9 Best Bike Trailers for Kids: Your Buyer’s Guide

Schwinn has come up with a great value, straight forward kids bike trailer with this model that tows really nice regardless of your cycling strength/ability!

The Echo Kids Double Bike Trailer does not have any bells or whistles, but it’s a reliable, easy to tow and comfy for the kids choice of trailer! The seating and five-point harnesses are nice and comfy while the mostly mesh body thoroughly ventilates the trailer for a nice breeze. Plastic rain covers are also easily deployed to protect from wetness or dust, so your youngsters are safe from the elements!

The universal coupler attaches to almost any model bicycle with ease, and the entire trailer folds up strategically for easy transport and storage.

This model can tow two children up to 40 pounds each, and also has an additional cargo hold that can stash an extra 12 pounds of gear! At under 30 pounds and sporting 20-inch slim pneumatic tires, it’s an impressively easy kids trailer to tow. The tires won’t handle bumpy, or off-road conditions very well, but for regular road-riding this bad boy will fly!

The yellow color and included safety flag will keep you and the kiddos highly visible on the road, a detail not to be overlooked! Schwinn has really thought this one through!