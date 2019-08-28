9 Best Collapsible Coolers: Compare, Buy & Save

The Kelty Folding Cooler is a simple, but highly practical collapsible cooler option that’s great for road trips, campouts, and other outdoor events where you need a highly transportable food and beverage system before or after use.

This option simply collapses flat when not in action. The bottom and top of the cooler (with integrated molded cup holders) is hard, so that may limit how packable the Folding Cooler is depending on the context. It “Tetris’s” nicely into an already loaded car or pickup, but it’s not stuffable like some other soft-bodied tote options.

If you drive a sedan and have a hard time transporting a cooler of any real size, this unit should be able to slide right behind one of your front seats when collapsed.

This cooler is quite simple and straightforward other than its unique folding design. Kelty has not included any fancy bells and whistles as to keep the cost down. The integrated cup holders set into the top of the cooler and bottle opener zipper pull, however, are wildly underrated features in my opinion.

The insulating ability of this cooler is good, but not great. It’s absolutely adequate for holding ice through long days boating, beaching or camping, and perhaps even overnight depending on the context, but don’t expect it to have the ice retention of a high-performance (and high-cost) unit.

Kelty has built this soft cooler with the average joe outdoorsman in mind. The price point on all available sizing is totally reasonable, while the brand has not cut any real corners when it comes to quality. This cooler is everything you need, putting necessity over luxury when it comes to incorporated features.