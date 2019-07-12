15 Best Collapsible Water Bottles: Your Buyer’s Guide

This collapsible water bottle has several noteworthy features, but it really stands out for its durable shatter-resistant silicone construction. The 22-ounce bottle is also leakproof and comes with a twist cap to prevent liquids from leaking.

You can safely store hot or cold drinks in the bottle. Despite its compact size, the mouth is wide enough to fit ice cubes and fruit. The bottle is made without BPA, PVC, phthalates, lead or other potentially harmful chemicals. It’s also dishwasher safe and comes in several colors.