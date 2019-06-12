9 Best Sea Scooters: Your Buyer’s Guide

The Yamaha RDS Sea Scooters are available in three available models in order to suit your level of diving/snorkeling experience and needs.

All three models are high-quality products that are easy to operate and reasonably priced. This is a great option for those who are serious about diving or snorkeling, but new to the world of sea scooters.

The RDS200 is rated for depths up to 65 feet and has a max speed of about two mph.

The RDS 300 is rated down to 100 feet and has a top speed closer to three mph.

The RDS250 has capabilities between the 300 and 200, able to dive down to 100 feet but with a top speed around 2.5 mph. The RDS250, however, has the best-rated battery life at about two hours making it in my opinion, the best value here.

All three models are about 13 pounds and easy to both store and transport. There is no LED display showing battery life or any underwater sensors, these sea scooters are simply devices to get you moving. There is however a built-in action camera mount that will fit a Go-Pro and other recording devices so you can easily and conveniently capture the exciting moments of your dive!

The RDS series is designed for saltwater use, so they may sink in freshwater if left unattended due to the lower buoyancy.

All in all, this is a great value choice of sea scooter no matter which option you go with.