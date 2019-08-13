15 Best Bike Baskets: Your Easy Buying Guide (2019)

From stylish Nantucket bike baskets to practical wire baskets for grocery hauls, a bike basket is a practical accessory for many riders. From open baskets to covered carries for takeout and electronics, here are the best bike baskets for your lifestyle.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
1. Schwinn Quick Release Wire BasketPros:
Cons:
- Can fit shopping bags
- Mounts to most bike handlebars
- Handlebars are removable
- Installation can be tedious
- May sink with heavier objects
- Some find it a bit unsteady on rougher surfaces
If you’re looking for overall value, consider this bike basket from Schwinn. While the brand name is perhaps most recognizable for its popular array of bikes, you’ll find many cycling-related products and accessories, including this bike basket. The basket is made with weather-resistant material, so you don’t have to worry about finding shelter if you’re caught riding in the rain.
You can easily mount this basket to most handlebars, making it a versatile choice for families and those with several bikes. There’s enough room to fit a few small shopping bags if you’re heading out on a grocery haul. The handlebars can be removed if you need to carry the basket for shopping or other tasks.
Find more Schwinn Quick Release Wire Basket information and reviews here.
-
2. Retrospec Bicycles Apollo Bike Basket
Cons:
- Removable handles make it ideal for grocery runs
- Can be installed on most bikes
- Comes in many different colors
- Heavy
- May interfere with brakes and brake handles on some bikes
- Mesh bottom isn't sturdy enough for heavier objects
The Apollo is an all-around basket that’s especially appealing to shoppers on a budget. The sides of the basket are steel, complete with a mesh bottom to keep smaller items from falling out as you ride. Rides in the rain aren’t an issue, as the basket features weather-proof steel.
Removable handles let you carry the basket on shopping trips. This front bike basket can be easily installed on most bikes, and doesn’t require any tools. Several color options are available.
Find more Retrospec Bicycles Apollo Bike Basket information and reviews here.
-
3. Nantucket Bicycle Basket Co. Lightship Collection
Cons:
- Rolled rim keeps basket from unraveling
- Adjustable leather straps
- Holds up to 13 pounds
- Prone to sagging with heavier items
- Weaving is a bit thin
- Somewhat brittle
Nantucket bike baskets are renowned for their timeless styling and overall durability. This basket from the Nantucket Bike Basket Co. is no exception. The basket is part of the Lightship collection, with origins that can be traced back to the introduction of the first basket produced during the Nantucket whaling era.
This basket comes in two colors and sizes. It’s also designed to fit most adult bikes, and has two adjustable leather straps. This front bike basket has a weight limit of 13 pounds.
Find more Nantucket Bicycle Basket Co. Lightship Collection information and reviews here.
-
4. COFIT Collapsible Bike Basket
Cons:
- Can fit small dogs up to 11 pounds
- Ideal for hauling groceries
- Can be wiped clean with a wet cloth
- Doesn't have a cover or lid
- Can be tricky to mount on certain handlebars
- No exterior phone pocket
The COFIT Collapsible Bike Basket is a practical choice if you frequently ride to the grocery store. This basket is designed to hold heavier items such as groceries, and even small pets.
The hauler features a durable oxford cloth construction along with a sturdy rustproof aluminum frame. Spills or downpours aren’t an issue thanks to the waterproof cloth. You can also easily clean the material when necessary by using a wet cloth or towel.
Although it’s quite spacious, the basket collapses for easy storage. The basket also comes with soft handles and sponge pads to keep hands comfortable and protected when you’re lifting heavier loads.
This basket sits between the handlebar and front tire. The recommended handlebar size is between 22 and 32mm.
Find more COFIT Collapsible Bike Basket information and reviews here.
-
5. PetSafe Solvit Tagalong Wicker Basket
Cons:
- Comfy faux sheepskin lining
- Has an adjustable safety leash
- Multi-way adjustments for added security
- Not designed for larger dogs
- Lining can't go in the dryer
- Safety leash isn't adjustable
Treat your furry friend to a comfortable and cushioned ride with this dog carrier basket. The basket comes with a faux sheepskin lining that’s cushioned yet breathable. A removable sunshade helps keep pets cool on hot days. You can easily remove the liner to wash it when necessary.
