9 Best Bike Trailers for Kids: Your Buyer’s Guide

Getting out for a bike ride with the youngsters can be a ton of fun for parents and kids alike! If your little ones are not quite old enough to power their own bicycle just yet, an option from our list of the best bike trailers for kids will get them comfortably and safely on the road!
1. Schwinn Echo Kids Double Bicycle Trailer
Cons:
- Fits two children, up to 40 pounds each
- Small behind the seat storage space can hold an additional 12 pounds
- 5-point rider harnesses with shoulder patches,
- Built in safety flag
- Bug screen and weather sheild
- Great ventilation for those hot summer rides
- Breaks down nice and compact
- Fairly expensive option
- No color options
- Tires are thin and speedy, but not really suitable for rougher roads
Schwinn has come up with a great value, straight forward kids bike trailer with this model that tows really nice regardless of your cycling strength/ability!
The Echo Kids Double Bike Trailer does not have any bells or whistles, but it’s a reliable, easy to tow and comfy for the kids choice of trailer! The seating and five-point harnesses are nice and comfy while the mostly mesh body thoroughly ventilates the trailer for a nice breeze. Plastic rain covers are also easily deployed to protect from wetness or dust, so your youngsters are safe from the elements!
The universal coupler attaches to almost any model bicycle with ease, and the entire trailer folds up strategically for easy transport and storage.
This model can tow two children up to 40 pounds each, and also has an additional cargo hold that can stash an extra 12 pounds of gear! At under 30 pounds and sporting 20-inch slim pneumatic tires, it’s an impressively easy kids trailer to tow. The tires won’t handle bumpy, or off-road conditions very well, but for regular road-riding this bad boy will fly!
The yellow color and included safety flag will keep you and the kiddos highly visible on the road, a detail not to be overlooked! Schwinn has really thought this one through!
Find more Schwinn Echo Kids Double Bicycle Trailer information and reviews here.
2. Allen Sports Deluxe Steel Child Bike Trailer & Jogger
Cons:
- Converts from a trailer to a jogger
- 50 pound weight capacity
- Universal coupler for easy bike attachment
- Offered as either a one or two child option
- Folding design for easy transport and storage
- Limited lifetime warranty
- There are a lof of moving parts and hardware with this one - be careful not to lose anything when breaking down/converting the trailer
- It's possible to convert the trailer to the jogger while on the go - but there's barely enough space to pack the extra wheel!
- Front wheel is fixed when in jogger-mode so turning is a bit tricky
The Allen Sports Deluxe Steel Child Trailer is a great budget kids bike trailer option that can be easily converted into a jogger!
If your budget won’t allow for a fancy $400+ unit, this is a great value when it comes to kids bike trailers that also convert to strollers. Allen Sports has built a durable, built to last trailer with this steel framed option that’s both easy to set up and break down as well as store.
The weight capacity of the single child model is 50 pounds while the two child option can tow 100. There is unfortunately not much extra space with this trailer for stashing additional cargo, but if you’re strategic you can bring along the extra front wheel for converting this unit into a jogger.
Because the front wheel is fixed (when deployed as a stroller/jogger) it’s a bit challenging to steer while running. Depending on where you jog this may or may not be an issue, but windy roads or paths might be frustrating to navigate if you’re using this model apart from your bicycle.
The harness and seating are comfy for small children, and the (single child) unit is just 30 pounds so it tows quite nicely. There may not be any advanced suspension, conversion kits or luxury seating, but for a budget model of kids bike trailer, this is an excellent value option that you’ll use for years!
For parents seeking a simple solution to getting their kids out for a leisurely bike ride, this is a great affordable go to.
Find more Allen Sports Deluxe Steel Child Bike Trailer & Jogger information and reviews here.
3. Burley Encore X Two Seat Kids Bike Trailer & Stroller
Cons:
- 100 pound weight capacity
- Seat pads and suspennsion for a super smooth passenger and driver ride
- Is compatible with different stroller kits, as well as a ski-attatchment in place of wheels!
