15 Best Collapsible Water Bottles: Your Buyer’s Guide

The next time you’re heading out for a run or are trying to pack light, consider a collapsible water bottle. As opposed to your average water bottle, which can’t be condensed, a collapsible water bottle can be folded up to a fraction of its original size for easy portability.
1. Nomader Collapsible Water BottlePrice: $24.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Made with shatter-resistant silicone
- Mouth is wide enough for ice cubes
- Designed to store hot and cold drinks
- Needs to be pre-conditioned before use
- Lacks insulation
- Can be tough to clean by hand
This collapsible water bottle has several noteworthy features, but it really stands out for its durable shatter-resistant silicone construction. The 22-ounce bottle is also leakproof and comes with a twist cap to prevent liquids from leaking.
You can safely store hot or cold drinks in the bottle. Despite its compact size, the mouth is wide enough to fit ice cubes and fruit. The bottle is made without BPA, PVC, phthalates, lead or other potentially harmful chemicals. It’s also dishwasher safe and comes in several colors.
-
2. Style4U Collapsible Water BottlePros:
Cons:
- Comes with a Carabiner
- Expands from six to nine inches
- Available in multiple colors
- Several complaints of an initial odor
- Exterior sweats with ice water
- Relatively limited capacity
Style4U Collapsible Water Bottle expands from six to nine inches and holds up to 19 ounces of water. A leakproof cap keeps liquids from spilling out. The bottle is made with BPA-free food-grade silicone material.
An included Carabiner lets you hook the bottle onto a belt or backpack for your convenience. A wide mouth cap lets you add ice cubes for a refreshing drink. The bottle is available in several colors.
-
3. Kemier Collapsible Silicone Water BottlePros:
Cons:
- Convenient wide mouth design
- Single-button switch opens the cap
- Leak-proof lid
- Needs to be squeezed to get all the water out
- Some mention an initial silicone smell
- Have to press air button to restore bottle to its original shape after drinking
This vibrant foldable water bottle comes in a variety of colors. Highlights include BPA-free construction, and the fact that the material is also odorless and non-toxic. The bottle holds up to 750 milliliters and weighs just under 5.5 ounces.
When you’ve finished consuming the contents, you can completely roll up the bottle to stash in a purse, pocket or bag. A wide-mouth design lets you add ice cubes and water with ease.
Another convenient feature is the leak-proof single-button switch for opening the cap.
-
4. Valourgo Collapsible Water BottlePrice: $11.59Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Holds up to 21 ounces
- Comes in a variety of colors
- Leak-proof lid
- Some complain of an initial odor
- Doesn't keep beverages cold for an extended period of time
- Latch to hold the bottle when it's rolled up isn't the most durable
You can roll up this collapsible water bottle and secure it for safe storage once you’re done emptying the contents. The bottle features a durable silicone material, which is non-toxic and BPA-free.
The bottle has a wide mouth so that you can easily add ice cubes and other items. It’s also dishwasher safe for added convenience. The bottle features a squeeze to drink design along with a leakproof lid. You can store up to 21 ounces of liquid in this collapsible bottle.
-
5. Goat Travel Water BottlePrice: $16.92Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Dishwasher safe
- Holds up to 18.5 ounces when fully expanded
- Can go in the microwave and freezer
- Some competitors have a larger capacity
- Struggles to stand on its own when filled
- Not very rigid
The Goat Travel Water Bottle is versatile and works just as well for a day in the office as it does on your favorite hiking trails. The bottle features a durable BPA-free silicone material. An included clip lets you easily attach the bottle to a purse, backpack or belt for your convenience.
A leak-proof lid keeps contents from escaping. The bottle holds 18.5 ounces when fully expanded, and 8.5 ounces when collapsed. It’s also safe for the dishwasher, microwave and freezer.
-
6. EXIT Collapsible Water BottlePrice: $29.88Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Won't sag or lose shape
- Thick carrying strap
- Wide mouth fits ice cubes
- Some mention a faint silicone taste
- A bit heavier than some competitors
- Clunky opening mechanism
The EXIT Collapsible Water Bottle won’t sag or lose its shape after you take a few sips, even when the bottle is just half full. Its shape-saving design is due in part to a unique design combined with an advanced air valve.
