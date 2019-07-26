9 Best Soft Sided Coolers: Compare & Save

Sometimes your outdoor adventures call for a soft sided cooler rather than a hard-bodied option.
The insulating ability of many soft cooler designs have become wildly impressive, some even able to hold ice for days at a time. If you’re in the market for a soft sided cooler this season, our top list has tracked down the best options for both quality and overall value!
1. Hydro Flask 24 Liter Soft Cooler TotePrice: $756.25Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Impressive insulating ability that truly holds ice for 48 hours
- Great shape and overall design for easy cooler access
- Comfortble and durable carry straps, even for heavy loads
- 840D nylon FDA food grade, BPA-free liner is super durable, mildew resistant and easy to clean
- Effectively leak proof
- Front zippered pocket is great for utensils
- Multiple color options
- 5 year warranty
- Expensive price point
- Minimal exterior storage/geat attachment points
- Solid capacity at 24 liters, but you might find it a bit too small if you pack a BIG picnic for two
The Hydro Flask 24 Liter Soft Cooler Tote is the perfect sized unit for single person use or a picnic for two. This soft sided cooler insulates remarkably well, carries nicely even when fully loaded and is built to be super durable.
Hydro Flask recently sent me out this unit for field testing, and I’ve been very impressed with its performance. The cooler truly holds ice for 48 hours and is very easy to get in and out of unlike many soft coolers with leakproof zippers.
The shoulder strapping is quite comfortable and the carry handles are stitched and oriented for longterm durability. The 840D nylon construction furthermore ensures this tote can take a heavy beating, while the interior liner wipes clean with ease!
I personally love the size for a day at the beach. I can fit a six-pack of beers, a sandwich, fruit, and snacks along with some ice or ice packs easily! For groups greater than two, however, you’ll likely want something with a bit more capacity.
There are two additional slim zippered pockets on the front and backside of the tote that are perfect for stashing your keys, utensils or phone adding a bit of organization potential to this cooler-system. It’s too bad there’s not a larger mesh pocket or interior lid pocket for further organization, but all things considered, the cooler is not large enough for you to realistically need a lot of utensils/accessories.
A bit on the pricey side, yes, but this soft cooler from Hydro Flask is well worth the cost considering its insulating ability, long term durability and ease of operation!
Find more Hydro Flask 24 Liter Soft Cooler Tote information and reviews here.
-
2. YETI Hopper Flip Portable CoolerPrice: $249.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- ColdCell Insulation holds ice for days
- DryHide Shell is totally waterproof, resistant to mildew and super durable
- HydroLok Zipper is 100% leak proof
- Zipper pulls all the way around the cooler top for easy access
- Compatible with some nifty YETI accessories
- Nice quality shoulder strap for carrying heavier loads
- Sharp color choices and several sizes available
- Quite expensive, especially for the size (all sizes are not very large)
- Minimal external storage
- Zipper requires some force to open and close, consider buying some zipper lubricant
The YETI Hopper Flip Portable Cooler is without a doubt one of the top standards when it comes to soft sided insulation. If you’re interested in a better than great cooler that will last a lifetime, this is an awesome go-to.
YETI builds their gear with some serious durability. Their DryHide Shell is totally waterproof, resistant to mildew and super tough against puncture and abrasion. The bottom of the Hopper Flip is also built for maximum abuse and sits nice and flat. Good luck trashing one of these coolers.
The ColdCell insulation employed in the design of this unit is essentially unmatched in the industry. While there are plenty of competitors within this list that feature totally comparable insulating power, (see the tote options by Hydro Flask and TOURIT) YETI’s products will likely outperform them when it comes to ice retention.
The question is, are you willing to spend even more than the already high price point of the competition? If an extra few hours of ice is worth the high cost to you then this is where you should be spending your money.
There is unfortunately little organization potential with this option. There is some attachment points on the outside of the cooler, but no real sleeves or mesh pockets for storing utensils or other items. The Hopper is, however, compatible with an array of highly practical YETI accessories.