- Push button wheels for easy detachment and storage
- When you're not with the kids, the seats are removable and this unit converts into a cargo trailer
- Included parking brake for loading/unloading
- Weather proof, nicely ventilated and also protects from harmful UV rays
- Expensive option
- No color options
- Accessory kits are very cool and practical, but expensive as well!
Here’s a high-end kids bike trailer/stroller hybrid that is built with some luxury seat padding as well as advanced suspension in order to provide a particularly smooth ride for the kiddos.
The Encore X by Burley Design is no doubt one of the ultimate kids bike trailer options due to its quality of construction and ability to be modified into different stroller/trailer systems. You can make this unit a three or four-wheel stroller and even replace the wheels for skis for some winter fun! The standard kit that the Encore X comes equipped with transitions from trailer to stroller/jogger remarkably fast – it’s super simple!
It’s an expensive option for sure, but the versatility here is quite impressive, this trailer does it all! You can even remove the seats and convert this kids trailer into a standard cargo trailer for your bicycle!
The Encore X is effectively weatherproof, well ventilated and furthermore provides nice shade and therefore UV protection. It’s without a doubt one of the safest and most comfortable options for the kids, especially when you consider the padded seating and suspension. This is the Cadilac of kids bike trailers.
Not only does this option provide a smooth ride for the youngsters, but it also tows really nicely for whoever the workhorse is in your family. The slim 20-inch wheels are super speedy paired with the ultralight frame, and the suspension helps with road bumps tremendously.
If your budget allows, this is a seriously awesome kids bike trailer and stroller option that you can essentially go anywhere with in both comfort and style!
Find more Burley Encore X Two Seat Kids Bike Trailer & Stroller information and reviews here.
4. Burley D'Lite Single Kids Bike Trailer & Stroller
Cons:
- 75 pound weight capacity
- Padded, removable seating and suspension for a super smooth ride
- Great all-terrain option for some light off-roading!
- Skid guard, roll bar and integrated reflectors for added safety
- Easily converts into a cargo trailer
- Can be outfitted with several different kits including a ski-kit
- Quite expensive
- No color options
- Different trailer/stroller kits are also very expensive
Here’s a super versatile bike trailer for kids that you can bring essentially anywhere to set up for cycling, walking, running, and even skiing.
The Burley D’Lite is without a doubt one of the ultimate single bike trailer systems for kids. The most game-changing aspect of this trailer option is the built-in suspension. This is a super easy-riding and towing bike trailer due to the adjustable suspension system, even allowing you to go effectively offroad. This unit will eat up road-bumps for breakfast so you can tow your little one with ease.
Eliminating the bumpy ride typical of bike trailers that lack suspension furthermore means the child you’re towing has a pretty good chance at falling out for a nap! You gotta love that! The luxury seats are also built far more cozy than the competition and have a padded headrest for supporting those on the go snoozes.
The D’Lite also converts from a bike trailer to stroller in mere seconds! The front wheel simply swings out and deploys, and wha-lah, you’ve got a stroller. Burley Design offers kits for jogging and skiing that the D’Lite is furthermore compatible with. The ease of set-up and breakdown as well as conversion between kits makes this an advanced bike trailer system that’s remarkably user-friendly.
The seat is removable with this unit, so you can easily clean it out thoroughly, as well as convert it to a cargo trailer when you want to leave the kids behind.
The cockpit of this option is, of course, UV protected, well ventilated and weatherproof for the cost. The D’Lite is furthermore built with a roll bar, integrated reflectors and skid guard for a supremely safe ride. Burley has certainly hit all the bases with this one!
Find more Burley D'Lite Single One Seat Kids Bike Trailer & Stroller information and reviews here.
5. Burley Bee Two Seat Kids Bike Trailer
Cons:
- 100 pound weight capacity
- Weather proof
- Tinted side and rear windows
- Great ventilation
- Push-button wheels for easy detachment and storage
- Folds up remarkably compact
- Rear cargo space
- Expensive option
- No color options
- Plastic wind/dirt sheild is kind of crinkley and not as transparent as it could be
If you like the build and positive customer reviews of Burley Design’s trailers but have no need for the fancy conversion kits, the Burley Bee is the kids bike trailer you’re seeking!
