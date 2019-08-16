11 Best Fishing Hats for All Anglers

Every angler needs a trusty fishing hat. Regardless of whether or not you need protection from the sun, rain, and bugs, a fishing hat is a pivotal piece of gear that most fishermen have come to cherish.
We know we can’t replace your lucky hat if you already own one, but our top list of the best fishing hats has at least tracked down some great options for both function and style! Fish on!
- Goretex
- Huge color selection
- Foam stiffened brim enables hat to float
- Chin toggle
- Machine Washable
The Seattle Sombrero by Outdoor Research is the perfect option for some sun and rain protection on the water that’s furthermore got an awesome aesthetic!
This Goretex hat is designed with a foam-stiffened brim, so it floats if dropped in the water. It’s quick drying, provides you with solid protection from the elements and looks sharp, what more do you need?
The best part about the Seatle Sombrero is that it’s available in a wide array of colors and patterns so you can choose just the right look!
- Handwoven in Ecuador
- Genuine leather band
- Multiple sizes available
If you’re the type of angler that likes to wear a classy, yet effective fishing hat, The Ultimate Straw Hat by Orvis should be on your radar.
This western style inspired hat is handwoven in Ecuador and has just a downright awesome aesthetic. Traditionalist fly fishermen, in particular, might really dig the look of this ‘all-business’ fishing companion.
Ventilation is great so you won’t overheat, and the weight is quite low as to not be a burden during long days on the water.
Note that this hat is not really stuffable, making it a less than ideal option for travel unless you plan on wearing it. The leather band also may not like exposure to water, so if you’re the type of angler that’s constantly getting wet, maybe consider a polyester or nylon option.
- UPF 50
- Sweat-wicking, quick-drying
- Adjustable closure
- Ventilated
- Wide color selection
- 100% Textured Nylon Poplin
The Bora Bora II Booney Hat by Columbia is a crowd favorite for fishing – and everything else outdoors!
This is a great beat-around hat that can handle the abuses of any style angler – and it’s got a sharp look too! It’s highly ventilated, sweat-wicking and quick-drying, so it’s just as effective on the water as it is attractive and affordable.
This one stuffs nicely, so go ahead and mash it into your fishing backpack or luggage – it won’t mind!
- Genuine Panama Straw
- Leather chin strap with toggle
- UV 50+ on crown and brim
Here’s another sharp looking straw hat by Stetson that might be right up your alley if you like the aesthetic of leather accents!
The Vented Panama Straw Hat provides solid sun protection due to the UV-protective shields built into the crown and brim, so you won’t have to worry about catching too many rays with this one. It’s furthermore a bit wider brim than your typical Panama Straw hat, so it throws some nice shade over your shoulders as well.
The leather band around the hat and the leather chin strap really give it some character – if this is your style you won’t be disappointed with the quality!
It’s a soft and pliable hat considering, but like the other straw hats listed here, this one won’t pack well due to its construction – so you won’t be able to stuff it into your luggage or day pack.
- Built from Filson’s renowned Oil-Finish Tin Cloth
- Effectively packable
- Genuine leather band
- Lifetime warranty
The Filson Tin Cloth Packer Hat combines function, fashion, and portability all into one, leaving you with one awesome fishing hat.
Filson’s tin cloth apparel and luggage are just the downright coolest. This material is a timeless classic that looks both rugged and sharp while also performing wonderfully for outdoor applications.
This hat provides effective ventilation and a good bit of shade, but if you prefer a wide brim fishing hat that really casts a shadow, you’ll want to select something with a larger radius. Good news is, you can effectively stuff it into a pack due to it’s floppier construction.
The tin cloth fabric used to build this hat is really what you’re paying for. It beads water wonderfully, but you’ll need to wax it every once in a while to maintain its waterproofness. The fabric will furthermore weather handsomely as you wear it over time giving it far more character than your standard packer hat!
- Mesh ventilated around full hat circumference
- Extra-wide brim to really cast some shade onto yourself
- Moisture-wicking and quick-drying as well as highly water-resistant
- UPF 50+
- Nice color selection
- !00% Nylon
Here’s a particularly wide brim hat for those anglers seeking some serious sun protection. This option by HLLMAN might as well be a parasol it’s so wide, even casting shade over your shoulders, back, and torso.