The shoulder strapping and carry handles on this unit are built for longterm use and carry great even when the cooler is fully loaded. There are furthermore several sizes available to choose from.
The HydroLok zipper is another feature that makes YETI soft coolers worth the cost. You won’t have to worry about any water getting in or escaping with this system!
All things considered, there are totally comparable options for a far lower price point, but if you’re interested in a truly high-performance option that will last a lifetime, definitely look into this one!
Find more YETI Hopper Flip Portable Cooler information and reviews here.
-
3. YETI Hopper TWO Portable CoolerPrice: $239.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Advanced insulation holds ice for days
- DryHide Shell is remarkably durable
- 100% leak proof
- Comfortable and rugged carry straps are great for carrying heavy loads
- Tapered body carries easier than traditional coolers
- Compatible with an array of YETI accessories
- Quite expensive
- The opening can be a pain to pull awkwardly sized food/drink items in and out of
- No real exterior storage
The YETI Hopper TWO Portable Cooler is another excellent quality soft sided option that’s more of a “bag” than a zippered tote with a flip-top.
This style soft cooler can be more convenient to transport and store depending on what you’re up to, but it’s otherwise highly comparable to the Flip previously listed. Same DryHide Shell, HydroLok Zipper and accessory compatibility, the Hopper TWO is a highly versatile alternative to the more “boxy” options on the market.
The inside dimensions are 9 by 14 by 17 inches, so there’s a good amount of space in there, but this isn’t the unit for big group beach days or picnics.
The real advantage of this style soft cooler is that it carries nicely when fully loaded compared to some bulkier, less slim options. If you don’t mind not having ‘flip-out’ access to your cooler contents, you’ll likely love the function and convenient portability of this option. Another winner from YETI!
Find more YETI Hopper TWO Portable Cooler information and reviews here.
-
4. TOURIT 30 Can Soft CoolerPrice: $147.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Effectively leak proof
- Full zip top for easy access
- Tough against abrasion, puncture and UV damage
- Three ways to carry
- Exterior mesh and zippered pockets
- Fair price point
- Integrated bottle opener
- Can hold ice for up to three days
- Three year warranty
- Fairly expensive for it's size, but you get what you pay for
- Complaints about the longterm integrity of the zipper
- Although there's three ways to carry, the strapping is not great if carrying a heavy load alone
The TOURIT 30 Can Soft Cooler is a brilliant option for those seeking a quality soft cooler, but don’t have the budget to spend the BIG bucks.
This unit totally holds its own. I own an insulated bag from TOURIT that holds ice really well for beach days and boating sessions. This unit will keep your food and beverage effectively insulated and hold ice for days like some of the astronomically priced options you’ll find on the market.
The 30 Can Soft Cooler has awesome carry handles if you’re hauling it with a friend, but it might be a bit difficult to carry on your own when fully loaded depending on your strength.
The durability of the entire cooler is impressive, but there are some customer complaints about the long term integrity of the zipper. If you occasionally lubricate the zipper and treat it with care, it shouldn’t give you any issues.
I love that there is an external zippered pocket, as well as a backside mesh pocket with this option. It’s astounding to me that some of the highest-end coolers out there lack a simple pocket schematic for stashing utensils and other small items and accessories – TOURIT has not skipped out on this detail. There’s even an integrated bottle opener so you never forget yours!
High puncture and UV resistance, a highly practical pocket schematic, three ways to carry and impressive insulating ability – it’s tough to beat the value of this soft cooler when you compare the price point to the competition. TOURIT even includes a three-year warranty so you can buy in confidence!
Find more TOURIT 30 Can Soft Cooler information and reviews here.