This choice is built with the same standards and attention to detail as Burley’s more expensive models but lacks the adjustable suspension and conversion kit compatibility.
The Bee tows really nicely, and provides excellent comfort for the kids – unless you have plans to tackle some offroad conditions or need a unit to handle some serious road-bumps where you cycle, this option will be more than suitable for your needs.
The cockpit is effectively weatherproof, and even features tinted windows! The entire design is quite streamlined, yet the interior remains spacious for your passengers.
Burley Design has built this option with a stand out yellow color and have included a safety flag so you and your kids are more than visible in any road conditions. The passenger harnesses are furthermore built durably and thoughtfully for maximum comfort and safety.
The push-button detachable wheels and fold-flat design of the frame ensure this trailer is a breeze to breakdown and store. Everything about the Bee is manageable from setup and breakdown to its reasonable price point!
Find more Burley Bee Two Seat Kids Bike Trailer information and reviews here.
6. Thule Chariot Lite Sport Stroller
Cons:
- 75 pound weight capacity
- Super versatile kids bike trailer that can be modified for cycling, strolling, jogging or skiing
- Click n' Store system for super easy on-board storage of strolling, jogging and cycling kit
- VersaWing system allows for rapid and easy conversion between activities
- Awesome suspension creates a smooth ride for both the child and adult
- Super lightweight for easy towing
- Excellent ventilation
- Fold up impressively compact for transport and storage
- Limited lifetime warranty
- Quite expensive
- No color options
- Jogging and skiing kit not included
The Thule Chariot Lite Sport Stroller is perhaps the most versatile and easily towable kids bike trailer on the market!
This option and the Burley D’Lite are quite comparable in terms of quality and versatility, as well as ease of set-up and kit conversion.
The Chariot Lite is super easy to switch between bike trailer and stroller due to the neat Click n’ Store system employed in the design of the front wheels. The stroller wheels simply pop off and are then flipped upside down and stored right there in essentially the same spot. This allows you to pop the Chariot Lite on and off your bicycle in mere seconds.
Thule has built this unit with some pretty killer suspension, so this option will handle road-bumps and light offroading nicely. The suspension is what sets the Chariot Lite and other high-end kids bike trailers apart from the rest of the competition.
Similar to some of the units listed here by Burley Design, Thule has designed this unit to be compatible with a skiing conversion kit for some fun out in the snow.
The five-point safety harness coupled with the nicely padded and supportive seating makes for a super comfy ride for your little one, while the remarkably lightweight construction of the Chariot Lite makes it a breeze to tow.
All in all, Thule has built hands-down one of the most advanced, yet easily operated kids bike trailers on the market. A fantastically versatile option you won’t be disappointed with!
Check out this detailed video of the Chariot Lite in action for a closer look at how this bike trailer is operated and converted between kits!
Find more Thule Chariot Lite Sport Stroller information and reviews here.
7. Thule Cadence Two Child Bicycle Trailer
Cons:
- 100 pound weight capacity
- Built to be weatherproof and well ventilated
- Utilizes Thule's patented ezHitch
- Equipped with 5-point safety harnesses
- Compatible with several Thule accessories
- Super lightweight at just 22 pounds - this one tows super easily
- Expensive option
- No color options
- Narrow wheels are not really suitable for rougher road conditions
If you’re interested in purchasing a high-quality trailer for your kids and your own comfort and enjoyment but just don’t have the big-bucks to spend, this is the middle-of-the-line option for you.
The Thule Cadence Two Child Bicycle Trailer is an excellent value choice of trailer that’s built with a design more typical of the top (far more expensive) models on the market. This model does not convert into a stroller/jogger, but its function as a bike trailer is exceptional.
At just 22 pounds, this is one ultralight kids bike trailer, especially considering it’s designed for two children and features a 100-pound weight capacity. The slim wheels, lightweight frame, and Thule’s patented ezHitch make this a particularly smooth and effortless kids bike trailer to tow.
If you’re concerned about having the strength to tow two children you should definitely be considering the Cadence!
