275L Professional Sea Scooter information and reviews here.
-
5. RoboSea SeaFlyer Underwater Sea ScooterPrice: $899.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Dashboard displays speed, temperature and battery life
- Remarkably compact
- 'Auto-float' ensures the scooter floats in both fresh and salt water
- Buit-in sports camera mount
- Two variable speeds
- Fairly expensive
- Some may not like the feel of the smaller size
- Digital interface makes this sea scooter a bit more complicated to learn to use than a lot of the competition
The RoboSea SeaFlyer Underwater Sea Scooter is a remarkably compact deep-dive capable option featuring a neat dashboard that displays speed, water temperature, and battery life!
This little sea scooter will have you feeling like a secret agent due to it’s super streamlined, compact design and user-friendly sensors. Although it might feel (and even look) like a toy, the SeaFlyer Scooter can dive up to an impressive 145 feet and sports a 2.3 mph top speed. The run time is furthermore a full hour, pretty impressive stats considering its size and reasonable price point.
This model is just 8 pounds, making it one of the lightest options worth buying on the market. Although the LCD display makes this sea scooter seem like an advanced piece of tech, it’s pretty easy to operate once you get the hang of it. It’s compact size and inherent design make it a really manageable sea scooter to wield and dive with, especially for smaller sized swimmers!
While it’s not necessarily one of the budget options on the market, you still get more than you pay for with the RoboSea SeaFlyer!
Find more RoboSea SeaFlyer Underwater Sea Scooter information and reviews here.
-
6. Sublue WhiteShark Underwater ScooterPrice: $699.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Reasonable price point
- Maximum speed of 3.35 mph
- User friendly design
- Size is very small and compact making this a highly portable option and good pick for the kids
- Built-in action camera mount
- Several color options available
- Max depth around 120 feet
- Run time on the battery is just 30 minutes
- Looks more like a toy than a dive tool, but it performs well as both
- Some might not like the aesthetic of the upper fin
The Sublue Whiteshark Underwater Scooter is very comparable to the unit by RoboSea previously listed, but features a slightly more limited max depth and run time.
This is a great value buy for the cost that can hang with some of the top competitors. The max depth of the Whiteshark is 120 feet while the top speed is around 3.35 mph. The only real downfall of this model is the short, 30-minute battery life. If you don’t have a need for a sea scooter with a particularly long runtime, this unit should serve you just fine otherwise.
The layout of the Whiteshark is pretty cool depending on your taste. I personally love its compact size and upper stabilizing fin. It’s built to be super user-friendly, so this is a good option for both diving/snorkeling enthusiasts as well as family fun.
A built-in action camera mount is furthermore included to capture the details of your dive or underwater shenanigans with friends!
Find more Sublue WhiteShark Underwater Scooter information and reviews here.
-
7. JASSCOL Trident Sea ScooterPrice: $699.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Compact design
- Max speed of 4 mph makes this one of the faster user-friendly options
- LED battery life indicator
- Max depth of 160 feet
- Two variable speeds
- User friendly design and safe for the kids
- Built-in action camera/LED light mount
- Might feel more like a toy than a dive tool to some, although it features an impressive top speed and max depth
- Some might not like the V-shaped aesthetic of the scooter
- Run time is just 45 minutes
The JASSCOL Trident Sea Scooter is an impressively affordable choice of underwater scooter considering its capabilities and overall quality.
This bad boy can cruise at up to four mph and can dive down to 160 feet – now that’s pretty darn impressive for a sea scooter under 15 pounds. The battery life, on the contrary, is only rated for about 45 minutes of use.
What I like most about the Trident Sea Scooter is how it orients your hands while riding. There is not stabilizing fin or large propellor that you’re required to grasp or that awkwardly blocks your view. It’s one of the most compact and portable units on the market – it can even be carried on an airplane!
Although there are two variable speeds, the operation is still quite simple so this is a suitable option for the kids. It’s small size, impressive speed/depth capabilities, and ease of use, make the Trident Sea Scooter one of the best available options for serious divers as well as novice snorkelers and children.
Find more JASSCOL Trident Sea Scooter information and reviews here.
-
8. Jerry Rat Three-Speed Underwater Sea ScooterPrice: $1,599.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Impressive top speed of almost 9 mph!
- 1 to 2 hour runtime
- LED battery life indicator
- 3 variable speeds
- Cool, manta-ray style aesthetic
- Expensive option
- Max depth is just 66 feet, not terribly impressive compared to the rest of this scooter's capabilities
- Fairly heavy at 30 pounds
The Jerry Rat Three-Speed Underwater Sea Scooter is an impressively powerful below-water transport system that will blast you up to almost nine miles per hour!
This bad boy is built to be POWERFUL for those advanced divers and snorkelers looking to really up their speed underwater. If you’re seeking a sea scooter to rapidly transport you from A to B, or to combat particularly aggressive currents, this could be just what you’re looking for.
With a max depth of just 66 feet and recommended depth of only 16 feet, the Jerry Rat Sea Scooter won’t be able to deliver you down to the deep – a shame considering how much ground you could cover down there with a top speed like this. The runtime is however up to two full hours, so you have quite a bit of time to cruise around shallower waters.
Operation is easy with this choice, and there’s even a LED battery life display so you know just how much time you have left down there. It’s worth mentioning that the size of the Jerry Rat Sea Scooter might be a bit cumbersome for smaller sized swimmers at 42 inches wide.
With such a high price tag and limited max depth, it’s really the wild top speed and solid runtime that you’re paying for with this option. If you want to go FAST, this is the pick for you – for a more practical diving companion, go with one of the Yamaha options or at least a unit with deeper capabilities.
Find more Jerry Rat Underwater Sea Scooter information and reviews here.
-
9. HTOMT Underwater Sea ScooterPrice: $1,277.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 1 to 3 miles or 1 to 2 hours of run time
- Great option for the kids to use above or below water!
- LED battery life indicator
- Easy to operate
- Lightweight and easy to transport
- Up to 5.6 mph top speed
- Expensive option
- Only recommended down to 16 feet
- More of a kids toy than a adult dive/snorkeling tool
The HTOMT Underwater Sea Scooter is just as much of a pool toy for kids as it is a sea scooter.
This option is overpriced in my opinion, but it’s a unique choice of sea scooter that definitely offers a different user experience. This boogie-board style water scooter is a brilliant design that’s just as effective above water, as below, making it a stellar choice for the younger kids who might not be ready for underwater propulsion just yet!
It’s super stable above water, so the little ones can easily balance and put-put around the pool, lake or shoreline at the beach. It’s only about 5 pounds, so the weight is furthermore very manageable for children. A wrist leash is also included so the user doesn’t drift away from the scooter!
Just because this is such a kid-friendly sea scooter doesn’t mean it’s not suitable for adults! The top speed of this above/below water scooter is about 5.4 mph, that’s faster than almost every unit included here on this list! There’s also an impressive battery life with this unit – the HTOMT Underwater Sea Scooter can cruise up to three miles or run for up to two hours! There’s even a LED display that shows battery life.
The max depth may only be 16 feet, but for zipping around in the shallows and on the surface this unit is a ton of fun to operate for kids and adults alike!
Find more HTOMT Underwater Sea Scooter information and reviews here.
See Also:
- 11 Best Pedal Kayaks: Your Buyer’s Guide
- 11 Best Kids Kayaks: Your Buyer’s Guide
- 15 Best River Floating Tubes: Your Buyer’s Guide
- 15 Best Fishing Carts: Which Is Right for You?
-
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.