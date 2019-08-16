11 Best Fishing Hats for All Anglers

Handwoven in Ecuador

Genuine leather band

Multiple sizes available

If you’re the type of angler that likes to wear a classy, yet effective fishing hat, The Ultimate Straw Hat by Orvis should be on your radar.

This western style inspired hat is handwoven in Ecuador and has just a downright awesome aesthetic. Traditionalist fly fishermen, in particular, might really dig the look of this ‘all-business’ fishing companion.

Ventilation is great so you won’t overheat, and the weight is quite low as to not be a burden during long days on the water.

Note that this hat is not really stuffable, making it a less than ideal option for travel unless you plan on wearing it. The leather band also may not like exposure to water, so if you’re the type of angler that’s constantly getting wet, maybe consider a polyester or nylon option.