The cockpit is nicely climate controlled with adequate ventilation and optional weatherproof drop-downs so the kids will stay comfortable and out of the elements in there. The harness system is not the most comfortable compared to some of Thule’s more advanced kids bike trailer options, but it’s still totally suitable strapping that is by no means going to bother the youngsters.
Perhaps the best and most practical feature of the Cadence is the small additional storage space for stashing some extra gear. You gotta have room for lunch and the kiddos favorite toys, am I right?
The only thing lacking here for this cost is a suspension system for eating up some of those road bumps. The Cadence still provides a smooth ride for passengers and work-horse alike, but a bit of added suspension is an underrated luxury. If you’re going to enter this price range, definitely at least consider some of the other trailer options listed here by Thule and Burley designs that feature some rear wheel suspension – it’s a game changer!
Find more Thule Cadence Two Child Bicycle Trailer information and reviews here.
8. Aosom Elite 2-in-1 Double Child Bike Trailer/Jogger
Cons:
- Great price point
- Safety flag included
- Weatherproof canopy protects from sun and rain
- Rear cargo storage
- Hand lock brake system on the rear wheel for loading and unloading
- Several color options
- Fairly heavy at 39 pounds
- Lack of suspension means this unit won't handle road bumps very well
- Low weight limit for two children at 57 pounds
Here’s a great budget option of kids bike trailer for those looking to spend the least amount possible on a trailer/stroller hybrid that’s still safe and reliable.
The Aosom Elite Double Child Bike Trailer/Jogger is a brilliant solution for those parents on a budget looking for the most bang for their buck. This is one of the few trailer/stroller systems worth buying at this price range.
This is a fairly straight forward option with minimal bells and whistles. It is, however, a particularly safe kids bike trailer due to the heavy-duty steel frame, included safety flag and hand brake system connected to the rear wheels.
Aosom has included a small cargo hold in the rear of this unit for stashing lunch or your kiddos favorite play-things, a pretty crucial feature for all sorts of cycling contexts.
The cockpit itself is effectively weatherproof but is unfortunately not impressively ventilated. On days where you need to close up this trailer due to dust, bugs or road debris, your kiddo may get a little overheated depending on the weather!
All in all, this unit is by no means an impressive, advanced option, but it’s absolutely adequate for casual cycling and strolling excursions and exceedingly safe for the kids!
Find more Aosom Elite 2-in-1 Double Child Bike Trailer/Jogger information and reviews here.
9. InStep Single & Double Seat Foldable Bike Trailers
Cons:
- Excellent price point
- Super easy setup nd breakdown
- Well ventilated and weatherproof, and also includes a bug screen
- Designated cargo space for an additional 12 pounds of gear
- Several color options
- 40 and 80 pound weight capacities are not impressive
- Lack of suspension
- 16-inch wheels won't roll as smoothly as the more standard 20-inch options
If you’re shopping on a truly tight budget, InStep’s Single & Double Seat Foldable Bike Trailers are what you’re looking for.
These bike trailer options are simple and straight forward, but for casual bike rides, they’re more than up for the task! What you see is what you get with these units, there’s no bells or whistles involved, just a reliable and safe kids trailer system.
The pneumatic tires are 16 inches and paired with molded rims for added strength. Be aware that the single option of this trailer can only support 40 pounds, so it’s not for larger kiddos. The two-child option can handle two riders up to 40 pounds, and an additional 12 pounds of cargo in a designated rear storage space.
The seating is certainly comfortable enough with this option, and the cockpit is nicely ventilated and weatherproof. It’s certainly not on par with the level of luxury the higher end options by Thule and Burley Design provide, but for casual bike rides neither you or your kid(s) will complain about comfort.
It’s worth mentioning how compact this unit breaks down for easy transport and storage. The simple, yet structurally rugged frame design coupled with the pop-off wheels makes breaking down these bike trailers a breeze and storing them even easier!
Don’t forget to check out this only slightly more expensive option also by InStep if you’re looking for a budget choice of bike trailer that also converts to a stroller!
Find more InStep Single & Double Seat Foldable Tow Behind Bike Trailers information and reviews here.
