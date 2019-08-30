11 Best Family Tents for Camping: Your Buyer’s Guide

The Kelty Late Start is a super straight forward and easy to pitch tent for smaller family campouts of up to four people.

This awesome value unit was recently sent out to me to test in the field, and I’ve been loving its ease of setup and performance so far. For the cost, it’s tough to beat the value of a Kelty tent – you often get more than you pay for with this brand.

The idea behind the Late Start was to create an easy to pitch and breakdown tent that won’t be a challenge to erect in the dark, or to break back down in a hurry. This unit is easy-peesy from staking it out to stuffing it back into the carry bag.

The footprint of the four-man Late Start is 99 by 81 inches, with a peak height of 56 inches. There’s not really room for full-blown air beds in here, so plan on utilizing camping pads rather than mattresses. The poles are however pre-bent in order to create some extra headroom, so it feels more spacious in there than most four-man tents.

The tent body is built from No-see-um mesh making it stellar for stargazing while the 68D polyester/1800mm floor and fly ensure you won’t get wet during nasty weather. The vestibule furthermore creates a nice little mudroom outside the single tent door for kicking off shoes and stashing packs.

A gear loft is also present for hanging tent lights or stashing gadgets you want to have on hand come bedtime – a simple, but underrated feature.

All in all, this is a seriously simple but reliable tent by trusted outfitter Kelty you’ll get a ton of use out of for the cost!