-
5. TOURIT 2 in 1 Soft Sided Beach Tote BagPrice: $139.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Inner and outer bags can be used together or apart
- Effectively leak proof
- Waterproof, no sweat design
- Works great as a tote bag
- Sharp aesthetic
- Three year warranty
- Not terribly high capacity - inner cooler holds 15 cans with ice
- Strapping is not great for carrying heavy loads
- A bit of webbing for gear attchment, but otherwise no external storage
Here’s a unique soft sided cooler system that is highly versatile in function, allowing you to utilize it as a gear tote, cooler, or both!
The TOURIT 2 in 1 Soft Sided Beach Tote Bag is great for those outdoor enthusiasts who have a wide array of passions and therefore many different needs and applications for their cooler. This unit can be split into a tote and cooler bag, the interior insulating bag capable of carrying 15 cans with ice.
Load up your food and drink into the insulated cooler component, and then remove it from the tote shell when you arrive at your destination so you can pack the tote with your other essentials for whatever it is you’re up to! The applications are endless with a system like this, and the price is surprisingly reasonable!
The exterior material is quite durable against punctures and is furthermore UV resistant, so you should own this one for quite some time. This soft cooler is furthermore totally waterproof, leakproof and will not sweat – a nice added touch if you ask me!
The strapping is totally tough and attached effectively for long term durability, but it will be difficult to carry this cooler when fully loaded due to the lack of a shoulder strap.
There is no real exterior storage other than some gear attachment points on the strapping, but there is however a small zippered interior pocket that could stash your keys or other small essentials.
All in all, this is a great soft sided cooler option at a more than fair price point that will excel in a ton of different contexts! Another stellar choice from TOURIT!
Find more TOURIT 2 in 1 Soft Sided Beach Tote Bag information and reviews here.
-
6. Coleman 16-Can Soft Cooler with Removable LinerPrice: $19.48Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Three mesh pockets, front zippered pocket and a lid bungee for securing gear/accessories
- Excellent price point
- Hard liner is removable for easy washing and in case you want the cooler to be less rigid
- Antimicrobial-treated lining
- Several color options
- The strapping is not ideal for carrying heavier loads
- 16 can capacity is greatly reduced if adding ice - and you'll need ice!
- Insulating power is good, not great
Here’s a great little budget option from Coleman for those looking for a simple and affordable casual soft cooler option.
The Coleman 16-Can Soft Cooler with Removable Liner is a brilliant solution for beach days, kayak sessions, picnics at the park any virtually any context where you’re short on packing space and don’t need a multi-day insulating system.
My household shares this model cooler, and I love utilizing it as a lunchbox when I go fishing and boating! We’ve owned this one for three seasons now, and it’s holding up great so far.
This is not a high-performance soft cooler capable of truly long term ice retention, nor is it a high capacity option (about 13 by 12 by 9 inches) but it is however perfect for more casual outdoor (or indoor) endeavors. Why spend the big bucks on a top-quality soft sided cooler if you simply need a unit to keep a 12-pack cold for the duration of your beach day?
For such an affordable cooler, this unit by Coleman has some radical features. There is a removable hard-bodied liner that cleans up super easily, a nice array of exterior and interior pockets and bungeed storage. There’s not a ton of capacity with this one, but Coleman has sure made the most of the space!
For the budget buyer not interested in obscene ice retention times, this trusty Coleman option will fit the bill just fine!
Find more Coleman 16-Can Soft Cooler with Removable Liner information and reviews here.
-
7. Arctic Zone 45 Can Eco Blend Thermal TotePrice: $19.10Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Excellent price point!
- Therma-Flect radiant barrier helps to effectively insulate for hours
- Easy to clean
- Eco Blend exterior is nice and durable
- Strapping is not great for carrying particularly heavy loads
- This tote won't hold ice for days like foam, and ColdCell insulated soft coolers
- Capacity is not terribly impressive if you're adding ice
The Arctic Zone 45 Can Eco Blend Thermal Tote is the perfect soft cooler companion for those seeking an affordable, group option of soft cooler.
This unit has a huge capacity and comes at a very reasonable price point, but don’t let the cost fool you – this is a highly capable insulator.