The basket is made with stylish resin wicker, and is safe to use in inclement weather conditions. Three-way adjustments let you secure the basket onto most bikes without interfering with the brakes or handles. An adjustable safety leash holds pets securely in place as you ride.
Find more PetSafe Solvit Tagalong Wicker Basket information and reviews here.
-
6. ProSource Wicker Handlebar Basket
Cons:
- TIghtly woven wicker makes it more durable
- Vintage stained finish
- Versatile handlebar straps
- Tends to sag under heavier loads
- Lacks a cover or lid
- Straps aren't the most durable
This wicker bike basket works especially well with cruiser and comfort bikes. It’s also easy to mount and will securely fasten onto different types of handlebars. Whether you’re packing up a picnic lunch for the day or you’re running errands around town, the basket is large enough to hold your essentials.
You don’t have to worry if you get caught out in the rain, as the basket is coated with a weather-resistant treatment. Tightly woven wicker material holds contents secure as you ride.
Find more ProSource Wicker Handlebar Basket information and reviews here.
-
7. Swagman Retro Bike Basket
Cons:
- Holds up to 12 pounds
- Weather-resistant coating
- Quickly and easily removed with a quick release button
- A bit bulky
- Only comes in one color
- Plastic pieces seem flimsy
The Swagman Retro Bike Basket is stylish and sturdy, making it a practical multi-purpose hauler. The basket holds up to 12 pounds and features black metal mesh material. The basket is an ideal size for hauling groceries and even small pets.
Tools aren’t required to install or remove this basket. Shoppers will appreciate the integrated carrying handle. The basket is built to withstand the elements and features a coating that’s resistant to water and rust.
Find more Swagman Retro Bike Basket information and reviews here.
-
8. Ohuhu Bike Basket
Cons:
- Foam coating on hooks prevents scratches
- Quick-release basket mechanism
- Basket can also be used when shopping
- Bottom isn't the most durable
- Hooks might not clear brakes and brake wires
- Some have issues with Velcro straps coming loose during rides
Whether you plan to ride in inclement weather or you simply want a bike basket that will hold up in the event of rain, you’ll appreciate this basket’s weather-resistant properties. Not only is the basket waterproof, it’s made with plastic-coated steel that won’t rust when exposed to the elements.
Foam coating on the hooks protects the handlebars, head tube and other components from scratches. A quick-release mechanism lets you quickly and easily remove the basket when necessary. This bike basket also doubles as a shopping basket, and has a mesh bottom to hold smaller objects.
You can choose between black and white colors.
-
9. MattiSam Handlebar Bag
Cons:
- Water-resistant interior and exterior
- Reflective strips make you more visible in the dark
- Pouch is sensitive enough to use phone while riding
- Not made for transporting heavier objects
- Can be tough to view phone depending on the angle of the basket
- Mounting between brake cables can be tricky
Keep your belongings safe and secure with the MattiSam Handlebar Bag. With its 3.5-liter capacity, this basket is just the right size to keep your small contents safe.
Along with a generous amount of interior space, the bag has two convenient mesh pockets. Thermal insulation ensures your food will remain hot or cold as desired. As an added bonus, the material is also resistant to rain and water leaks.
Another handy feature is a designated pouch for storing your phone. The transparent phone holder is sensitive enough to allow you to use your phone as you ride.
Reflective strips along the bag make you more visible to others on the road. Three sturdy straps hold the basket securely in place as you pedal.
Find more MattiSam Handlebar Bag information and reviews here.
-
10. Huffy Cruiser Wicker Basket
Cons:
- Available in medium and large sizes
- Multiple color options available
- Comes with integrated beverage holders
- Quite small
- Some similar sized baskets have a higher load capacity
- Doesn't come with a cover
Its stylish accents help this wicker basket stand out on any riding adventure. The basket features a two-tone design complete with white paint detail. Although it’s especially suited for crusiers, this basket will fit on most bikes.
A 10-pound storage capacity is enough for a small grocery haul or to transport other essentials. Mounting straps are included to hold the basket securely in place as you ride. Staying hydrated on your rides is easier than ever thanks to integrated drink holders.
Find more Huffy Cruiser Wicker Basket information and reviews here.
