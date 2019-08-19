11 Best Pannier Bags for Your Bike (2019)

From daily commutes to grocery hauls and more, panniers serve many purposes. If you plan on carrying heavier loads on two wheels, skip the traditional bike basket in front and consider these bike panniers instead.
1. Ibera Bicycle PakRak Quick-Release BagPrice: $70.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Reflective trim for safety at night
- Each bag has its own rain cover
- Storage capacity is 15 liters per bag
- Not fully waterproof
- Doesn't have a taillight hanger
- Bag tapers towards the bottom
A convenient quick-release system allows you to rapidly remove the panniers and replace them as needed. The clip-on system means you don’t have to deal with cumbersome straps, either. The bags will work with most carriers. You can fit nearly 20 pounds of goods inside these panniers.
There’s plenty of room on the inside with two large interior pockets, a zippered top pocket and a drawstring pouch. Each bag comes with a rain cover for protection against the elements. However, if you often ride in the rain, consider the fully waterproof version. A sturdy three-point connection holds the bags firmly in place as you ride.
Find more Ibera Bicycle PakRak Quick-Release Bag information and reviews here.
2. BV Bicycle PanniersPrice: $20.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Total 26-liter capacity
- Each bag has a rigid back panel
- Adjustable hooks fit most bike racks
- Not waterproof
- Zippers aren't very sturdy
- Material is a bit thin
If affordability is your primary concern, these pannier bags are worth a close look. The spacious bags can fit all of your essentials and more with a 26-liter capacity. They also have large zippered pockets to safely store smaller items. A carrier handle on top makes it easy to transport the bags by hand as needed.
Each bag comes with adjustable hooks to fit most bike racks. There are also two adjustable bungee cords for secure mounting. Both bags have a rigid rear panel and reflective trim.
3. Timbuk2 Tandem PannierPrice: $129.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Works equally well for long and short rides
- Internal sleeves can fit up to a 15-inch laptop
- Hook and loop attachment system
- Bags can't be separated
- Velcro straps can take awhile to remove
- Can be tough to completely close flap when bags are full
The Timbuk2 Tandem Pannier works equally well for longer rides as it does for short hauls around town. There’s plenty of storage space. In fact, the main compartment is large enough to fit up to a 15-inch MacBook computer. You can keep smaller essentials secure and contained in the zippered front pocket.
The bag transforms to a shoulder bag off the bike, and is stylish enough to wear around town. You can use the removable shoulder strap to carry the bag on your shoulder.
A water-resistant exterior keeps rain from soaking your belongings. In fact, the material is resistant enough to keep your belongings dry for several hours if you happen to be caught in a downpour.
Find more Timbuk2 Tandem Pannier information and reviews here.
4. Bushwhacker Omaha PannierPrice: $69.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Each bag fits a full-size grocery bag
- Bags are separate
- Breathable side material
- Prone to bending out of shape when full with groceries
- Not waterproof
- Lacks a top cover
Frequent grocery hauls require the right type of bag, such as this pair of panniers. These grocery bags attach to the bottom of the bike frame or rack with a bungee cord and a hook, while metal hooks help secure the top. A three-point mounting system keeps the bags in place as you ride. You can fit up to one full-size grocery bag in each pannier. The bags fold flat when not in use.
Find more Bushwhacker Omaha Pannier information and reviews here.
5. Rhinowalk Waterproof PannierPrice: $58.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Resistant to cold and heat
- Removable and adjustable shoulder strap
- Large opening design
- Bags are a bit heavy
- Zippers aren't the most durable
- Lacks reflective elements
These fully waterproof pannier bags keep your contents dry, even during downpours. The bags are made with a tough nylon material that’s naturally water-resistant, followed by waterproof PVC layers on either side.
Not only are the bags fully waterproof, they’re also cold-proof and heat-resistant and won’t tear easily. The rear bag holds up to 27 liters, and is completely expandable.
A quick-release system lets you quickly remove the bags and put them back on the bike. A removable and adjustable nylon shoulder strap lets you haul the bags around off the bike. A large opening design means you don’t have to struggle to add and remove items.
Find more Rhinowalk Waterproof Pannier information and reviews here.
6. ArcEnCiel Double PannierPrice: $64.98Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Rain cover keeps contents secure
- Belts along top make it easy to adjust the bags
- Reflective elements increase nighttime safety
- Bags can't be separated
- Not a quick-release mounting system
- Tends to sag when empty
The ArcEnCiel Double Pannier holds up to 50 liters, and can carry up to 130 pounds. The retro-style pannier bags are made with durable canvas material. A rain cover is included to keep your contents dry. Sturdy construction and a larger storage capacity makes these bags a solid choice for longer rides.
Adjustable belts at the top help keep the bag secure during rides. The retro-style bags are also resistant to tears and abrasions. Reflective elements make you more visible to others when riding at night.