The exterior Eco Blend fabric is tough against abrasion, while the interior of the tote features a Therma-Flect radiant barrier to effectively insulate for hours. This tote won’t hold ice for days like most of the other options listed here – but if you and a bunch of pals have plans to crush a bunch of beers over the course of a day, this cooler bag will make sure everything stays chilly!
Because there’s no real organization potential, this soft cooler is best utilized as a big bag for assorted drinks, or as a carrier for all of your cook-out essentials to name a few applications. Whatever you decide to use it for, the interior conveniently cleans up easily.
The carry handles are the only real downfall of this tote. If you’re fully loaded, hauling this unit around will be difficult without a partner.
For the cost, this is a soft cooler worth owning for all sorts of contexts. No doubt an excellent value buy from Artic Zone.
Find more Arctic Zone 45 Can Eco Blend Thermal Tote information and reviews here.
-
8. CleverMade Collapsible Cooler BagPrice: $29.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Collapses down to less than 3 inches wide for easy transport and storage
- Impressive 50 can capacity
- Front zippered pocket and rear mesh pocket
- Integrated bottle opener
- Effectively leak proof
- Excellent price point
- Strapping is not ideal for heavy loads if you're carrying this tote alone
- Long term durability of the polyester blend is questionable
- Complaints about this cooler sweating
The CleverMade Collapsible Cooler Bag is an unsung hero in the soft sided cooler world that sports impressive ice retention, overall capacity and integrated features for the cost!
If you’re looking for something that can handle a lot of food and beverage without a steep price tag, this one should definitely be on your radar! It can hold up to 50 cans and then collapses down to less than three inches when not in use making it an excellent group road trip or travel option.
This tote is effectively leak proof, includes both zippered and mesh external pockets, and features an integrated bottle opener. Considering its versatility and capacity, the price is staggeringly low on this one.
Collapse this soft cooler and stuff it into a suitcase for your next vacation, or store it out of sight, out of mind during the off-season. The portability and storability of this option is not to be overlooked when you really consider how much space a cooler of this capacity would otherwise occupy.
Surprisingly, this option can hold ice overnight and keep drinks ice cold for up to 36 hours. Once again, pretty impressive stats for a soft cooler at this cost.
The polyester blend that makes up the exterior of this option is not nearly as rugged as some of the nylon and PVC alternatives, but if you’re not too hard on it, this cooler should none the less hold up for at least a few seasons. It all depends on how much you abuse your gear!
Find more CleverMade Collapsible Cooler Bag information and reviews here.
-
9. WintersAir 30 Liter Collapsible Cooler Bag with Reusable Ice PacksPrice: $41.97Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Collapsible design is great for transport, travel and storage
- Large 50 can capacity
- Includes two reusable ice packs
- Small exterior pockets are great for stashing utensils and other small items
- Great price point
- Lifetime guarantee
- Longterm integrity of the stitching and exterior material is questionable if you're hard on your gear
- Shoulder strapping is adequate, but not ideal for carrying particularly heavy loads
- Only one color option
Here’s one more high capacity, budget option that’s perfect for larger groups with a big thirst to quench. This collapsible soft cooler from WintersAir is a stellar choice if portability and low cost are what you’re looking for.
This purchase includes two reusable ice packs, making it a solid value right off the bat for the cost. It’s not rated for extreme ice retention by any means, but this cooler should keep drinks cold utilizing ice or artificial ice packs for at least eight hours.
The design collapses down to just a few inches wide, so it’s a great choice for taking on vacation or for stuffing into an already packed car. Considering it can hold up to 50 cans, it’s portability is not to be overlooked.
The long term integrity of the zippers and stitching of the carry handles are questionable if you’re particularly hard on your gear, so you’ll likely want to look elsewhere if you need something rugged. WintersAir does, however, cover this product with a lifetime guarantee, so you can purchase in confidence.
Find more WintersAir 30 Liter Collapsible Cooler Bag with Reusable Ice Packs information and reviews here.