When you’re done with the contents, you can roll the bottle up and use the included strap to secure the bottle. A D-ring lock keeps contents from spilling out, even when you’re on the go.
The bottle has a wide enough mouth to fit ice cubes. A leakproof cap prevents liquids from leaking. The bottle holds up to 26 ounces and comes in various colors.
-
7. Mountop Collapsible Silicone Water BottlePrice: $11.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Small enough to carry in your hand
- Stores hot and cold liquids
- Rotating cap design
- Has an initial silicone odor
- Limited color options
- Not the most lightweight bottle
The Mountop Collapsible Silicone Water Bottle folds up small enough to carry in your hand. You can also fold and flatten the bottle. When fully expanded, the bottle holds up to 20 ounces.
This foldable water bottle is made with BPA-free food-grade silicone material. You can use it to store hot or cold liquids. The bottle has a rotating cap with an anti-leak design, so you don’t have to worry about the contents spilling out. The bottle is safe for the dishwasher and freezer.
-
8. Chicmoda Collapsible Foldable Water BottlePrice: $14.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Convenient flip top for traveling
- Automatic push button
- Comes in several colors
- Tends to lose its shape after taking a few sips
- Material tends to attract dirt and dust
- Requires some effort to squeeze water out
If you’re looking for a collapsible water bottle with a larger capacity, consider this bottle, which holds up to 35 ounces of fluid. Despite its larger size, the bottle can be rolled up for storage. This bottle’s slender design ensures it fits into most cup holders and hands.
Enhanced grip markings on the side make it easier to hold the bottle, especially on the go. Other highlights include a single-step push button, anti-leak cap and an adjustable handle. An integrated loop handle lets you clip the bottle to a backpack, belt or bag.
The bottle’s wide mouth opening lets you easily add ice and water. This collapsible bottle is dishwasher safe for added convenience.
-
9. ManlyCamp Collapsible Water BottlePrice: $18.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Ideal for outdoor activities
- Can be stored in the freezer
- Has a 22-ounce capacity
- Not microwave safe
- Some complaints of a silicone taste
- Nylon strap can't be easily removed for the dishwasher
If you’re looking for the best collapsible water bottle for your outdoor adventures, consider this bottle from ManlyCamp. The bottle is designed for your favorite outdoor activities, including biking, hiking, and trail running.
Of course, it’s equally handy indoors. The bottle features a 22-ounce capacity and is made with rugged BPA-free silicone material. Its minimalist design makes it easy to bring the bottle just about anywhere, including traveling.
The bottle stands on its own and comes with a wide mouth to easily add ice and water. The bottle is dishwasher safe and can also go in the freezer.
-
10. Go-Sprint Collapsible Water BottlePros:
Cons:
- Built to withstand a wide range of temperatures
- Holds up to 26 ounces
- Comes in multiple colors
- Not very sturdy when full
- Exterior tends to sweat
- Has an off-putting initial odor
With space already at a premium, the fact that the Go-Sprint Collapsible Water Bottle folds up to just 1/3 of its actual size makes it a practical choice for traveling, commuting and more.
The bottle holds up to 26 ounces and is made with BPA-free silicone material. In fact, the material is so robust, it can withstand temperatures ranging from 32 to 212 degrees Fahrenheit.
The bottle features a leak-proof design to keep liquids contained. You can choose from a variety of different colors.
-
11. Platypus Platy Ultralight Collapsible Water BottlePros:
Cons:
- Compatible with other Platypus products
- Collapses small enough to fit into a pocket
- Weighs only 1.3 ounces
- Lacks a Carabiner or carrying attachment
- Smaller mouth opening
- Can be tough to dry
If you’re looking for serious volume, consider the Platypus Platy Ultralight Collapsible Water Bottle, which holds up to two liters, or 70 ounces. Its large capacity makes the bottle ideal for day hikes, backpacking, camping and more.
Despite its larger size, the bottle weighs just 1.3 ounces. You can also make it roll up or collapse small enough to fit into your pocket. The bottle is made with material that’s free from BPA and BPS.
