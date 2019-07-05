10 Best Backpacks for Snowboarding

Here’s a top notch winter sports backpack by The North Face. The Recon is a highly reviewed, 31 liter backpack with an additional stretch front stash pocket.

There’s also two stretch water bottle pockets on either side of the pack for tucking away your hydration. Between the main interior pocket and the front zippered pocket there’s some great organization potential here. 31 liters of space should me more than enough for most snowboarders — it’s a great, high capacity backpack that is just compact enough to remain low profile while riding.

The FlexVent suspension system employs custom injection-molded shoulder straps and a well designed, padded back panel. The back panel even has a spine channel built in for some added support — something a lot of other snowboarding backpacks often lack. This pack will really hug your frame and allow you to ride without destabilizing your center of gravity. If you’re carrying sensitive electronics, there’s a padded, 15 inch laptop sleeve within the main compartment that should offer some decent protection.

Between the 23 different color options, there’s no doubt a color scheme that will suit your style. This low profile, water resistant, high capacity backpack is one you’ll own and shred in for years.