-
11. Sunlite Wire Lift-Off Front Basket
Cons:
- Carrying handle lets it double as a shopping basket
- Can be easily mounted and removed from handlebars
- Powder coated steel construction
- Doesn't fully attach to the handlebars
- Not compatible with all handlebars
- Prone to sagging with heavier loads
Convenience is the hallmark feature of this wire bike basket. The basket simply lifts off the front of the bike when necessary, which is ideal for shopping and quick trips. Once it’s removed, you can use the carrying handle on the basket to transport your goods.
Lift-off hooks make it easy to remove and mount the basket as needed. The powder coated steel material stands up to the elements, and comes in multiple colors.
Find more Sunlite Wire Lift-Off Front Basket information and reviews here.
-
12. FUNSPORT Front Bike BasketPros:
Cons:
- Detaches with the push of a button
- Waterproof interior and exterior coating
- Can be used to carry groceries and even small pets
- Maximum weight for dogs is 11 pounds
- Some complaints of the basket rubbing against the front wheel
- Doesn't have safety straps for pets
This multipurpose bike basket serves many different purposes. For example, it’s sturdy enough to carry everything from groceries to small pets. Waterproof coating on the inside protects against spills and leaks.
This bike basket is also waterproof on the outside, and even has a zip pocket in the event of unexpected rain. You don’t need to fumble with straps or hooks to remove or replace the basket, as it can be released with the simple push of a button. The polyester material can be easily washed if necessary.
Find more FUNSPORT Front Bike Basket information and reviews here.
-
13. Topeak Trolley Tote Folding Basket
Cons:
- Holds nearly 20 pounds
- Sturdy aluminum handle for carrying the basket
- Comes with a rear tail light clip
- Prone to rattling
- Can make mounting and dismounting a bit awkward
- Heavy
If you plan on using a rear basket for frequent grocery hauls and similar errands, consider the Topeak Trolley Tote Folding Basket. This basket stands out for its large 25-liter capacity and sturdy frame, which lets you transport several groceries or other items. You can put nearly 20 pounds of goods into the basket.
Despite its robust construction, you can easily collapse the basket when necessary. You can use the durable aluminum handle when you’re transporting the basket. A rear clip securely holds your bike’s tail light in place.
Find more Topeak Trolley Tote Folding Basket information and reviews here.
-
14. Colorbasket Junior Bike Basket
Cons:
- Material won't splinter or crack
- Held on with two genuine leather straps
- Holds up to 10 pounds
- Doesn't come with a lid or cover
- Only comes in one size
- May be a bit large for small bikes
The Colorbasket Junior Bike Basket is a vibrant and durable basket for kids. The hand-woven material is water-resistant and is built to withstand inclement weather. The material is also soft enough to touch yet it won’t crack or splinter.
Kids can carry snacks, water and other goodies, as the basket can be removed for washing. In fact, it’s even dishwasher safe. Two leather adjustable straps hold the basket securely in place on the handlebars. This basket has a weight limit of 10 pounds.
Find more Colorbasket Junior Bike Basket information and reviews here.
-
15. Wald Folding Rear Bicycle Basket
Cons:
- Can hold up to two grocery bags
- Folds up very small when not in use
- Lightweight and easy to transport
- Available liner isn't included
- Mounting hardware is a bit flimsy
- Not waterproof
Its simplicity is one of the hallmark features of the Wald Folding Rear Bicycle Basket. The basket is compact enough to keep your bike balanced, but there’s enough room for up to two grocery bags.
This bike basket is also fully collapsible, so that you can easily carry it with you when necessary. There’s a clamp for the top of the basket. The basket fits most rear bike racks with a diameter up to a 1/2 inch.
Find more Wald Folding Rear Bicycle Basket information and reviews here.
Commuters continue to make up a large percentage of cyclists across the country. According to USA Today, the League of American Bicyclists found an increase in the percentage of bike commuters in some of the larger cities around the U.S., including Portland and Minneapolis, from 2016 to 2017.
Biking to work presents its own unique challenges, including having enough storage space for your daily items. A bike basket is an inexpensive and convenient accessory that not only provides extra storage space, but also keeps your contents secure as you ride.
One of the biggest factors when choosing a bike basket is deciding whether you need a front or rear basket. Bicycle History breaks down the main differences between the two. Front bike baskets tend to be mounted on the top of the bike's handlebars and generally can't handle as heavy a load as rear bike baskets. However, you can't easily keep an eye on contents in a rear bike basket as you ride, and bulkier baskets can make mounting and dismounting your bike a bit awkward.