Use the bottle on its own or pair it with your favorite Platypus items. The bottle has a sturdy base and won’t tip over when full.
-
12. Qnch Collapsible Water BottlePros:
Cons:
- Airtight valve prevents leaks
- Handles hot and cold temperatures
- Has a carrying strap
- Exterior gets hot when the bottle is filled with hot liquids
- Initial plastic taste
- Only comes in one color
Keep track of exactly how much you’re consuming with this collapsible water bottle, which has measurement markings on the sides. The bottle holds up to 22 ounces and is made with BPA-free material. It’s also dishwasher safe for added convenience.
The bottle can hold hot and cold liquids, although a protective sleeve is recommended for handling the bottle in higher temperatures. A one-touch lid provides quick and easy access to the bottle’s contents. An airtight valve keeps contents from leaking.
-
13. SHOKE Collapsible Water BottlePrice: $6.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Weighs just over four ounces
- Hygienic spout cover
- Rolls up for travel and storage
- Need to squeeze relatively hard to get the water out
- Cap is relatively bulky
- Prone to tipping over when empty
The SHOKE Collapsible Water Bottle helps keep germs at bay with a hygienic spout cover. Whether you’re working out, traveling or commuting, you won’t have to worry about touching the mouthpiece with potentially dirty hands.
Another highlight is the secure twist cap design, which keeps fluids from spilling out. The collapsible water bottle holds up to 19 ounces, and weighs in at just over four ounces.
You can fold or collapse the bottle for easy storage when necessary. This bottle comes in multiple colors.
-
14. HydroLapse Collapsible Water BottlePrice: $12.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Wide mouth opening makes it easy to add ice
- Leakproof lid contains contents
- Fits into most standard cup holders
- Not safe for the freezer
- Some complain of an initial plastic taste
- Tends to fold by itself after a few sips
Instead of your average plastic cap, the HydroLapse Collapsible Water Bottle comes with a stylish stainless steel lid. The collapsible water bottle holds up to 18 ounces when opened to its full capacity. It’s also safe for the dishwasher for easier cleaning.
The bottle features a leakproof lid and a shock-proof body, making it equally suited for your favorite indoor and outdoor activities. A wide mouth opening lets you easily add ice and water as needed.
This bottle fits into most standard cup holders, and clips onto backpacks, belts and other items with its included Carabiner.
-
15. ZOORON Collapsible Water BottlePros:
Cons:
- Retains its shape when full
- Check valve keeps liquids from spilling out
- Folds up a single step
- Some complaints of an initial plastic taste
- Smaller capacity than some competitors
- Ridges can make cleaning tougher
If you’re looking for overall value, consider collapsible water bottle. The bottle holds up to 17 ounces of liquid when expanded. For your convenience, the bottle folds up in a simple step so that you don’t have to bother rolling it up. Despite the fact that it folds up easily, however, the bottle retains its shape when full. A check valve keeps contents from spilling out. You can safely place the bottle in the dishwasher, or use a soft brush to clean the inside. A wide mouth design lets you add ice cubes and water. This eco-friendly bottle comes with a Carabiner.
For many of us, the thought of carrying around a bulky water bottle isn't very appealing. This is due in large part to the fact that water bottles take up a lot of room. While the best collapsible water bottles can be squished or rolled down to 1/3 or 1/4 of their original size, the same can't be said for a regular water bottle.
Many collapsible water bottle fans find that this level of convenience is worth some of the potential trade-offs. For example, most collapsible water bottles aren't quite as sturdy as their full-size counterparts, and are prone to tipping over. Others have a unique shape that can be tricky to wash.
The Mayo Clinic recommends a daily fluid intake of roughly 15.5 cups, or 3.7 liters, for men, and 11.5 cups, or 2.7 inches, for women. Of course, your needs will probably vary. For example, it's important to increase your fluid intake before, during and following a workout. You'll also want to drink more fluids in hot and humid conditions.
There's more to like about a foldable water bottle than the convenience factor. By toting a reusable water bottle, you can help cut down on the number of plastic water bottles that end up in landfills each year. According to EarthDay.org, you can save up to 156 plastic water bottles a year by opting for a reusable water bottle.