While the brim of this hat is extra wide, it’s built from nylon fabric and can still be rolled or stuffed into a pack without damaging it. It’s kind of the best of both worlds when it comes to portability and shade coverage.
This option is moisture-wicking and quick-drying, but it will wet out in heavy rain. Don’t expect this one to keep you bone dry if the weather really turns south out there.
There’s a decent color selection to choose from so you can select the option that suits you best. All in all, a great hat for the cost that you’ll use for all sorts of outdoor applications and own for years!
- 360-degree sun protection
- Removable neck flap/face mask for enhanced protection against bugs and sun
- Chinstrap with toggle
- Quick-dry Polyester
Here’s a great choice for those anglers who brave the buggiest fishing holes you can imagine. The Outdoor Sun Cap With Removable Face Mask and Neck Flap by KOOLSOLY will give you some solid defense against biting bugs, as well as the elements.
This quick-dry polyester hat can be worn with or without the neck flap and face mask – so no, you don’t have to look like you’re on an African safari unless you need/want to.
It’s effectively breathable, lightweight and can be stuffed into any already full bag. For the cost, this is an excellent go-to.
- Elongated 4 inch bill with dark underside for enhanced sun protection
- UPF 50+ sun protection
- Cotton/Polyester
Here’s a somewhat unique option of fishing hat that might be perfect for you if you typically enjoy wearing a baseball cap style hat on the water.
The Filson Unisex Duckbill Cap is an outdoors-oriented hat that’s built with a particularly long 4-inch bill in order to provide your face with a bit of extra shade. If you don’t like the feel or style of straw, booney, or bucket hats but want to ensure your eyes are out of the direct sunlight, this is a solid choice.
Filson has furthermore designed this elongated option to give you the added shade benefits, without coming off as too ridiculous in appearance. If you’re a fly fisherman, you can, of course, secure some flies onto the brim of the cap.
It breathes fairly well considering the style due to the cotton/polyester blend and will both hold its shape and dry out quickly in the event of rain.
For the cost, this is a stellar hat for the outdoors that should last for many, many seasons of fishing!
- Columbia’s signature Omni-Shade protection
- Huge array of graphics and patterns to choose from
- Mesh backed for ventilation
- Quick-drying
Columbia’s Quick Drying PFG Mesh Ball Caps make for killer fishing companions, and there’s a graphic/pattern option for virtually every style angler!
These hats feature Columbia’s signature Omni-Shade protection, effectively blocking UVA and UVB. The stretch material is also super comfy to wear, and the mesh back keeps you nice and ventilated.
This is essentially just a sharp-looking ball cap offered in all sorts of radical, fishy aesthetics that’s also crafted with performance fabrics and the outdoors in mind.
Check out all the cool variations of this hat – it’s hard choosing a favorite so you might even grab a few!
- Garment-washed cotton twill front
- Mesh back
- Cotton/Polyester
The Orvis Vintage Trucker Cap speaks for itself – it’s either your style or it isn’t.
For those anglers who enjoy wearing a modest, yet attractive cap while on the water, this is a great go-to. It’s mesh-backed for ventilation and constructed from a cotton twill front that looks both vintage and classy as can be.
Check out some of Orvis’s other ball cap/trucker options here for some different, equally awesome graphics!
- 100% boiled Austrian wool will keep you toasty
- 1/2 inch thick hat can be folded over for added warmth
- Wide color selection
- Built for long term durability
We had to include at least one cold-weather option for those anglers who brave the winter elements in search of fish. The Alpine Cap by Dachstein Woolwear is a crazy-toasty option that should last you a lifetime of sub-zero angling.
Remember that quality wool can absorb 30% of its weight in water and still maintain its insulating ability. This beanie won’t quit keeping you warm even if you get soaked out there.
This option is furthermore 1/2 an inch thick, so it’s got some serious insulating power. It’s also designed extra long so you can fold it and double-up over your ears.
Yes, the price tag is steep for such a simple hat, but this is high-quality wool that’s built to last through many years of abuse.