Find more ArcEnCiel Double Pannier information and reviews here.
7. Roswheel Bike PannierPrice: $48.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Ideal for camping and grocery hauls
- Can also be used as a shoulder bag or backpack
- Detachable top bag
- Sides tend to sag a bit
- Bulky exterior pockets
- Included rain cover isn't the most durable
This larger bag works especially well for heavier tasks, such as camping and grocery hauls. A 37-liter capacity means you can fit up to 10 gallons of items inside. The bag is also quite versatile and can be used as a shoulder bag or even a backpack.
In case of foul weather, your goods are protected by reinforced polyester with a water-resistant coating. You can attach a rain cover for extra protection if necessary. A bevel design minimizes the risk of having your heels rub the bag as you ride.
The bottom of the bag features a tear-resistant material. A combination of buckles and Velcro straps keep the bag secure while you ride.
Find more Roswheel Bike Pannier information and reviews here.
8. Two Wheel Gear Pannier Backpack Plus+Price: $179.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Contains separate pockets for keys, bottles and more
- Waterproof material
- Rain cover is included
- A bit pricey
- Not many reflective elements
- Backpack strap zipper isn't the most secure
From commuting to traveling and outdoor adventures, this versatile pannier is designed to tag along. The combination backpack and pannier holds up to 30 liters, including laptops up to 15.6 inches and other essentials. If you’re commuting to work, you can simply detach the bag and use it as a backpack off the bike.
A secure mounting system lets you quickly attach the bag to most standard bike racks. There are several smaller designated pockets, including pen holders, bottle pockets and mesh zip pockets. The pannier also includes a U-lock storage and a clip for a rear light. Downpours aren’t an issue thanks to the waterproof materials and included rain cover. A top handle lets you easily remove the bag.
Find more Two Wheel Gear Pannier Backpack Plus+ information and reviews here.
9. MaxMiles Bicycle PannierPrice: $89.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Adjustable shoulder strap
- Large 35-liter capacity
- Made with durable water-resistant polyester
- Relatively limited side pocket space
- A bit pricey
- Not insulated
If you’re looking for a larger pannier, consider this bag, which has a 35-liter storage capacity. The double-sided panniers have a capacity of 35 liters when unfolded, and 10 liters when folded. You can fit your essentials and more, for shorter and longer trips.
The bags are also waterproof and are made with water-resistant polyester. Features such as a carrying handle and an adjustable shoulder strap allow you to easily use the bag off the bike.
Find more MaxMiles Bicycle Pannier information and reviews here.
10. Tourbon Bike PanniersPrice: $58.86Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Can be worn over the shoulder or carried by hand
- Made of sturdy canvas and leather
- Comes in several different colors
- Can get in the way while pedaling
- Not waterproof
- Clips might not fit larger racks
Stylish may not be the first word that comes to mind when you think of panniers, but this bag is different. The pannier doubles as a tote bag and can be securely carried across the shoulder. There are also handles for easy carrying.
Two hooks clip onto the bike rack to help secure the pannier in place as you ride. An extra interior pocket provides more storage space for smaller items and other essentials.
Find more Tourbon Bike Panniers information and reviews here.
11. Banjo Brothers Market PannierPrice: $59.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Reinforced panels in the most vulnerable areas
- Cinch-down flap for added security
- Spacious interior
- Not sold as a pair
- Material isn't waterproof
- Isn't insulated
Its name suggests this bike pannier is handy for grocery store hauls, but it’s also quite a versatile bag. The pannier spans 1500 cubic inches, which is approximately the size of an average paper grocery bag when expanded. Reinforced panels in the most vulnerable areas keep the bag in top shape over time.
Adjustable side straps keep the bag and its contents secure as you ride. There’s also a cinch-down flap for added security. In addition to grocery runs, the bag comes in handy for commuting and trips around town. An interior pocket provides extra storage and security for keys and other small items.
Find more Banjo Brothers Market Pannier information and reviews here.
Panniers are commonly used for hauling groceries, but these bike baskets are handy in many other ways. For example, they're popular among commuters. Many outdoor enthusiasts also use panniers for camping and bike trips.
There are many different pannier styles out there, but your best bet is to go with one that most closely suits your needs. For example, if you plan on lots of grocery shopping, you'll want to invest in a larger pannier. Keep in mind that large panniers typically require longer chainstays to avoid having your heels contact the bag as you ride. Some larger and heavier panniers can also be placed on the fork.
As a cyclist, you often need to contend with changing weather conditions. If it's not unusual for you to encounter rain during rides, it's worth considering whether the bag you're looking at is waterproof, or at least water-resistant. While nylon doesn't naturally repel water on its own, it's often combined with a water-resistant coating, according to The Ultimate Backpack. Many water-resistant and waterproof panniers are crafted with this type of nylon material.
See Also:
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.