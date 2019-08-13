15 Best Bike Baskets: Your Easy Buying Guide (2019)

If you’re looking for overall value, consider this bike basket from Schwinn. While the brand name is perhaps most recognizable for its popular array of bikes, you’ll find many cycling-related products and accessories, including this bike basket. The basket is made with weather-resistant material, so you don’t have to worry about finding shelter if you’re caught riding in the rain.

You can easily mount this basket to most handlebars, making it a versatile choice for families and those with several bikes. There’s enough room to fit a few small shopping bags if you’re heading out on a grocery haul. The handlebars can be removed if you need to carry the basket for shopping or other tasks.